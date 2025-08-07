Gilbane, Inc. Appoints Veronique Bourgier, Phd, As Senior Vice President, Chief Growth & Strategy Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Gilbane continues to build on its 155-year history of project delivery solutions and community-focused development. With a revenue of $7.7 billion in 2024, Gilbane builds and develops transformational, complex, and impactful projects in communities across the United States and around the world. Gilbane has delivered or is managing more than 40 public-private partnerships totaling $4.4 billion and has $11.8 billion in total development.

"We are excited to welcome Veronique to Gilbane as we continue to scale and evolve," said Ed Broderick, CEO, Gilbane, Inc. "Her strategic insight, technical acumen, and leadership experience make her an exceptional addition to our team. As Gilbane accelerates its growth as a real estate and construction leader, Veronique will play a critical role in identifying new opportunities, strengthening our market position, and delivering lasting value to our clients and communities."

With over 20 years of global experience, including 13 years U.S.-based, in strategic planning, business transformation, and innovation across the environmental, energy, and infrastructure sectors, Bourgier brings a holistic perspective and a proven track record of delivering measurable results. She will be responsible for shaping Gilbane's enterprise-wide growth initiatives, accelerating organic and inorganic growth, and cross-functional collaboration to expand market share and enhance profitability.

Bourgier's appointment reflects Gilbane's commitment to innovation and long-term planning as an end-to-end solutions provider across the built environment. She will oversee strategic planning efforts as it deepens its offerings to its clients and partners.

"I am honored to join Gilbane at a time of exciting momentum and opportunity," said Veronique Bourgier. "Gilbane's legacy of excellence, its people-first culture, and commitment to innovation deeply resonate with me. I look forward to collaborating with the talented teams across the organization to unlock new growth opportunities and build on the company's history and trusted relationships."

Bourgier holds a PhD in Process Engineering and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Gilbane, Inc. is one of the largest, privately held, family-owned construction and real estate development firms in the world. Founded in 1870, Gilbane offers end-to-end solutions across the built environment. Gilbane operates through two core businesses: Gilbane Building, a full-service construction firm, and Gilbane Development, which leads real estate investment, development, and property management.

Our breadth of expertise and quality is applied across diverse market sectors with a community-focused approach to how we build and develop. With 45 offices in 22 countries, Gilbane brings global expertise to local communities. Our ethics, culture of safety, and core values as a family business underpin our trust with our clients and partners.

