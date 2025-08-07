Xtel Is A Winner In CRN's 2025 Tech Innovators Awards

Xtel Communications

Flexpoint recognized for enabling secure, scalable voice integration within Microsoft Teams for the public sector and mid-market enterprises

- Chris ChiricoMOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Xtel, a trusted provider of next-generation communications, connectivity, and cybersecurity solutions, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored Xtel as a 2025 CRN Tech Innovator Awards winner. Xtel earned the award for its Flexpoint platform in the Unified Communications category.These annual CRN awards spotlight innovative technology vendors in the IT channel. The winners were selected in 33 distinct technology categories across areas such as cloud, storage, networking, and security by a panel of CRN editors after closely reviewing hundreds of vendor entries and solution provider testimonials. They select winners based on multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner technology needs.Flexpoint is Xtel's enterprise-grade voice integration service designed to extend secure calling functionality into Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Webex environments, without adding complexity or risk. Built for IT leaders in education, healthcare, and government, Flexpoint helps organizations unify communications while maintaining the visibility, compliance, and control they need.“Each of the 2025 CRN Tech Innovators Awards winners is a standout offering that reimagines what's possible in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company.“Each creates the opportunity to build bold solutions that solve real-world challenges for end users and drive success for channel partners. We congratulate our winners for their commitment to innovation, partner success, and customer impact, and we can't wait to see how they continue to push technology boundaries forward.”“Flexpoint is built for the realities of modern IT: consolidation, compliance, and simplicity,” said Chris Chirico, Chief Commercial Officer at Xtel.“Whether delivered directly by Xtel or through our MSP and channel partners, Flexpoint gives customers the advantages of secure, scalable voice integration without the complexity. This recognition from CRN validates the real-world impact Flexpoint is having for organizations modernizing communications without sacrificing control or service quality.”The Tech Innovator Awards winners will be featured in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn/techinnovators beginning August 6.About XtelFounded in 1994, Xtel has been a trusted provider of enterprise-grade communications, connectivity, and cybersecurity services . Xtel serves thousands of customers across K–12 education , healthcare, government, and mid-sized businesses. With 99.999 percent core network uptime and industry-leading retention, Xtel delivers fully managed, scalable solutions enhanced by AI-driven insights and tailored for compliance and performance. Learn more at xtel.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.thechannelcompanyFollow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, Facebook, and X© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.Contacts:Xtel...Kristin DaSilvaThe Channel Company...

