Fairfax City To Showcase Its Diverse Dining Options And Culinary Delights During Restaurant Week On August 22 To 31
Participating restaurants include:
"Fairfax City Restaurant Week is more than a celebration of food - it's a celebration of community," said Tara Borwey, assistant director of programs at Fairfax City Economic Development. "Each time we host this event, it's a chance to spotlight the chefs, staff, and small business owners who bring creativity and culture to the table every day. This summer, we're inviting everyone to revisit their favorite spots and support the local restaurants that help define the flavor of Fairfax City."
The 2025 Fairfax City Restaurant Committee is comprised of representatives from the Fairfax City Economic Development, Central Fairfax Chamber of Commerce, the Old Town Fairfax Business Association, Fairfax City restaurant owners, and consultants. The committee oversees Restaurant Week with the goal of providing visitors with a unique Fairfax City experience while also strengthening bonds in the community between residents and food and dining establishments and raising brand recognition for participating restaurants.
For more information and to see the latest participating restaurants and their offers, visit fairfaxcityrestaurantweek . Follow @FairfaxCityRestaurantWeek on Instagram and Facebook.
About Fairfax City Economic Development
Fairfax City Economic Development is a collaboration between the Fairfax City Economic Development Department and the Fairfax City Economic Development Authority, an independent agency administered by a commission appointed by the City Council to promote economic development activity within Fairfax. Fairfax City Economic Development helps attract businesses to the city, encourages and develops programs that foster connections between businesses, residents, and visitors of Fairfax City, and spearheads innovative programs and strategies devoted to positioning Fairfax City as an ideal location to start, grow, and scale a business. It is a founding member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Learn more at gofairfaxcity.
SOURCE Fairfax City Economic Development
