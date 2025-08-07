Displayit, LLC Achieves G7® Certification For Fabric Printing Excellence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Certified for consistent, color-accurate fabric printing, Displayit earns G7® Master Facility Grayscale status across all fabric printers.

- Jack Bierman, Director of OperationsBUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Displayit, a leader in trade show and large-format fabric graphics, has achieved G7Master Facility Grayscale Certification on its large-format fabric printers, reinforcing its commitment to high-quality, color-accurate print production across all areas of the business.Administered by Idealliance, the G7 Master Facility qualification recognizes print facilities that have demonstrated the ability to produce visually consistent color output based on gray balance and neutral tonality. Displayit's certification ensures that color reproduction remains predictable, repeatable, and consistent across devices and substrates, an essential advantage for today's fast-moving visual branding needs.This milestone strengthens quality and color accuracy across Displayit's three divisions:Displayit – End users purchasing portable trade show displays can count on consistent, professional-looking graphics.High Impact Services – Scalable rental environments benefit from reliable large-format fabric printing that looks great on every show floor.Wholesale Division – Trade show houses, retailers, and educational institutions gain the added validation and trust needed for large-scale, high-visibility brand projects, including work with global clients who require exacting color standards.“Being recognized as a G7 Master Facility is a major validation of the processes, expertise, and technology we've invested in,” said Jack Bierman, Director of Operations at Displayit.“From one-off displays to enterprise-level branding, our clients know they can trust us to deliver accurate, consistent color every time.”The certification process involved upgrading to the latest version of Caldera RIP software, followed by three days of on-site calibration and testing on multiple fabric substrates. Displayit partnered with Stephan Marsico of Digital Color Concepts, a G7 Expert, to calibrate it's printers. Ongoing quality control is maintained by Scott Kale, Displayit's in-house G7 Certified Professional.With G7 Master Facility status now in place, Displayit continues to lead in print excellence, operational efficiency, and global color consistency, delivering on the promise of print perfection at scale.About Displayit, LLCDisplayit, LLC is a premier provider of trade show displays and large-format printed graphics, offering tailored solutions across three business lines. Through Displayit, the company supplies portable displays to end users; High Impact Services delivers scalable and affordable trade show rentals; and the Wholesale Division serves trade show houses and clients in retail, education, and beyond with custom printed graphics and white-label services.

