SILVERCORP REPORTS ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $21.0 MILLION, $0.10 PER SHARE, AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $48.3 MILLION FOR Q1 FISCAL 2026
|
____________________
|
1 The company reports certain alternative performance ("non-GAAP") measures, which include silver equivalent. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have a standardized meaning under the Company's financial reporting framework and the methods used by the Company to calculate such measures may differ from methods used by other companies with similar descriptions. See "Alternative Performance (Non-GAAP) Measures" at the end of this news release for further details of these measures.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
Changes
|
Financial Results
|
|
|
|
Revenue (in thousands of $)
|
81,334
|
72,165
|
13 %
|
Mine operating earnings (in thousands of $)
|
35,823
|
36,514
|
(2) %
|
Net income (loss) attributable to equity holders (in thousands of $)
|
18,126
|
21,938
|
(17) %
|
Earnings (loss) per share - basic ($/share)
|
0.08
|
0.12
|
(33) %
|
Adjusted earnings attributable to equity holders (in thousands of $)
|
21,048
|
20,618
|
2 %
|
Adjusted earning per share - basic ($/share)
|
0.10
|
0.12
|
(17) %
|
EBITDA attributable to equity holders (in thousands of $)
|
33,770
|
34,352
|
(9) %
|
EBITDA per share ($/share)
|
0.15
|
0.19
|
(26) %
|
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to equity holders (in thousands of $)
|
34,978
|
33,032
|
6 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA per share ($/share)
|
0.16
|
0.19
|
(14) %
|
Net cash generated from operating activities (in thousands of $)
|
48,281
|
39,955
|
21 %
|
Cash spent on capital expenditures (in thousands of $)
|
(25,766)
|
(16,385)
|
57 %
|
Free cash flow (in thousands of $)
|
22,514
|
23,570
|
(4) %
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
217,991,115
|
177,577,667
|
23 %
|
Metals sold
|
|
|
|
Silver (Koz)
|
1,829
|
1,739
|
5 %
|
Gold (oz)
|
1,951
|
998
|
95 %
|
Silver equivalent (Koz)
|
2,023
|
1,802
|
12 %
|
Lead (Klb)
|
15,246
|
15,663
|
(3) %
|
Zinc (Klb)
|
5,189
|
6,484
|
(20) %
|
Average Selling Price, Net of Value Added Tax and Smelter Charges
|
|
|
|
Silver ($/oz)
|
29.54
|
26.34
|
12 %
|
Gold ($/oz)
|
2,876
|
1,990
|
45 %
|
Lead ($/lb)
|
0.96
|
0.99
|
(3) %
|
Zinc ($/lb)
|
0.96
|
1.01
|
(5) %
|
Cost Data
|
|
|
|
Cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits ($)
|
1.11
|
(1.67)
|
166 %
|
All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits ($)
|
13.49
|
9.82
|
37 %
|
Financial Position as at
|
June 30, 2025
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments (in thousands of $)
|
377,133
|
369,056
|
2 %
|
Working capital (in thousands of $)
|
309,000
|
310,359
|
- %
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
Revenue in Q1 Fiscal 2026 was $81.3 million, up 13% compared to $72.2 million in Q1 Fiscal 2025. The increase is mainly due to 5% more silver and 95% more gold produced and sold ($5.4 million of increased revenue), coupled with increases of 12% and 45% in the selling prices for silver and gold respectively ($5.7 million of increased revenue).
Income from mine operations in Q1 Fiscal 2026 was $35.8 million, down 2% compared to $36.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 ("Q1 Fiscal 2025"). The decrease was mainly due to i) an increase of 16% in tonnes of ore processed, which led to an increase of $5.9 million in production cost; and ii) an increase of $1.5 million in mineral rights royalties, which was implemented in China in the third quarter of Fiscal 2025, partially offset by the increased revenue noted above.
Net income attributable to equity shareholders of the Company in Q1 Fiscal 2026 was $18.1 million or $0.08 per share, compared to net income of $21.9 million or $0.12 per share in Q1 Fiscal 2025. The decrease in net income is mainly due to a $4.8 million charge on the fair value of the derivative liabilities related to the convertible notes issued in November 2024. Lower earnings per share was partially due to an additional 38.8 million shares issued upon the acquisition of Adventus Mining Corporation in July 2024.
The adjusted net income to equity shareholders was $21.0 million or $0.10 per share, after excluding the charge on the fair value of derivative liabilities and other non-cash or non-routine items, compared to $20.6 million or $0.12 per share in Q1 Fiscal 2025. Lower adjusted earnings per share was mainly due to the additional 38.8 million shares issued noted above.
Cash flow provided by operating activities in Q1 Fiscal 2026 was $48.3 million, up $8.3 million, compared to $40.0 million in Q1 Fiscal 2025.
Free cash flow in Q1 Fiscal 2026 was $22.5 million, compared to $23.6 million in Q1 Fiscal 2025 as the Company funded $7.6 million in expenditures to advance construction at the El Domo Project and exploration at the Condor Project in Ecuador.
Cash, cash equivalents and short term investments at the end of the quarter was $377.1 million, up 2% or $8.1 million compared to $369.1 million as at June 30, 2025. The Company holds a further portfolio of equity investments with a total market value of $72.2 million as at June 30, 2025.
CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONAL RESULTS
In Q1 Fiscal 2026, the company produced approximately 1,827 thousand ounces ("Koz") of silver, 2,050 oz of gold, or approximately 2.0 million oz of silver equivalent, 15,735 thousand pounds ("Klb") of lead and 5,229 Klb of zinc, representing increases of 6% (silver), 79% (gold), 12% (silver equivalent), and 1% (lead), and a decrease of 19% in zinc over the three months ended June 30, 2024 ("Q1 Fiscal 2025").
The consolidated production cost ("cash cost") per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was $1.11, compared to negative $1.67 in Q1 Fiscal 2025. The increase was mainly due to an increase of 16% in ore production, which led to in an increase of $5.9 million in production cost, while silver production increased by only 6%, resulting in a higher cash cost per ounce of silver, partially offset by an increase of $0.9 million in by-product credits as revenue from other metals increased. The consolidated AISC per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was $13.49, up 37.4% compared to $9.82 in Q1 Fiscal 2025. The increase is mainly due to i) an increase of $1.0 million in general administrative expenses as a result of the acquisition of Adventus Mining Corporation completed in July 2024; ii) an increase of $1.5 million in mineral rights royalty, implemented in the third quarter of Fiscal 2025; and iii) the increase in cash cost per ounce of silver.
INDIVIDUAL MINE OPERATING PERFORMANCE
|
Ying Mining District
|
Q1 F2026
|
Q4 F2025
|
Q3 F2025
|
Q2 F2025
|
Q1 F2025
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
March 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
September 30, 2024
|
June 30, 2024
|
Ore processed (tonnes)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Silver-lead ore
|
252,958
|
265,199
|
255,783
|
193,423
|
212,766
|
Gold ore
|
30,397
|
39,025
|
21,912
|
17,075
|
8,476
|
|
283,355
|
304,224
|
277,695
|
210,498
|
221,242
|
Average head grades for silver-lead ore
|
|
|
|
|
|
Silver (grams/tonne)
|
217
|
189
|
226
|
254
|
241
|
Lead (%)
|
2.8
|
2.9
|
2.9
|
3.0
|
3.2
|
Zinc (%)
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
Average head grades for gold-ore
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold (grams/tonne)
|
1.5
|
1.4
|
2.1
|
1.6
|
1.7
|
Silver (grams/tonne)
|
51
|
62
|
67
|
87
|
97
|
Lead (5)
|
0.8
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
2.0
|
Recovery rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
Silver (%)
|
94.6
|
94.2
|
94.7
|
94.9
|
95.0
|
Gold (%)**
|
93.4
|
91.7
|
94.6
|
92.2
|
93.5
|
Lead (%)
|
94.1
|
92.3
|
94.0
|
94.0
|
94.4
|
Zinc (%)
|
64.3
|
67.3
|
68.9
|
70.4
|
72.3
|
Cash Costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash cost ($/tonne)
|
83.08
|
84.90
|
84.92
|
92.86
|
90.46
|
AISC ($/tonne)
|
129.83
|
120.62
|
150.87
|
146.90
|
140.25
|
Cash cost, net of by-product credits ($/oz of silver)
|
1.26
|
3.05
|
(0.30)
|
0.62
|
(0.68)
|
AISC, net of by-product credits ($/oz of silver)
|
10.10
|
11.35
|
11.05
|
9.05
|
7.14
|
Metal Production
|
|
|
|
|
|
Silver (Koz)
|
1,689
|
1,563
|
1,778
|
1,518
|
1,572
|
Gold (oz)
|
2,050
|
3,110
|
2,056
|
1,183
|
1,146
|
Silver equivalent (Koz)
|
1,850
|
1,850
|
1,951
|
1,614
|
1,657
|
Lead (Klb)
|
14,601
|
15,563
|
15,234
|
11,970
|
14,080
|
Zinc (Klb)
|
1,845
|
2,039
|
2,250
|
1,795
|
2,468
|
**Gold recovery only refers to the recovery rate for gold ore processed.
In Q1 Fiscal 2026, the Ying Mining District produced approximately 1,689 Koz of silver, 2,050 oz of gold, or approximately 1,885 Koz of silver equivalent, plus 14,601 Klb of lead, and 1,845 Klb of zinc, representing production increases of 7% (silver), 79% (gold), 14% (silver equivalent), and 4% (lead), and a decrease of 25% in zinc, compared to Q1 Fiscal 2025.
The Company reports a fatality involving a worker of the mining contractor at the HZG mine of the Ying Mining District. Silvercorp extends its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased worker. The contractor did not disclose the accident to the Company, which only became aware of the incident in mid-July when the government safety production authority initiated an investigation following a whistleblower report. The initial investigation revealed that the worker was killed by a rock fall while on a recruitment tour with the mining contractor. After the accident happened, the mining contractor settled with the family but did not follow appropriate protocols to report it to the relevant authorities nor to the Company. As a full investigation is currently underway, certain mining areas are closed, which will result in a production shortfall estimated at up to 20-25% for the current quarter. Silvercorp is waiting for the final investigation report from government agents for instruction on safety facility improvement, if any. The Company places the safety and well-being of all workers as its highest priority and expresses its disappointment that its safety policies and protocols implemented to minimize the risk of such incidents were not followed by the contractor.
|
GC Mine
|
Q1 F2026
|
Q4 F2025
|
Q3 F2025
|
Q2 F2025
|
Q1 F2025
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
March 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
September 30, 2024
|
June 30, 2024
|
Ore processed (tonnes)
|
74,869
|
41,760
|
84,115
|
86,707
|
86,454
|
Head grades
|
|
|
|
|
|
Silver (grams/tonne)
|
69
|
61
|
77
|
61
|
64
|
Lead (%)
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
1.1
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
Zinc (%)
|
2.3
|
2.9
|
2.7
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
Recovery rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
Silver (%)
|
85.3
|
83.7
|
82.8
|
82.2
|
84.1
|
Lead (%)
|
90.1
|
87.4
|
90.3
|
87.9
|
90.0
|
Zinc (%)
|
90.0
|
90.3
|
90.3
|
90.2
|
90.4
|
Costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash cost ($/tonne)
|
62.53
|
77.46
|
53.69
|
50.08
|
50.49
|
AISC ($/tonne)
|
99.93
|
117.83
|
75.55
|
74.53
|
83.42
|
Cash cost, net of by-product credits ($/oz of silver)
|
(0.80)
|
(8.53)
|
(19.14)
|
(15.67)
|
(12.19)
|
AISC, net of by-product credits ($/oz of silver)
|
20.02
|
15.05
|
(6.13)
|
1.62
|
8.45
|
Metal Production
|
|
|
|
|
|
Silver (Koz)
|
138
|
67
|
168
|
137
|
145
|
Lead (Klb)
|
1,134
|
699
|
1,853
|
1,232
|
1,539
|
Zinc (Klb)
|
3,384
|
2,365
|
4,418
|
4,016
|
3,966
In Q1 Fiscal 2026, metals produced at the GC Mine were approximately 138 Koz of silver, 1,134 Klb of lead, and 3,384 Klb of zinc, representing decreases of 5% (silver), 26% (lead), and 15% (zinc), compared to Q1 Fiscal 2025.
EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT
|
|
Capitalized expenditures
|
Plant and
|
Total Capital
|
Expensed
|
|
Ramp, Development
|
Exploration
|
Exploration
|
Mining
|
Drilling
|
|
(Metres)
|
($ Thousand)
|
(Metres)
|
($ Thousand)
|
(Metres)
|
($ Thousand)
|
($ Thousand)
|
($ Thousand)
|
(Metres)
|
(Metres)
|
Three months ended June 30, 2025
|
Ying Mining District
|
12,289
|
$ 7,804
|
17,624
|
$ 6,735
|
32,889
|
$ 948
|
$ 1,217
|
$ 16,703
|
17,172
|
33,615
|
GC Mine
|
401
|
226
|
2,326
|
859
|
5,731
|
121
|
354
|
1,560
|
3,769
|
9,189
|
El Domo
|
-
|
4,670
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
106
|
4,776
|
-
|
-
|
Condor
|
-
|
383
|
-
|
-
|
2,017
|
273
|
-
|
656
|
-
|
-
|
Kuanping & other
|
262
|
300
|
219
|
78
|
-
|
-
|
121
|
498
|
-
|
-
|
Consolidated
|
12,952
|
13,382
|
20,168
|
7,672
|
40,637
|
1,342
|
1,797
|
24,194
|
20,941
|
42,804
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30, 2024
|
Ying Mining District
|
15,065
|
$ 7,681
|
15,090
|
$ 4,328
|
21,036
|
$ 663
|
$ 4,570
|
$ 17,242
|
11,830
|
44,823
|
GC Mine
|
1,781
|
697
|
3,106
|
1,247
|
15,921
|
345
|
41
|
2,330
|
2,465
|
5,533
|
Other
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
76
|
8
|
84
|
-
|
-
|
Consolidated
|
16,846
|
8,378
|
18,196
|
5,575
|
36,957
|
1,084
|
4,619
|
19,656
|
14,295
|
50,356
Total capital expenditures in Q1 Fiscal 2026 were $24.2 million, up 23% compared to $19.7 million in Q1 Fiscal 2025. Exploration and development continued at the Ying Mining District and the GC Mine, the El Domo Mine construction progressed steadily, and the Kuanping mine construction commenced in Q1 Fiscal 2026.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Friday, August 8, at 9:00 am PDT (12:00 pm EDT). To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers below.
Canada/USA TF: 888-510-2154
International/Local Toll: 437-900-0527
Conference ID: 43265
Participants should dial-in 10 – 15 minutes prior to the start time. A replay of the conference call and transcript will be available on the Company's website at .
Mr. Guoliang Ma, P.Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resources of the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and given consent to the technical information contained in this news release.
About Silvercorp
Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at .
For further information
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: [email protected]
Website:
ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE (NON-GAAP) MEASURES
This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A"), the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements and related notes contains therein for the three months ended June 30, 2025, which have been posted on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at and on EDGAR at , and are also available on the Company's website at under the Investor section. This news release refers to various alternative performance (non-IFRS) measures, such as adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, EBITDA and EBITDA per share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share, free cash flow, cash cost and all-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, cash cost and AISC per tonne of ore processed, silver equivalent, and working capital. The tonnage of ore production refer to wet tonne, containing approximately 2.2% to 2.75% moisture. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have standardized meanings under IFRS as an indicator of performance and may differ from methods used by other companies with similar description. The detailed description and reconciliation of these alternative performance (non-GAAP) measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found under section 12 – Alternative Performance (Non-GAAP) Measures in the MD&A for the three months ended June 30, 2025 filled on SEDAR+ at and EDGAR at and which is incorporated by reference here in.
CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to, among other things statements the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District and the GC Mine; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties; and construction of the Kuanping Project. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information may in some cases be identified by words such as "will", "anticipates", "expects", "intends" and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance.
We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently subject to change and uncertainty and that actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including fluctuating commodity prices; recent market events and condition; estimation of mineral resources, mineral reserves and mineralization and metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; climate change; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into existing operations; permits and licences for mining and exploration in China; title to properties; non-controlling interest shareholders; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China; regulatory environment and political climate in Bolivia and Ecuador; integration and operations of Adventus; environmental risks; natural disasters; dependence on management and key personnel; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; conflicts of interest; internal control over financial reporting as per the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; outcome of current or future litigation or regulatory actions; bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws; cyber-security risks; public health crises; the Company's investment in New Pacific Metals Corp. and Tincorp Metals Inc.; and the other risk factors described in the Company's Annual Information Form and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the Company's Form 40-F and other filings with Canadian and U.S. regulators on and ; could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information or could cause our current objectives, strategies and intentions to change. Accordingly, we warn investors to exercise caution when considering statements containing forward-looking information and that it would be unreasonable to rely on such statements as creating legal rights regarding our future results or plans. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking information will materialize and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represent expectations as of the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. However, we are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter any statements containing forward-looking information, the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All of the forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by the cautionary statements herein.
A comprehensive discussion of other risks that impact Silvercorp can also be found in its public reports and filings under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at , on EDGAR at , and on the Company's website at .
Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources
Reserve and resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for public disclosure by a Canadian company of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Unless otherwise indicated, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in the technical disclosure have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and mineral reserve and resource information included in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.
SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment