Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. Announces Termination Of Series A Of Alphadelta Global Dividend Income Class And Merger Of Certain Series
|Fund
|Consolidating Series
| Continuing
Series
|New Name of Continuing Series
|AlphaDelta Canadian Dividend Income Class
|Series F
|Series G
|Series F2
|AlphaDelta Canadian Dividend Income Class
|Series A
|Series H
|Series A2
|AlphaDelta Global Dividend Income Class
|Series F
|Series G
|Series F2
|AlphaDelta Global Dividend Income Class
|Series A1
|Series H
|Series A2
On the Effective Date, the Consolidating Series will be closed to new investments and units of each Consolidating Series in the preceding table will be switched to units of the corresponding Continuing Series. For each of the consolidations, the management fees of the Continuing Series are lower than the management fees of the corresponding Consolidating Series.
The changes to the Funds will be reflected in the renewal Simplified Prospectus and Fund Facts for the Funds, which are expected to be dated and filed on or about the Effective Date. Additional information regarding the Funds can found in the Simplified Prospectus and Fund Facts for the Funds, available on our designated website at or on SEDAR+ at
About Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd.
Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. is the registered portfolio management firm that provides management and portfolio advisory services to the investment funds offered by the Qwest group of companies, including the AlphaDelta Canadian Dividend Income Class, AlphaDelta Global Dividend Income Class and AlphaDelta Tactical Growth Class of Qwest Funds Corp.
For further information please contact:
Cindy Bower, Senior Manager, Business Developments & Client Services
Phone: 604-601-5804 or 1-866-602-1142 (ext. 5804)
Email: ...
Website:
