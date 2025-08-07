Inertia Resources, Inc, Grows Boston Footprint, Helping Local Businesses Cut Energy Costs

Demorian Linton, Founder and Principal Owner, Inertia Resources, Inc.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inertia Resources, Inc , one of the fastest-growing energy brokerage firms in the United States, is expanding its footprint in its home state of Massachusetts, delivering tailored energy management services and substantial cost savings to a growing number of businesses across the Greater Boston Area.Inertia Resources recently added two prominent Massachusetts businesses to its client portfolio. The company signed a five-year contract with East Coast Tavern Group (ECTG), a seasoned leader in the hospitality industry with over two decades of service to the Boston community. ECTG operates six premier dining and drinking establishments throughout Boston, including Emmet's Irish Pub and Restaurant, Roxanne's, Carrie Nation Restaurant and Cocktail Club, and Scholars American Bistro and Cocktail Lounge. Under the new agreement, Inertia Resources will generate $250,000 in energy cost savings for the group over the duration of the contract.Inertia also signed a three-year contract with New England Treatment Access (NETA), which provides marijuana therapies at registered dispensaries in Brookline, Northampton and Franklin. NETA operates one of the most advanced indoor cultivation facilities in the industry, located in Franklin. Inertia's services are expected to save NETA $210,000 over the course of the agreement.Founded in 2018 by Demorian Linton, Principal Owner of Inertia Resources, Inc, the company began as a licensed premium electric power and natural gas brokerage in Boston, Massachusetts, serving commercial and industrial clients nationwide. Linton's innovative business model, emphasizing a physical presence in every city the company serves, has set Inertia apart by providing clients with the distinct advantage of in-person interactions with their brokers. This approach, combined with Linton's two decades of experience in the energy sector, has fueled the company's rapid growth. Today, Inertia Resources stands among the fastest-growing firms in the industry, with nearly 60 representatives operating across 25 states.Inertia Resources now serves over 4,500 clients with more than 20,000 meter locations nationwide. As one of the few premium brokers of electricity for some of the world's largest energy companies, Inertia offers solutions in over 100 utilities nationwide and has saved businesses, including prominent names like Steve Madden, Dunkin, New Balance, Boston Bruins, and Boston Celtics, over $100 million in energy costs. In addition, Inertia's focus on renewable energy solutions and green technology has helped clients like Cape Cod 5, Colby-Sawyer College, and Steve Madden transition to 100% green energy in multiple states.Backed by a diverse team with over 50 years of combined experience in energy deregulation, the company has become a nationally recognized leader in commercial energy brokerage, supply management, renewable energy solutions, and EV charging technology. In 2024, Inertia Resources achieved its most successful year to date, expanding its services to Texas, Maine, Rhode Island, Florida, and Georgia.The company also hosted its first charity gala in 2024,“Power in Pink,” raising more than $20,000 for Boston breast cancer survivors and their families.As Inertia Resources expands and strengthens its commitment to Massachusetts, the company remains focused on giving back to the local communities it serves and delivering innovative energy solutions that support sustainability and drive cost savings for businesses nationwide.For more information on Inertia Resources, Inc., visit .For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at ... or call 734-341-6859.

