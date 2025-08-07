ALPHAMIN ANNOUNCES CAD$0.07 PER SHARE INTERIM FY2025 DIVIDEND/ APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW DIRECTORS/ FILES Q2 2025 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A

Appointment of Directors

Following its acquisition of a 56% shareholding in the Company completed on July 22, 2025, International Resources Holding's (IRH) subsidiary, Alpha Mining Ltd, requested the appointment of two additional directors to the Board of Alphamin.

The Board has appointed, subject to regulatory approval, Mr. Ravi Sharma (Chief Operating Officer of IRH) and Mr. Abhinay Khowala (Group Chief Financial Officer of IRH) as additional directors of the Company and looks forward to their respective contributions to the Company's continued success.

Mr. Sharma is the Chief Operating Officer at International Resources Holding. With 36 years in the mining industry, he has worked across multiple continents gaining extensive experience in a range of commodities. He is a JORC Competent Person and an NI 43 101 Qualified Person for Mineral Resource Estimates.

Mr. Khowala is the Group Chief Financial Officer at International Resources Holding. He is a finance professional with over 20 years of experience in financial management, strategic planning, and corporate governance across the mining and logistics sectors. Mr. Khowala is a qualified Chartered Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Interim FY2025 Dividend Declared

The Board has declared an interim FY2025 cash dividend of CAD$0.07 per share on the common shares (approximately US$65 million in the aggregate) (the“Dividend”). The Dividend will be payable on September 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 29, 2025.

The Board intends to consider a further top-up FY2025 dividend in November 2025, taking into account the Company's financial position and prevailing market conditions.

The Company, together with its new majority shareholder, wishes to reaffirm Alphamin's objectives of declaring semi-annual dividends and to grow its globally significant tin production base by increasing the intensity of exploration efforts in order to significantly add to the current life of mine as well as focus on grassroots exploration in search of tin deposits in close proximity to the Bisie mine.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Maritz Smith

CEO

Alphamin Resources Corp.

Tel: +230 269 4166

E-mail: ...