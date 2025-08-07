Fairfax City To Showcase Its Diverse Dining Options And Culinary Delights During Restaurant Week On August 22 To 31

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fairfax City Restaurant Week provides diners with an opportunity to experience flavors from Azerbaijan, Italy, Ireland, Peru, and more. From pizza, Caribbean, and Asian to Italian and steaks and lobster-Restaurant Week has something for everyone. Participating restaurants will offer prix fixe menus at set prices of $25 for brunch or lunch and $40 for a three-course set menu priced dinner. Some specialty restaurants and food purveyors will also offer a Two for $10 deal. And, some restaurants will have a "Let's Work Together" special deal. Fairfax City is offering diners 10 days to celebrate diverse culinary offerings during Fairfax City Restaurant Week. Post thi "Summer Restaurant Week gives us a reason to break out of our dining routine and try something new," said Fairfax City Mayor Catherine Read . "With more daylight and warmer temperatures, there are tempting experiences both outdoors and indoors all across the city. Feed the kids, the cousins, and the out-of-town visitors at local restaurants that represent so many different cuisines and choices that it's like a trip around the world on a plate."

Participating restaurants include: Audacious Aleworks Ned's New England Deck Baku Delicious ONE Bar & Grill Bellissimo Restaurant Okonomi Asian Grill Big Buns Ornery Beer Company Commonwealth Brewing Co. Jas & Fam Caribbean Flavor Curry Mantra Kelly's Oyster House and Bar Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar PJ Skidoos Draper's Sushi Friends Hashi TeaDM The Auld Shebeen El Pollo Rico The Wine House Hamrock's Restaurant Vivi Bubble Tea Mackenzie's Tunes and Tonics Two Burritos Milk and Honey Yanzi Noodle House Meokja Meokja Z!Eats

"Fairfax City Restaurant Week is more than a celebration of food - it's a celebration of community," said Tara Borwey, assistant director of programs at Fairfax City Economic Development. "Each time we host this event, it's a chance to spotlight the chefs, staff, and small business owners who bring creativity and culture to the table every day. This summer, we're inviting everyone to revisit their favorite spots and support the local restaurants that help define the flavor of Fairfax City."

The 2025 Fairfax City Restaurant Committee is comprised of representatives from the Fairfax City Economic Development, Central Fairfax Chamber of Commerce, the Old Town Fairfax Business Association, Fairfax City restaurant owners, and consultants. The committee oversees Restaurant Week with the goal of providing visitors with a unique Fairfax City experience while also strengthening bonds in the community between residents and food and dining establishments and raising brand recognition for participating restaurants.

For more information and to see the latest participating restaurants and their offers, visit fairfaxcityrestaurantweek . Follow @FairfaxCityRestaurantWeek on Instagram and Facebook.

About Fairfax City Economic Development

