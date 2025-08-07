Northborne Partners Advises Weather Shield In Connection With Its Sale To Pella Corporation

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northborne Partners is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Weather Shield in connection with its sale to Pella Corporation. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1955, Weather Shield Windows and Doors is a premium manufacturer of architectural wood and aluminum window and door solutions based in Medford, Wisconsin. Weather Shield is known for its distinctive architectural design expertise and high-end product offerings, serving the unique needs of discerning architects, builders, and homeowners.

Eric Nicholson , Managing Director at Northborne, commented, "We have deep admiration and respect for the people of Weather Shield and the business and culture built by the Schield family, the management team and the employees. We look forward to seeing Weather Shield continue to prosper as part of Pella Corporation's family of brands."

Mark Schield of Weather Shield, commented, "Northborne was an outstanding partner for the Schield family as we navigated this strategic transaction." Bob Foote, President of Weather Shield, added, "We benefited greatly from Northborne's professional and personal approach and the daily focus of the Northborne team on the transaction and our objectives."

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren served as legal counsel to Weather Shield.

About Northborne Partners

Northborne Partners is a preeminent middle market investment banking firm focused on providing M&A advisory services to companies in the industrial, healthcare and food & consumer sectors, among others. It specializes in advising closely-held and private-equity-owned businesses on complex sell-side transactions. Northborne Partners is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. For more information, please visit northborne .

About Weather Shield

Weather Shield Windows & Doors is intelligent design. Weather Shield combines artistry and engineering to create high-end windows and doors that help architects, homebuilders and homeowners push the boundaries of what's possible. Founded in 1955, Weather Shield is based in Medford, Wisconsin.

About Pella Corporation

Pella Corporation has been making life brighter for its customers, communities, and team members since 1925. Recognized as an industry leader in innovation, Pella designs and manufactures windows and doors for residential homes and commercial applications. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa, and employs 11,000 team members across 21 manufacturing sites and 250 showrooms throughout the country. For more information, visit href="" target="_blank" pell .

SOURCE Northborne Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED