Microchip Technology Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend On Common Stock Of 45.5 Cents Per Share
About Microchip:
Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve approximately 105,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Sajid Daudi -- Head of investor Relations (480) 792-7385
Market Research
