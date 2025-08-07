Bay Area Production Studio Rental Launches“The Dynamic Kitchen” - A Customizable Kitchen Set For Wine, Food, Beverage, And Lifestyle Shoots
The Dynamic Kitchen can be customized between bookings, with options for backsplashes, cabinet hardware, refrigerator panels, pendant lights, and shelving, giving each shoot a fresh look without changing locations.
Centrally-located for the entire Bay Area and Sacramento Valley, Mood Board Studios offers 1200+sf of shooting space with 20' ceilings, professional grip and gear, Samsung Bespoke appliances, a prop, surface and background library, 8'8x' moveable wall, prep and styling areas, and easy warehouse load-in.
Perfect for : Recipe videos, cookbook photography, brand campaigns, influencer shoots, wine photo shoots, food and beverage productions, product launches, and much more.
Client Review:“My photo team and I created four different food scenes with ample room to start setting up the next while waiting on the food prep. The Dynamic Kitchen is a very unique feature that allows you to swap out different backsplashes and hardware to fit the vibe you're looking for.” ~Kara C. Photographer
Summer 2025 Special Rates start at $650/day for the studio with optional kitchen customizations from $75+, multi-day shoot availability and hourly rentals. Also available: meeting space rental starting at $400/day.
Contact:
Mood Board Studios
... | 707-853-7071
moodboard-studios.com | @themoodboardstudios
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
A video accompanying this announcement is available at
