American Primary Aluminum Association Applauds President Trump's Leadership And Century Aluminum Ramping Up Domestic Aluminum Production By 10%
“President Trump saved America's aluminum industry with the 50% aluminum tariff. Now Century Aluminum will invest $50 million and grow U.S. aluminum production by 10%” remarked APAA President Mark Duffy.“We are thrilled to hear that Century's Mt. Holly facility will return to full operational capacity in the spring, bringing new high-paying jobs to the community. We have President Trump's leadership to thank for this historic decision.”
This Section 232 aluminum tariff is a real game changer for the US aluminum industry as President Trump lives up to his campaign promises. As we look to the future of domestic aluminum production, Century's announcement today is a great win for thousands of hardworking Americans that will benefit from this historic announcement.
About the American Primary Aluminum Association:
The American Primary Aluminum Association advances the interests of America's primary aluminum industry and its workers through the Aluminum Now campaign. APAA is registered and incorporated in Washington, DC and operates as a non-profit trade association.
