Lawvine Launches As A New Lawyer Co-Counsel Platform Connecting People With Legal Help Nationwide

WESTON, Fla., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The legal industry has a new resource with the launch of LawVine , an innovative platform from the Law Offices of Jason Turchin designed to help individuals across the United States connect with attorneys , learn about legal issues , and get guidance on personal injury, insurance disputes, product liability, and more.

"LawVine was built to make the legal process more approachable," said Jason Turchin, Esq. "Whether someone is injured in a car accident, denied a life insurance claim, or harmed by a defective product, LawVine helps bridge the gap between legal problems and legal solutions across the U.S."

Lawyers often need co-counsel in states outside of their jurisdiction or in practice areas they may not be as comfortable in. LawVine provides a platform for lawyers to work and grow practices together through partnership.

A Growing Directory of Legal Experience

LawVine offers a user-friendly experience to:



Search for attorneys by practice area and location

Read educational articles on common legal issues

Get answers to frequently asked legal questions Request consultations from lawyers familiar with their type of case

The site currently features content on personal injury law , wrongful death , life insurance disputes , cruise passenger injuries , product recalls , and more, with new practice areas and resources added regularly.

Designed for Real People with Real Legal Questions

LawVine is built for individuals who may not know where to begin when facing a legal issue. It aims to take the intimidation out of hiring a lawyer and provide clear, helpful information in everyday language.

"Too often, people wait too long to get legal help simply because they don't know where to start," Turchin added. "LawVine changes that by giving users the knowledge and tools to take action."

Visit LawVine Today

To learn more, explore legal topics, or connect with an attorney, visit . Attorneys interested in being featured on the platform can inquire about listing options and visibility tools.

About LawVine

LawVine is a legal resource platform built to empower consumers through access to legal information and attorney connections. Its mission is to simplify the legal journey and provide trusted support to individuals nationwide. It is also a tool for attorneys looking to expand their practice through co-counsel or referrals. LawVine bridges the gap so lawyers can more easily partner on cases and expand their practices.

Jason Turchin

