MINNESOTA TEAMSTERS RATIFY POWERFUL NEW CONTRACT AT SYSCO

Local 120 Members Win Major Wage Increases, Stronger Pension, and New Job Protections

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a credible strike threat, more than 230 drivers and warehouse workers at Sysco have ratified a strong new four-year collective bargaining agreement. The contract, secured by Teamsters Local 120, includes a 30 percent wage increase, expanded vacation time, increased pension contributions, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid holiday. The new agreement also includes strong strike protections and new language to guard against job loss from automation.

"We made it clear to Sysco we were ready to walk if they didn't come to the table with a fair contract," said Andy Ketcher, a Sysco driver and Local 120 steward. "Because we stood together, we won a deal that rewards our hard work and gives us the respect we deserve."

Sysco is one of the largest and most profitable food service companies in the United States. In 2024, it reported $1.95 billion in net profits - up more than 10 percent from the year prior. Just days before the deal, Local 120 members voted unanimously to authorize a strike , pressuring Sysco to return with a contract that reflects its record profits.

"This is a huge win for our members and their families," said Brandon Brink, a Local 120 business agent. "Our members stood tall and didn't back down in the face of corporate greed. That solidarity delivered real results."

Teamsters Local 120 proudly represents over 15,000 workers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. For more information, go to local120 .

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 120

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED