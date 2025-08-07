Tomorrow! Over 1000 Competitors Convene In Calgary, Alberta For The 47Th Annual Legion National Youth Track And Field Championships
|WHAT:
|The Royal Canadian Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships: Canada's only national Track and Field competition for under 16 and under 18 categories.
|WHEN:
|August 8 -10, 2025 - Competition begins Friday, August 8 – 8:30 a.m. MT/ 10:30 a.m. ET
|WHERE:
|Foothills Athletic Park, 2431 Crowchild Trail NW, Calgary, Alberta
|WHO:
|Over 1000 Track and Field athletes from across Canada – highest number ever!
Competition livestream:
Watch live starting August 8: live actio
(Note: Link will be updated closer to competition day 1)
Learn more and view schedule:
2025 Legion Nationals information centre
Legion Nationals background
Follow on social:
Facebook
Instagram
About The Royal Canadian Legion
Established in 1925, the Legion is Canada's largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S., and Europe. With more than 270,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.
Public Relations / Media Inquiries: ... – Nujma Bond 343-540-7604
Legion.ca
