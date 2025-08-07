Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tomorrow! Over 1000 Competitors Convene In Calgary, Alberta For The 47Th Annual Legion National Youth Track And Field Championships


2025-08-07 05:01:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highest registration number to date for the only competition of its kind in Canada!

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: The Royal Canadian Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships: Canada's only national Track and Field competition for under 16 and under 18 categories.
WHEN: August 8 -10, 2025 - Competition begins Friday, August 8 – 8:30 a.m. MT/ 10:30 a.m. ET
WHERE: Foothills Athletic Park, 2431 Crowchild Trail NW, Calgary, Alberta
WHO: Over 1000 Track and Field athletes from across Canada – highest number ever!

Competition livestream:
Watch live starting August 8: live actio
(Note: Link will be updated closer to competition day 1)

Learn more and view schedule:
2025 Legion Nationals information centre
Legion Nationals background

Follow on social:
Facebook
Instagram

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Established in 1925, the Legion is Canada's largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S., and Europe. With more than 270,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

Public Relations / Media Inquiries: ... – Nujma Bond 343-540-7604
Legion.ca


MENAFN07082025004107003653ID1109900947

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search