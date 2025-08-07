CDC Launches New Campaign To Address Youth Substance Use And Mental Health

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

The drug overdose crisis is constantly evolving and remains an important public health issue. In 2024, more than 80,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. From 2020 to 2024, 75% of overdose deaths among youth ages 10–19 involved illegally made fentanyl. In addition, the number of teens reporting poor mental health has increased in the past decade. In 2023, 40% of high school students stopped regular activities because of persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness and one in five students seriously considered attempting suicide.

"Teens may use alcohol and other substances to cope with stress, anxiety, and depression," said Dr. Allison Arwady, Director of the CDC National Center for Injury Prevention and Control. "Talking openly about mental health and substance use, and knowing when to get professional help, is critical to helping teens stay healthy. That's why this campaign supports youth, parents, and caregivers in having those conversations early, before an issue arises."

CDC spoke with youth about their knowledge and perceptions regarding substance use to develop messages, branding, and tactical strategies for Free Mind. The campaign seeks to resonate with this age group by addressing the connections between substance use and mental health, risk factors that contribute to drug use, and strategies to keep them safe. CDC also has created resources for parents and caregivers about substance use and mental health challenges youth may face.

Visit cdc/freemind to learn more about the Free Mind campaign. For more information about CDC's overdose prevention efforts, go to cdc/overdose-prevention/ .

