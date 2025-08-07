Southside Bancshares, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend
About Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $8.34 billion in assets as of June 30, 2025, that wholly-owns Southside Bank. Southside Bank currently operates 53 branches and a network of 71 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas and the greater Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas. Serving customers since 1960, Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. These products and services include consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, deposit accounts, safe deposit boxes, treasury management, wealth management, trust services, brokerage services and an array of online and mobile services.
To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive email notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the website under Resources and Investor Email Alerts. Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at (903) 630-7965, or ....
