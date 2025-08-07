Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. Announces Termination Of Series A Of Alphadelta Global Dividend Income Class And Merger Of Certain Series


2025-08-07 05:01:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. (the“ Manager ”), the manager of the AlphaDelta Canadian Dividend Income Class and the AlphaDelta Global Dividend Income Class (together, the“ Funds ”), classes of special shares of Qwest Funds Corp., today announced the following changes to the Funds.

Series Termination

The Manager intends to terminate Series A of the AlphaDelta Global Dividend Income Class on or about August 7, 2025 (the“ Effective Date ”). The AlphaDelta Global Dividend Income Class ceased to offer Series A shares to new investors on July 31, 2018. The AlphaDelta Global Dividend Income Class will redeem all of the issued and outstanding units of Series A shares (the“ Series A Units ”) at the close of business on the Effective Date and unitholders of Series A Units will receive a cash payment equal to the net asset value per unit for each Series A Unit they hold as of the close of business on the Effective Date. Unitholders of Series A Units will not be required to pay any fees in connection with the termination of Series A Units.

Series Consolidations

The Manager intends to consolidate the following series of the Funds (collectively, the“ Consolidating Series ”) and rename the continuing series (collectively, the“ Continuing Series ”) on or about the Effective Date:

Fund Consolidating Series Continuing
Series 		New Name of Continuing Series
AlphaDelta Canadian Dividend Income Class Series F Series G Series F2
AlphaDelta Canadian Dividend Income Class Series A Series H Series A2
AlphaDelta Global Dividend Income Class Series F Series G Series F2
AlphaDelta Global Dividend Income Class Series A1 Series H Series A2


On the Effective Date, the Consolidating Series will be closed to new investments and units of each Consolidating Series in the preceding table will be switched to units of the corresponding Continuing Series. For each of the consolidations, the management fees of the Continuing Series are lower than the management fees of the corresponding Consolidating Series.

The changes to the Funds will be reflected in the renewal Simplified Prospectus and Fund Facts for the Funds, which are expected to be dated and filed on or about the Effective Date. Additional information regarding the Funds can found in the Simplified Prospectus and Fund Facts for the Funds, available on our designated website at or on SEDAR+ at

About Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd.

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. is the registered portfolio management firm that provides management and portfolio advisory services to the investment funds offered by the Qwest group of companies, including the AlphaDelta Canadian Dividend Income Class, AlphaDelta Global Dividend Income Class and AlphaDelta Tactical Growth Class of Qwest Funds Corp.

For further information please contact:

Cindy Bower, Senior Manager, Business Developments & Client Services
Phone: 604-601-5804 or 1-866-602-1142 (ext. 5804)
Email: ...
Website:


