ICI Applauds Executive Order To Increase Access To Private Markets For Everyday Americans


2025-08-07 05:01:13
WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Investment Company Institute (ICI) President and CEO Eric J. Pan released the following statement regarding President Trump's executive order encouraging increased access to private market investments for American retirement investors.

"ICI supports giving Americans the opportunity to access private markets through fund vehicles in their retirement plan accounts just as millions of Americans already benefit from private market investments through institutional pension funds. Retirement savers are the ultimate long-term investors and would benefit from the diversification offered by the inclusion of private assets. We look forward to working with the White House, Congress, the SEC, and the Department of Labor as they work to expand access to everyday investors."

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Investment Company Institute

