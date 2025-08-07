Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Microchip Technology Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend On Common Stock Of 45.5 Cents Per Share


2025-08-07 04:31:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 45.5 cents per share. The dividend is payable on September 5, 2025, to stockholders of record on August 22, 2025. Microchip initiated quarterly cash dividend payments in the third quarter of fiscal year 2003.

About Microchip:

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve approximately 105,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at

The Microchip logo and name are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Sajid Daudi -- Head of investor Relations (480) 792-7385


