KBR Awarded FEED Contract For Abadi Onshore LNG Project In Indonesia

HOUSTON, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it has been awarded a contract by INPEX Masela Ltd., to provide front-end engineering design (FEED) for onshore liquefied natural gas facilities for the Abadi LNG project in Indonesia.

The Abadi LNG project, which will have a peak production capacity targets of 9.5 million tons per annum of LNG and 150 million standard cubic feet per day of pipeline gas, has been designated a project of national strategic importance by the Indonesian government.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will collaborate with Samsung E&A and PT Adhi Karya to provide comprehensive FEED services for the onshore LNG facilities.

“We look forward to strengthening our collaboration with INPEX and helping Indonesia sustainably achieve its national energy security objectives,” said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Sustainable Technology Solutions.“The production targets of this project underscore its critical significance and the potential to deliver substantial long-term value to stakeholders. KBR's robust engineering solutions and FEED services will support INPEX in reaching its final investment decision.”

“In line with the mandates of the government of Indonesia, INPEX is committed to deliver the Abadi project. This is a complex project, but we are confident to successfully execute it with our experience and expertise,” said Takayuki Ueda, Chief Executive Officer, INPEX.

KBR is a global leader in technology and engineering solutions, with a longstanding track record of innovation and excellence in LNG and across the energy sector.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 29 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding project outcomes, the achievement of objectives and INPEX's final investment decision, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

