U.S. Postal Service Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results
|
|
Revenue
|
|
Volume
|
(revenue in $ millions; volume in millions of pieces)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Service Category
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First-Class Mail
|
$ 5,854
|
|
$ 5,940
|
|
9,920
|
|
10,488
|
Marketing Mail
|
3,519
|
|
3,548
|
|
13,563
|
|
13,498
|
Shipping and Packages
|
7,755
|
|
7,697
|
|
1,627
|
|
1,741
|
International
|
295
|
|
329
|
|
57
|
|
64
|
Periodicals
|
209
|
|
228
|
|
587
|
|
707
|
Other
|
1,165
|
|
1,022
|
|
68
|
|
71
|
Total operating revenue and volume
|
$ 18,797
|
|
$ 18,764
|
|
25,822
|
|
26,569
Selected Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results of Operations and Non-GAAP Measures
This news release includes controllable loss which is not calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP measure is calculated as net loss adjusted for costs outside of management's control, including workers' compensation expense caused by actuarial revaluation and discount rate changes and the amortization of the Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS) and Federal Employee Retirement System (FERS) unfunded liabilities. These latter costs not only are largely outside of management's control but also can fluctuate significantly based on actuarial assumptions and interest rates.
This non-GAAP measure provides meaningful information to assist users of the Postal Service's financial statements to more fully understand the financial results and assess the Postal Service's ongoing performance because it excludes items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, underlying operations.
Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Postal Service's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. This adjusted financial information does not represent a comprehensive basis of accounting.
The following table reconciles GAAP net loss to our non-GAAP financial measure for three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:
|
(results in $ millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net loss
|
$ (3,076)
|
|
$ (2,542)
|
Workers' compensation non-cash expense1
|
304
|
|
67
|
CSRS unfunded liability amortization expense2
|
700
|
|
800
|
FERS unfunded liability amortization expense3
|
450
|
|
575
|
Controllable loss
|
$ (1,622)
|
|
$ (1,100)
|
|
1 Represents workers' compensation non-cash expense resulting from fluctuations in discount rates, changes in assumptions, valuation of new claims, revaluation of existing claims, and the administrative fee paid to the U.S. Department of Labor, less current year claim payments.
|
2 Expense for the annual payments due September 30 of the respective year, calculated by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), to amortize the unfunded CSRS retirement obligation. Payments are to be made through 2043 based on OPM invoices.
|
3 Expense for the annual payments due September 30 of the respective year, calculated by OPM, to amortize the unfunded FERS retirement obligation. Payments are to be made over a 30-year rolling period based on OPM invoices.
Financial results in the Form 10-Q are available at .
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements contained in this release represent the Postal Service's best estimates of known and anticipated trends believed relevant to future operations. However, actual results may differ significantly from current estimates. Certain forward-looking statements included in this release use such words as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "project," or other similar terminology. These forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties, reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this report. The Postal Service has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 169 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America , to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.
The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom .
Contact: Marti Johnson
[email protected]
usps/news
