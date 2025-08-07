DCALTA Applauds President Trump's Executive Order To Expand Access To Alternative Investments In Americans' 401(K)S

This landmark directive is poised to unlock significant opportunities for American workers to access a broader range of investment options.

- Jonathan R EpsteinPORT ORANGE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Defined Contribution Alternatives Association (DCALTA ) today celebrated the issuance of a new Executive Order by President Donald J. Trump directing the Department of Labor, Department of the Treasury, and the Securities and Exchange Commission to eliminate barriers to the inclusion of private market investments and other strategies in 401(k) and other defined contribution retirement plans. Regulators and legislators should take prompt action to provide an investment framework that puts private market investments on a level playing field with public market investments. This landmark directive is poised to unlock significant opportunities for American workers to enhance their retirement savings through access to a broader range of investment options.“President Trump's decisive action is a monumental step forward for the retirement security of millions of Americans,” said Jonathan Epstein, Founder and President of DCALTA.“For too long, everyday investors have been shut out of the growth potential that private markets offer. This Executive Order will help level the playing field, allowing hardworking Americans to build a more secure and prosperous retirement. We commend the President for his leadership and vision in modernizing our retirement system.”“The financial landscape has evolved, yet defined contribution plans have been slow to adapt,” said Michelle Rappa, Managing Director at Neuberger Berman and DCALTA Board Chair.“Defined benefit plans have long utilized private market strategies in their investment allocations, and it is only fair that defined contribution plan participants have the same opportunity. This Executive Order is a crucial move towards empowering individuals to achieve their long-term financial goals.”Coinciding with this pivotal moment for the industry, DCALTA has released a comprehensive set of principles to guide plan fiduciaries in the responsible integration of these investments. Entitled“Principles for DC Stakeholders on the Consideration and Use of Private Market Investments,” the document provides a robust framework for navigating this expanded investment universe.The DCALTA principles are organized around five core areas: Fiduciary Process, Value for Money, Asset Class Distinctions, Operations, and Participant Communication. The guidance emphasizes that private market investments should be evaluated with the same fiduciary rigor as any other asset class and that cost should not be the sole determining factor in their selection. The principles also highlight the importance of diversification and how alternative investments play a key role in building more resilient portfolios for retirement savers. Developed through a collaborative effort of DCALTA's diverse membership, these principles are formed in a“living document,” updated annually to reflect the evolving regulatory and market landscape.

