BRT Apartments Corp. Files Second Quarter 2025 Financial Statements

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of August 7, 2025, BRT owns or has interests in 30 multi-family properties with 8,161 units in 11 states and has preferred equity investments in two multi-family properties. For additional information on BRT's operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at .

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.