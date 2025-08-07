Globus Medical Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
| GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|745,342
|$
|629,691
|$
|1,343,463
|$
|1,236,357
|Cost of Sales and Operating expenses:
|Cost of sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles)
|248,765
|260,040
|444,162
|501,527
|Research and development
|39,954
|37,698
|73,016
|94,966
|Selling, general and administrative
|303,622
|239,454
|546,421
|488,133
|Amortization of intangibles
|30,189
|29,709
|58,991
|59,385
|Acquisition-related costs
|33,156
|13,734
|34,213
|16,152
|Restructuring costs
|13,547
|(566
|)
|13,547
|18,575
|Operating income/(loss)
|76,109
|49,622
|173,113
|57,619
|Other income/(expense), net
|Interest income/(expense), net
|693
|(2,335
|)
|2,374
|(4,229
|)
|Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss)
|38
|(703
|)
|4,308
|(16,074
|)
|Bargain purchase gain
|110,561
|-
|110,561
|-
|Other income/(expense)
|772
|997
|1,485
|1,707
|Total other income/(expense), net
|112,064
|(2,041
|)
|118,728
|(18,596
|)
|Income/(loss) before income taxes
|188,173
|47,581
|291,841
|39,023
|Income tax provision/(benefit)
|(14,673
|)
|15,821
|13,533
|14,380
|Net income/(loss)
|$
|202,846
|$
|31,760
|$
|278,308
|$
|24,643
|Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax:
|Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities
|2
|492
|317
|871
|Foreign currency translation gain/(loss)
|12,404
|(1,298
|)
|16,783
|(2,530
|)
|Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax
|12,406
|(806
|)
|17,100
|(1,659
|)
|Comprehensive income/(loss)
|$
|215,252
|$
|30,954
|$
|295,408
|$
|22,984
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|1.50
|$
|0.23
|$
|2.05
|$
|0.18
|Diluted
|$
|1.49
|$
|0.23
|$
|2.01
|$
|0.18
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|135,205
|135,195
|135,981
|135,276
|Diluted
|136,499
|136,979
|138,137
|136,836
| GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|(In thousands, except share and per share values)
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|229,446
|$
|784,438
|Short-term marketable securities
|-
|105,619
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $26,607 and $15,505, respectively
|611,565
|557,697
|Inventories
|772,131
|659,233
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|68,202
|49,640
|Income taxes receivable
|48,558
|20,633
|Total current assets
|1,729,902
|2,177,260
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $601,753 and $545,786, respectively
|587,505
|561,909
|Operating lease right of use assets
|61,587
|49,647
|Long-term marketable securities
|-
|66,134
|Intangible assets, net
|796,372
|795,117
|Goodwill
|1,434,983
|1,432,387
|Other assets
|74,843
|75,096
|Deferred income taxes
|275,897
|94,200
|Total assets
|$
|4,961,089
|$
|5,251,750
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|87,099
|$
|75,118
|Accrued expenses
|281,747
|260,591
|Operating lease liabilities
|13,179
|10,249
|Income taxes payable
|-
|10,725
|Senior convertible notes
|-
|443,351
|Business acquisition liabilities
|18,619
|33,739
|Deferred revenue
|24,020
|22,140
|Total current liabilities
|424,664
|855,913
|Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion
|86,353
|89,496
|Operating lease liabilities
|107,925
|83,588
|Deferred income taxes and other tax liabilities
|24,402
|23,889
|Other liabilities
|22,062
|21,531
|Total liabilities
|665,406
|1,074,417
|Equity:
|Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 112,620,208 and 114,990,219 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|113
|115
|Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430,097 and 22,430,097 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|22
|22
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,071,652
|3,031,244
|Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
|10,239
|(6,861
|)
|Retained earnings
|1,213,657
|1,152,813
|Total equity
|4,295,683
|4,177,333
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|4,961,089
|$
|5,251,750
| GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|278,308
|$
|24,643
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Bargain Purchase Gain
|(110,561
|)
|-
|Acquired in-process research and development
|-
|12,613
|Depreciation and amortization
|136,705
|118,849
|Amortization of premiums on marketable securities
|(421
|)
|(14
|)
|Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
|10,933
|10,498
|Amortization of inventory fair value step-up
|6,015
|107,341
|Amortization of 2025 Notes fair value step-up
|6,658
|13,315
|Stock-based compensation expense
|26,823
|30,073
|Allowance for expected credit losses
|4,554
|11,481
|Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities
|5,389
|12,739
|Change in deferred income taxes
|(41,236
|)
|(65,275
|)
|(Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net
|6,131
|464
|Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities
|(15,764
|)
|(16,965
|)
|Net (gain)/loss from foreign currency adjustment
|(11,342
|)
|6,558
|(Increase) decrease in:
|Accounts receivable
|20,395
|(124,206
|)
|Inventories
|(11,722
|)
|(22,855
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|852
|(2,001
|)
|Increase (decrease) in:
|Accounts payable
|(4,085
|)
|11,561
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|(13,841
|)
|(28,951
|)
|Income taxes payable/receivable
|(38,626
|)
|6,777
|Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities
|255,165
|106,645
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(1,750
|)
|(12,174
|)
|Maturities of marketable securities
|58,630
|21,709
|Sales of marketable securities
|115,608
|7,404
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(82,665
|)
|(56,366
|)
|Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and purchases of intangible and other assets
|(252,546
|)
|(17,535
|)
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|(5,000
|)
|-
|Proceeds from credit facility
|20,000
|-
|Repayment of borrowings from credit facility
|(20,000
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
|(167,723
|)
|(56,962
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities
|(7,864
|)
|(33,921
|)
|Net proceeds from exercise of stock options
|15,920
|17,651
|Payments related to tax withholdings for share-based compensation
|(2,953
|)
|(5,955
|)
|Repurchase of common stock
|(215,451
|)
|(84,787
|)
|Repayment of senior convertible notes
|(449,985
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
|(660,333
|)
|(107,012
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash
|17,899
|461
|Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(554,992
|)
|(56,868
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|784,438
|467,292
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|229,446
|$
|410,424
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|Income taxes paid, net
|$
|93,226
|$
|71,586
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Accrued purchases of property and equipment
|$
|13,454
|$
|9,508
| Supplemental Financial Information
Net Sales by Product Category:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Musculoskeletal Solutions
|$
|710,182
|$
|592,913
|$
|1,286,115
|$
|1,167,610
|Enabling Technologies
|35,160
|36,778
|57,348
|68,747
|Total net sales
|$
|745,342
|$
|629,691
|$
|1,343,463
|$
|1,236,357
|Liquidity and Capital Resources:
|June 30,
|December 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|229,446
|$
|784,438
|Short-term marketable securities
|-
|105,619
|Long-term marketable securities
|-
|66,134
|Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|$
|229,446
|$
|956,191
The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.
As of September 30, 2024, we no longer include Acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to the non-GAAP financial measures. As previously disclosed, the Company incurred $12.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 for the Acquisition of in-process research and development, which, when it was previously included, resulted in a 1.0% impact on Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales and $0.09 on Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(In thousands, except percentages)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income/(loss)
|$
|202,846
|$
|31,760
|$
|278,308
|$
|24,643
|Interest (income)/expense, net
|(693
|)
|2,335
|(2,374
|)
|4,229
|Provision for income taxes
|(14,673
|)
|15,821
|13,533
|14,380
|Depreciation and amortization
|70,631
|63,588
|136,705
|118,849
|EBITDA
|258,111
|113,504
|426,172
|162,101
|Stock-based compensation expense
|13,258
|12,735
|26,310
|25,174
|Provision for litigation, net
|(2,621
|)
|1,335
|(3,908
|)
|1,304
|Merger and acquisition-related costs (1)
|40,393
|67,613
|41,499
|124,000
|Net (gain) loss from strategic investments
|(1,248
|)
|(490
|)
|(1,309
|)
|(267
|)
|Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts
|(8,565
|)
|(4,633
|)
|(12,337
|)
|6,558
|Restructuring costs
|19,915
|371
|20,649
|25,533
|Bargain Purchase Gain
|(110,561
|)
|-
|(110,561
|)
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|208,682
|$
|190,435
|$
|386,515
|$
|344,403
|Net income/(loss) as a percentage of net sales
|27.2
|%
|5.0
|%
|20.7
|%
|2.0
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales
|28.0
|%
|30.2
|%
|28.8
|%
|27.9
|%
|(1) Merger and acquisition-related costs represent certain costs associated with acquisitions. These costs, presented on a before-tax effect basis, are included in Non-GAAP Merger and Acquisition-related Costs table.
|Non-GAAP Merger and Acquisition-related Costs Table:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(In thousands)
|Amortization of inventory fair value step up
|$
|5,967
|$
|53,670
|$
|6,016
|$
|107,341
|Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities
|5,235
|12,901
|5,402
|12,743
|Employee-related costs (b)
|27,418
|-
|27,418
|1,457
|Other acquisition-related costs (a)
|1,773
|1,042
|2,663
|2,459
|Merger and acquisition-related costs
|$
|40,393
|$
|67,613
|$
|41,499
|$
|124,000
|(a) Primarily comprised of legal fees, advisory and consulting fees.
|(b) Primarily comprised of severance, share based compensation and termination fees.
|Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income/(loss)
|$
|202,846
|$
|31,760
|$
|278,308
|$
|24,643
|Provision for litigation, net
|(2,621
|)
|1,335
|(3,908
|)
|1,304
|Amortization of intangibles
|30,189
|29,709
|58,991
|59,385
|Merger and acquisition -related costs (1)
|40,393
|67,613
|41,499
|124,000
|Net gain/(loss) on strategic investments
|(1,248
|)
|(490
|)
|(1,309
|)
|(267
|)
|Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts
|(8,565
|)
|(4,633
|)
|(12,337
|)
|6,558
|Restructuring Costs
|19,915
|371
|20,649
|25,534
|Bargain Purchase Gain
|(110,561
|)
|-
|(110,561
|)
|-
|Provision for income tax benefit from release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets
|(34,815
|)
|-
|(34,815
|)
|-
|Tax effect of adjusting items
|(18,751
|)
|(22,941
|)
|(24,907
|)
|(52,947
|)
|Non-GAAP net income/(loss)
|$
|116,782
|$
|102,724
|$
|211,610
|$
|188,210
|(1) see footnote 1 to the Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for the detail of these costs.
|Non-GAAP Gross Profit Reconciliation Table:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Sales
|$
|745,342
|$
|629,691
|$
|1,343,463
|$
|1,236,357
|Cost of Sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles)
|248,765
|260,040
|444,162
|501,527
|Amortization of Intangibles
|24,643
|22,228
|46,851
|42,752
|Gross Profit
|$
|471,934
|$
|347,423
|$
|852,450
|$
|692,078
|Amortization of inventory fair value step up
|5,967
|53,671
|6,016
|107,341
|Amortization of Intangibles
|24,643
|22,228
|46,851
|42,752
|Adjusted Gross Profit
|$
|502,544
|$
|423,322
|$
|905,317
|$
|842,171
|Gross Profit % of Net Sales
|63.3
|%
|55.2
|%
|63.5
|%
|56.0
|%
|Adjusted Gross Profit % of Net Sales
|67.4
|%
|67.2
|%
|67.4
|%
|68.1
|%
|Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Diluted earnings per share, as reported
|$
|1.49
|$
|0.23
|$
|2.01
|$
|0.18
|Provision for litigation, net
|(0.02
|)
|0.01
|(0.03
|)
|-
|Amortization of intangibles
|0.22
|0.22
|0.43
|0.43
|Merger and acquisition -related costs (1)
|0.29
|0.49
|0.30
|0.91
|Net (gain) loss from strategic investments
|(0.01
|)
|(0.00
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.00
|)
|Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts
|(0.06
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.09
|)
|0.05
|Restructuring costs
|0.14
|0.00
|0.15
|0.20
|Valuation Allowance Release
|(0.26
|)
|-
|(0.25
|)
|-
|Bargain Purchase Gain
|(0.80
|)
|-
|(0.80
|)
|-
|Tax effect of adjusting items
|(0.14
|)
|(0.17
|)
|(0.18
|)
|(0.39
|)
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.75
|$
|1.53
|$
|1.38
|(1) see footnote 1 to the Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for the detail of these costs.
|* amounts may not add due to rounding.
|Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|77,865
|$
|54,258
|$
|255,165
|$
|106,645
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(46,562
|)
|(27,798
|)
|(82,665
|)
|(56,366
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|31,303
|$
|26,460
|$
|172,500
|$
|50,279
|Non-GAAP Net Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table:
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Reported
Net Sales
| Currency
Impact on
Current
Period Net
| Constant
Currency
Net Sales
|(In thousands, except percentages)
|2025
|2024
|Growth
|Sales
|Growth
|United States
|$
|600,784
|$
|499,459
|20.3
|%
|$
|-
|20.3
|%
|International
|144,558
|130,232
|11.0
|%
|4,569
|7.5
|%
|Total net sales
|$
|745,342
|$
|629,691
|18.4
|%
|$
|4,569
|17.6
|%
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
| Reported
Net Sales
| Currency
Impact on
Current
Period Net
| Constant
Currency
Net Sales
|(In thousands, except percentages)
|2025
|2024
|Growth
|Sales
|Growth
|United States
|$
|1,084,641
|$
|982,386
|10.4
|%
|$
|-
|10.4
|%
|International
|258,822
|253,971
|1.9
|%
|770
|1.6
|%
|Total net sales
|$
|1,343,463
|$
|1,236,357
|8.7
|%
|$
|770
|8.6
|%
|Net Sales Reconciliation of the Nevro Acquisition Table:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Sales of Nevro products
|$
|94,586
|$
|-
|$
|94,586
|$
|-
|Net Sales of base business
|650,756
|629,691
|1,248,877
|1,236,357
|Total net sales
|$
|745,342
|$
|629,691
|$
|1,343,463
|$
|1,236,357
|Adjusted EBIDTA Reconciliation of the Nevro Acquisition Table:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Adjusted EBITDA of the acquired Nevro subsidiaries
|$
|(1,310
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(1,310
|)
|$
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA of base business
|209,992
|190,435
|387,824
|344,403
|Total Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|$
|208,682
|$
|190,435
|$
|386,515
|$
|344,403
|(1) See Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for calculation
