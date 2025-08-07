Coherus Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Business Update
| Coherus Oncology, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net revenue
|$
|10,254
|$
|10,296
|$
|17,853
|$
|12,604
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of goods sold
|3,395
|1,809
|6,048
|3,248
|Research and development
|26,306
|20,598
|50,662
|49,022
|Selling, general and administrative
|26,039
|27,515
|52,064
|67,747
|Total costs and expenses
|55,740
|49,922
|108,774
|120,017
|Loss from operations
|(45,486
|)
|(39,626
|)
|(90,921
|)
|(107,413
|)
|Interest expense
|(2,277
|)
|(4,062
|)
|(4,427
|)
|(7,180
|)
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|(12,630
|)
|-
|(12,630
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|2,901
|1,467
|3,088
|4,336
|Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|(44,862
|)
|(54,851
|)
|(92,260
|)
|(122,887
|)
|Income tax provision
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss from continuing operations
|(44,862
|)
|(54,851
|)
|(92,260
|)
|(122,887
|)
|Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|342,629
|41,930
|333,458
|212,841
|Net income (loss)
|$
|297,767
|$
|(12,921
|)
|$
|241,198
|$
|89,954
|Net income (loss) per share:
|Net loss from continuing operations - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.39
|)
|$
|(0.48
|)
|$
|(0.80
|)
|$
|(1.08
|)
|Net income from discontinued operations - basic and diluted
|$
|2.95
|$
|0.37
|$
|2.88
|$
|1.87
|Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted
|$
|2.57
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|2.08
|$
|0.79
|Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:
|Basic and diluted
|116,077,710
|114,819,965
|115,968,352
|113,784,636
| Coherus Oncology, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
| 2024
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|216,893
|$
|125,987
|Investments in marketable securities
|20,744
|-
|Trade receivables, net
|5,109
|111,324
|TSA receivables, net
|114,530
|11,010
|Inventory
|4,513
|4,207
|Intangible assets, net
|52,312
|53,646
|Other assets
|25,363
|25,936
|Assets of discontinued operations
|-
|116,423
|Total assets
|$
|439,464
|$
|448,533
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|Accrued rebates, fees and reserve
|$
|96,814
|$
|164,867
|TSA payables and other accrued liabilities
|103,999
|11,026
|Term loan
|36,867
|36,698
|Convertible notes
|121
|228,229
|Other liabilities
|81,836
|139,703
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|119,827
|(131,990
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|439,464
|$
|448,533
| Coherus Oncology, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
|$
|82,674
|$
|260,227
|$
|126,250
|$
|103,343
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(46,632
|)
|59,734
|(72,458
|)
|12,968
|Purchases of investments in marketable securities
|(20,726
|)
|-
|(20,726
|)
|-
|Proceeds from maturities of investments in marketable securities
|-
|-
|-
|6,200
|Proceeds from sale of investments in marketable securities
|-
|-
|-
|8,688
|Net cash received related to the Sale Transactions
|483,400
|40,000
|478,681
|227,823
|Milestone payment to Junshi Biosciences
|-
|(12,500
|)
|(12,500
|)
|(12,500
|)
|Other investing activities, net
|(36
|)
|156
|(303
|)
|208
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|462,638
|27,656
|445,152
|230,419
|Proceeds from 2029 Term loan, net of debt discount & issuance costs
|-
|37,120
|-
|37,120
|Proceeds from (repayment of) Revenue Purchase and Sale Agreement, net of issuance costs
|(47,652
|)
|36,495
|(47,652
|)
|36,495
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ATM Offering, net of issuance costs
|-
|(52
|)
|-
|1,455
|Proceeds from purchase under the employee stock purchase plan
|188
|685
|188
|685
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement
|(16
|)
|(1,711
|)
|(280
|)
|(2,456
|)
|Redemption of 2026 Convertible Notes, including transaction costs
|(233,185
|)
|-
|(233,185
|)
|-
|Repayment of 2027 Term Loans, premiums and fees
|-
|(260,387
|)
|-
|(260,387
|)
|Other financing activities, net
|(859
|)
|(75
|)
|(859
|)
|50
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(281,524
|)
|(187,925
|)
|(281,788
|)
|(187,038
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|134,482
|(100,535
|)
|90,906
|56,349
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
|$
|217,156
|$
|159,692
|$
|217,156
|$
|159,692
|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|216,893
|$
|159,240
|$
|216,893
|$
|159,240
|Restricted cash balance
|263
|452
|263
|452
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|217,156
|$
|159,692
|$
|217,156
|$
|159,692
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Coherus has also included in this press release non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations, and the related per share measures, which exclude from net loss from continuing operations, and the related per share measures, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, loss on debt extinguishment, impairments of intangible assets, and change in fair value of our Royalty Fee Derivative Liability. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, do not serve as an alternative to GAAP and may be calculated differently than similar non-GAAP financial information disclosed by other companies. Coherus encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP financial information and the reconciliation between these presentations set forth below, to more fully understand Coherus' business.
Coherus believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors. In particular, Coherus believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with its financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, can enhance investors' and analysts' ability to meaningfully compare Coherus' results from period to period, and to identify operating trends in Coherus' business. Coherus also regularly uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and to make operating decisions.
| Coherus Oncology, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Net Loss from Continuing Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(44,862
|)
|$
|(54,851
|)
|$
|(92,260
|)
|$
|(122,887
|)
|Adjustments:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|5,166
|6,859
|10,212
|13,675
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|12,630
|-
|12,630
|Impairment of out-license asset and remeasurement of CVR liability, net
|-
|-
|-
|6,772
|Change in fair value of Royalty Fee Derivative Liability
|-
|-
|810
|-
|Amortization of intangible assets
|667
|679
|1,334
|1,542
|Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(39,029
|)
|$
|(34,683
|)
|$
|(79,904
|)
|$
|(88,268
|)
|GAAP
|Net loss per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.39
|)
|$
|(0.48
|)
|$
|(0.80
|)
|$
|(1.08
|)
|Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share
|116,077,710
|114,819,965
|115,968,352
|113,784,636
|Non-GAAP
|Net loss per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.34
|)
|$
|(0.30
|)
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|(0.78
|)
|Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share
|116,077,710
|114,819,965
|115,968,352
|113,784,636
