Slice On Broadway Brings Home Multiple Awards At The California Restaurant Show

"These awards hit home because they reflect the fundamentals-sauce, cheese, and a well-executed classic pie," said Lunardi. "We're honored to bring a taste of our pizza to the West Coast and represent Pittsburgh on a national stage."

Lunardi competed alongside several fellow members of the U.S. Pizza Team, each showcasing their own unique take on America's favorite food. A standout moment came when teammate Mike Pitera, of Pizza A Modo Mio in Charleston, South Carolina, earned First Place for Best Sauce. "If I had to lose to anyone, I'm glad it was my friend and teammate," Lunardi said. "It was a great experience to compete with such talent and passion in one room. The level of creativity and dedication to craft was truly inspiring."

Slice on Broadway continues to represent Pittsburgh with pride-both in the shop and on the national stage. With six locations across the region, Slice on Broadway remains committed to delivering quality, consistency, and a passion for pizza. Whether it's winning awards or serving up slices to loyal customers back home, Slice on Broadway is all about celebrating great pizza and the people who love it.

For hours, menu and other information visit them on the web at sliceonbroadway or follow them on social media @sliceonboadway.

