Jury Finds State Farm Acted In Bad Faith In Wrongful Death Case Involving Kira Lynn Saner

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This is an important case not only because it brings delayed justice to a deserving family," said, lead attorney for the plaintiff and shareholder at, "but also because it sends a strong message to the insurance industry that no matter how they may try to spin bad faith actions, the courts are rapidly running out of patience." Cunningham was joined on the trial team by Gregory M. Yaffa, who served as second chair, along with Matthew T. Christ and Halley B. Lewis IV in this case, argued in front of the United States District Court Southern District of Florida Key West Division.

Case Background

In 2021, Kira Lynn Saner was killed in a car crash caused by Jeffrey Schnierle, who was insured by State Farm at the time of the collision. Her husband, Russ Saner, acting as personal representative of her estate, made a wrongful death claim that could have been settled within policy limits. Attorney Sean Cleary from Miami represented Saner in this underlying action. Despite clear opportunities to resolve the claim, State Farm failed to do so.

The resulting delay exposed Schnierle's estate to a significant excess judgment and forced the Saner family into prolonged litigation. Today's bad faith verdict confirms that State Farm did not act with the fairness and diligence the law requires of insurers.

Legal Significance

Under Florida law, insurers have a duty to act in good faith toward their insureds by timely evaluating claims, communicating with claimants, and settling within policy limits when appropriate. Failure to meet those obligations can give rise to a bad faith claim-even if the insurer's actions were calculated or hidden behind legal maneuvering.

"The jury saw through the delays and misdirection," Cunningham added. "This verdict reaffirms that the public expects insurance companies to honor their promises-and that when they don't, they can and will be held accountable."

A separate proceeding will determine damages. State Farm is expected to evaluate post-trial options.

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a nationally recognized civil trial firm based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The firm focuses on catastrophic injury, wrongful death, and insurance bad faith litigation, with a deep commitment to helping individuals and families receive the justice they deserve.

