Goodyear Announces Q2 2025 Results
|
|
Second Quarter
|
|
Six Months
|
(In millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Tire Units
|
19.1
|
|
19.6
|
|
37.5
|
|
38.6
|
Net Sales
|
$2,662
|
|
$2,697
|
|
$5,164
|
|
$5,285
|
Segment Operating Income
|
141
|
|
241
|
|
296
|
|
420
|
Segment Operating Margin
|
5.3 %
|
|
8.9 %
|
|
5.7 %
|
|
7.9 %
Americas' second quarter 2025 net sales of $2.7 billion were 1.3% lower than last year, driven by declines in replacement volume, partially offset by price/mix benefits. Tire unit volume decreased 2.6%. Replacement tire unit volume decreased 2.0%, primarily driven by consumer replacement. Original equipment tire unit volume decreased 5.0%. In the U.S., we outperformed competitors, continuing to gain OE market share.
Segment operating income of $141 million decreased $100 million from prior year. The decrease was driven by higher raw material costs, inflation and other costs, and unabsorbed fixed costs, which were partly offset by Goodyear Forward and price/mix benefits.
EMEA
|
|
Second Quarter
|
|
Six Months
|
(In millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Tire Units
|
11.3
|
|
11.6
|
|
23.6
|
|
24.1
|
Net Sales
|
$1,344
|
|
$1,279
|
|
$2,621
|
|
$2,626
|
Segment Operating Income (Loss)
|
(25)
|
|
30
|
|
(30)
|
|
31
|
Segment Operating Margin
|
(1.9) %
|
|
2.3 %
|
|
(1.1) %
|
|
1.2 %
EMEA's second quarter 2025 net sales of $1.3 billion were up 5.1% from last year, driven by positive price/mix actions and higher sales in other tire-related businesses driven by growth in Fleet Solutions, partly offset by lower tire volume. Tire unit volume decreased 2.0%. Replacement unit volumes decreased 7.3%, driven by consumer replacement channel destocking. Original equipment tire unit volumes increased 10.9%, reflecting significant market share gains.
Segment operating loss of $25 million was $55 million lower than last year driven by higher raw material costs, the non-recurrence of the 2024 net insurance recoveries, and inflation. These factors were partly offset by price/mix and Goodyear Forward benefits.
ASIA PACIFIC
|
|
Second Quarter
|
|
Six Months
|
(In millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Tire Units
|
7.5
|
|
8.9
|
|
15.3
|
|
17.8
|
Net Sales
|
$459
|
|
$594
|
|
$933
|
|
$1,196
|
Segment Operating Income
|
43
|
|
63
|
|
88
|
|
123
|
Segment Operating Margin
|
9.4 %
|
|
10.6 %
|
|
9.4 %
|
|
10.3 %
Asia Pacific's second quarter 2025 net sales of $459 million were 22.7% lower than the previous year, driven by lower volume and the sale of the OTR tire business. Tire unit volume decreased 15.6%. Replacement tire unit volume decreased 18.2%, driven by actions taken to reduce lower margin business outside of China and weak demand in China. Original equipment unit volume decreased 13.0%, driven by customer mix in China.
Second quarter 2025 segment operating income of $43 million was $20 million lower from prior year, driven by the divestiture of the OTR tire business. After adjusting for the sale of the OTR tire business, Asia Pacific's segment operating margin grew 150 basis points.
Goodyear Forward
Second quarter segment operating income reflects Goodyear Forward benefits of $195 million. In addition, on February 3, 2025, the sale of the OTR tire business to The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited, successfully closed; gross cash proceeds received at closing totaled $905 million. Similarly, on May 7, 2025, the sale of the Dunlop brand to Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., was completed; gross cash proceeds received at closing totaled $735 million. On May 22, 2025, a definitive agreement was reached to sell the majority of the Goodyear Chemical business to an affiliate of Gemspring Capital Management, LLC, which is expected to close in late 2025. Goodyear intends to use the proceeds from the Chemical transaction to further reduce leverage.
Conference Call
The Company will host an investor call on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Please visit Goodyear's investor relations website: , for additional earnings materials.
Participating in the conference call will be Mark W. Stewart, chief executive officer and president, and Christina L. Zamarro, executive vice president and chief financial officer.
The investor call can be accessed on the website or via telephone by calling either (800) 343-4849 or (203) 518-9848 before 8:25 a.m. Eastern time and providing the conference ID "Goodyear." A replay will be available by calling (800) 934-3639 or (402) 220-1152. The replay will also be available on Goodyear's investor relations website.
About Goodyear
Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 68,000 people and manufactures its products in 53 facilities in 20 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to .
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information contained in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are a variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, that affect our operations, performance, business strategy and results and could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially from the assumptions, expectations and objectives expressed in any forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: our ability to implement successfully the Goodyear Forward plan and our other strategic initiatives, including the sale of our chemical business; risks relating to the ability to consummate the sale of our chemical business on a timely basis or at all, including failure to obtain the required regulatory approvals or to satisfy the other conditions to closing the transaction; actions and initiatives taken by both current and potential competitors; increases in the prices paid for raw materials and energy; inflationary cost pressures; delays or disruptions in our supply chain or the provision of services to us; a prolonged economic downturn or period of economic uncertainty; deteriorating economic conditions or an inability to access capital markets; a labor strike, work stoppage, labor shortage or other similar event; financial difficulties, work stoppages, labor shortages or supply disruptions at our suppliers or customers; the adequacy of our capital expenditures; changes in tariffs, trade agreements or trade restrictions; foreign currency translation and transaction risks; our failure to comply with a material covenant in our debt obligations; potential adverse consequences of litigation involving the company; as well as the effects of more general factors such as changes in general market, economic or political conditions or in legislation, regulation or public policy. Additional factors are discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our estimates only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if our estimates change.
Revision of Previously Issued Financial Statements
This news release reflects revised prior period financial information to correct an accounting error related to the historic computation of currency remeasurement for our foreign operations in Turkey. We evaluated the errors and determined that the related impacts were not material in any previously issued annual or interim financial statements. See Notes 1 and 16 of the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2025, expected to be filed on August 8, 2025, for revised financial information reflecting the corrections to prior periods.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
This news release presents non-GAAP financial measures, including Total Segment Operating Income and Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS), which are important financial measures for the company but are not financial measures defined by U.S. GAAP, and should not be construed as alternatives to corresponding financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Total Segment Operating Income is the sum of the individual strategic business units' (SBUs') Segment Operating Income as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Total Segment Operating Margin is Total Segment Operating Income divided by Net Sales as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that Total Segment Operating Income and Margin are useful because they represent the aggregate value of income created by the company's SBUs and exclude items not directly related to the SBUs for performance evaluation purposes. The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures to Total Segment Operating Income and Margin are Goodyear Net Income (Loss) and Return on Net Sales (which is calculated by dividing Goodyear Net Income (Loss) by Net Sales).
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is Goodyear Net Income (Loss) as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP adjusted for certain significant items. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) is the company's Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by Weighted Average Shares Outstanding-Diluted as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) are useful because they represent how management reviews the operating results of the company excluding the impacts of rationalizations, asset write-offs, accelerated depreciation, impairments, asset sales and certain other significant items.
It should be noted that other companies may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, the measures presented herein may not be comparable to such similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See the following tables for reconciliations of historical Total Segment Operating Income and Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.
|
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Subsidiaries
Financial Tables (Unaudited)
Table 1: Consolidated Statement of Operations
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net Sales
|
$ 4,465
|
|
$ 4,570
|
|
$ 8,718
|
|
$ 9,107
|
Cost of Goods Sold
|
3,705
|
|
3,627
|
|
7,218
|
|
7,349
|
Selling, Administrative and General Expense
|
692
|
|
731
|
|
1,342
|
|
1,427
|
Rationalizations
|
59
|
|
19
|
|
140
|
|
41
|
Interest Expense
|
112
|
|
130
|
|
227
|
|
256
|
Other Expense
|
31
|
|
26
|
|
56
|
|
59
|
Net (Gains) on Asset Sales
|
(439)
|
|
(96)
|
|
(701)
|
|
(94)
|
Income before Income Taxes
|
305
|
|
133
|
|
436
|
|
69
|
United States and Foreign Tax Expense
|
24
|
|
60
|
|
37
|
|
66
|
Net Income
|
281
|
|
73
|
|
399
|
|
3
|
Less: Minority Shareholders' Net Income (Loss)
|
27
|
|
(6)
|
|
30
|
|
(7)
|
Goodyear Net Income
|
$ 254
|
|
$ 79
|
|
$ 369
|
|
$ 10
|
Goodyear Net Income - Per Share of Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 0.88
|
|
$ 0.28
|
|
$ 1.28
|
|
$ 0.04
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|
287
|
|
287
|
|
287
|
|
286
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.87
|
|
$ 0.28
|
|
$ 1.27
|
|
$ 0.04
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|
290
|
|
288
|
|
290
|
|
288
|
Table 2: Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
(In millions, except share data)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
$ 785
|
|
$ 810
|
Accounts Receivable, less Allowance - $97 ($84 in 2024)
|
3,016
|
|
2,482
|
Inventories:
|
|
|
|
Raw Materials
|
680
|
|
728
|
Work in Process
|
207
|
|
207
|
Finished Products
|
3,141
|
|
2,619
|
|
4,028
|
|
3,554
|
Assets Held for Sale
|
544
|
|
466
|
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
|
512
|
|
277
|
Total Current Assets
|
8,885
|
|
7,589
|
Goodwill
|
716
|
|
756
|
Intangible Assets
|
677
|
|
805
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
1,743
|
|
1,686
|
Other Assets
|
1,149
|
|
1,052
|
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
|
1,087
|
|
951
|
Property, Plant and Equipment, less Accumulated Depreciation - $12,215 ($12,212 in 2024)
|
8,002
|
|
8,082
|
Total Assets
|
$ 22,259
|
|
$ 20,921
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts Payable - Trade
|
$ 4,010
|
|
$ 4,092
|
Compensation and Benefits
|
606
|
|
606
|
Other Current Liabilities
|
1,599
|
|
1,089
|
Notes Payable and Overdrafts
|
499
|
|
558
|
Operating Lease Liabilities due Within One Year
|
209
|
|
200
|
Long Term Debt and Finance Leases due Within One Year
|
778
|
|
832
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
7,701
|
|
7,377
|
Operating Lease Liabilities
|
933
|
|
804
|
Long Term Debt and Finance Leases
|
6,559
|
|
6,392
|
Compensation and Benefits
|
814
|
|
789
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
108
|
|
108
|
Other Long Term Liabilities
|
850
|
|
628
|
Total Liabilities
|
16,965
|
|
16,098
|
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
Goodyear Shareholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
Common Stock, no par value:
|
|
|
|
Authorized, 450 million shares, Outstanding shares - 286 million in 2025 (285 million in 2024)
|
286
|
|
285
|
Capital Surplus
|
3,164
|
|
3,159
|
Retained Earnings
|
5,450
|
|
5,081
|
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|
(3,784)
|
|
(3,844)
|
Goodyear Shareholders' Equity
|
5,116
|
|
4,681
|
Minority Shareholders' Equity - Nonredeemable
|
178
|
|
142
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
5,294
|
|
4,823
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 22,259
|
|
$ 20,921
|
Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
(In millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
$ 399
|
|
$ 3
|
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
544
|
|
546
|
Amortization and Write-Off of Debt Issuance Costs
|
10
|
|
7
|
Provision for Deferred Income Taxes
|
(55)
|
|
(6)
|
Net Pension Curtailments and Settlements
|
4
|
|
(5)
|
Net Rationalization Charges
|
140
|
|
41
|
Rationalization Payments
|
(204)
|
|
(105)
|
Net (Gains) on Asset Sales
|
(701)
|
|
(94)
|
Loss (Gain) on Insurance Recoveries for Damaged Property, Plant and Equipment
|
-
|
|
(50)
|
Operating Lease Expense
|
159
|
|
164
|
Operating Lease Payments
|
(141)
|
|
(139)
|
Pension Contributions and Direct Payments
|
(53)
|
|
(29)
|
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities, Net of Asset Acquisitions and Dispositions:
|
|
|
|
Accounts Receivable
|
(498)
|
|
(354)
|
Inventories
|
(512)
|
|
(397)
|
Accounts Payable - Trade
|
(59)
|
|
(18)
|
Compensation and Benefits
|
2
|
|
6
|
Other Current Liabilities
|
312
|
|
(91)
|
Other Assets and Liabilities
|
(65)
|
|
3
|
Total Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|
(718)
|
|
(518)
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
Capital Expenditures
|
(466)
|
|
(634)
|
Insurance Recoveries for Damaged Property, Plant and Equipment
|
-
|
|
37
|
Cash Proceeds from Sale and Leaseback Transactions
|
-
|
|
16
|
Asset Dispositions
|
1,328
|
|
108
|
Long Term Securities Redeemed
|
-
|
|
1
|
Notes Receivable
|
1
|
|
(17)
|
Other Transactions
|
(26)
|
|
1
|
Total Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|
837
|
|
(488)
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
Short Term Debt and Overdrafts Incurred
|
557
|
|
595
|
Short Term Debt and Overdrafts Paid
|
(632)
|
|
(464)
|
Long Term Debt Incurred
|
8,888
|
|
7,068
|
Long Term Debt Paid
|
(8,925)
|
|
(6,280)
|
Common Stock Issued
|
(5)
|
|
(3)
|
Transactions with Minority Interests in Subsidiaries
|
(1)
|
|
(2)
|
Debt Related Costs and Other Transactions
|
11
|
|
(18)
|
Total Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|
(107)
|
|
896
|
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
|
26
|
|
(23)
|
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
|
38
|
|
(133)
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of the Period
|
864
|
|
985
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of the Period
|
$ 902
|
|
$ 852
|
Table 4: Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income & Margin
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
(In millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Total Segment Operating Income
|
$ 159
|
|
$ 334
|
|
$ 354
|
|
$ 574
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rationalizations
|
59
|
|
19
|
|
140
|
|
41
|
Interest Expense
|
112
|
|
130
|
|
227
|
|
256
|
Other Expense
|
31
|
|
26
|
|
56
|
|
59
|
Net (Gains) on Asset Sales
|
(439)
|
|
(96)
|
|
(701)
|
|
(94)
|
Asset Write-Offs, Accelerated Depreciation, and Accelerated Lease Costs
|
41
|
|
43
|
|
87
|
|
94
|
Corporate Incentive Compensation Plans
|
20
|
|
15
|
|
36
|
|
36
|
Retained Expenses of Divested Operations
|
1
|
|
3
|
|
3
|
|
8
|
Other
|
29
|
|
61
|
|
70
|
|
105
|
Income before Income Taxes
|
$ 305
|
|
$ 133
|
|
$ 436
|
|
$ 69
|
United States and Foreign Tax Expense
|
24
|
|
60
|
|
37
|
|
66
|
Less: Minority Shareholders' Net Income (Loss)
|
27
|
|
(6)
|
|
30
|
|
(7)
|
Goodyear Net Income
|
$ 254
|
|
$ 79
|
|
$ 369
|
|
$ 10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
$ 4,465
|
|
$ 4,570
|
|
$ 8,718
|
|
$ 9,107
|
Return on Net Sales
|
5.7 %
|
|
1.7 %
|
|
4.2 %
|
|
0.1 %
|
Total Segment Operating Margin
|
3.6 %
|
|
7.3 %
|
|
4.1 %
|
|
6.3 %
|
Table 5: Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Second Quarter 2025
|
|
(In millions, except
|
As
|
|
Rationalizations,
|
|
Goodyear
|
|
Indirect Tax
|
|
Asset and
|
|
As
|
Net Sales
|
$ 4,465
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 4,465
|
Cost of Goods Sold
|
3,705
|
|
(40)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3,665
|
Gross Margin
|
760
|
|
40
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SAG
|
692
|
|
(1)
|
|
(3)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
688
|
Rationalizations
|
59
|
|
(59)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Interest Expense
|
112
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
112
|
Other (Income) Expense
|
31
|
|
-
|
|
(2)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
29
|
Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales
|
(439)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
439
|
|
-
|
Pre-tax Income (Loss)
|
305
|
|
100
|
|
5
|
|
-
|
|
(439)
|
|
(29)
|
Taxes
|
24
|
|
8
|
|
2
|
|
4
|
|
(21)
|
|
17
|
Minority Interest
|
27
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(25)
|
|
2
|
Goodyear Net Income (Loss)
|
$ 254
|
|
$ 92
|
|
$ 3
|
|
$ (4)
|
|
$ (393)
|
|
$ (48)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS
|
$ 0.87
|
|
$ 0.33
|
|
$ 0.01
|
|
$ (0.02)
|
|
$ (1.36)
|
|
$ (0.17)
|
Second Quarter 2024
|
|
(In millions, except
|
As
|
|
Rationalizations,
|
|
Goodyear
|
|
South Africa
|
|
Americas
|
|
Debica Fire
|
|
Asset and
|
|
As
|
Net Sales
|
$ 4,570
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 4,570
|
Cost of Goods Sold
|
3,627
|
|
(33)
|
|
-
|
|
(3)
|
|
20
|
|
43
|
|
-
|
|
3,654
|
Gross Margin
|
943
|
|
33
|
|
-
|
|
3
|
|
(20)
|
|
(43)
|
|
-
|
|
916
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SAG
|
731
|
|
(10)
|
|
(40)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
681
|
Rationalizations
|
19
|
|
(19)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Interest Expense
|
130
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
130
|
Other (Income) Expense
|
26
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
26
|
Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales
|
(96)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
96
|
|
-
|
Pre-tax Income (Loss)
|
133
|
|
62
|
|
40
|
|
3
|
|
(20)
|
|
(43)
|
|
(96)
|
|
79
|
Taxes
|
60
|
|
5
|
|
10
|
|
-
|
|
(5)
|
|
(9)
|
|
(28)
|
|
33
|
Minority Interest
|
(6)
|
|
8
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(4)
|
|
-
|
|
(2)
|
Goodyear Net Income (Loss)
|
$ 79
|
|
$ 49
|
|
$ 30
|
|
$ 3
|
|
$ (15)
|
|
$ (30)
|
|
$ (68)
|
|
$ 48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS
|
$ 0.28
|
|
$ 0.17
|
|
$ 0.10
|
|
$ 0.01
|
|
$ (0.06)
|
|
$ (0.10)
|
|
$ (0.23)
|
|
$ 0.17
|
Six Months 2025
|
|
(In millions, except
|
As
|
|
Rationalizations,
|
|
Goodyear
|
|
Pension
|
|
Indirect Tax
|
|
Asset and
|
|
As
|
Net Sales
|
$ 8,718
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 8,718
|
Cost of Goods Sold
|
7,218
|
|
(83)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
7,135
|
Gross Margin
|
1,500
|
|
83
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,583
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SAG
|
1,342
|
|
(4)
|
|
(5)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,333
|
Rationalizations
|
140
|
|
(140)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Interest Expense
|
227
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
227
|
Other (Income) Expense
|
56
|
|
-
|
|
(6)
|
|
(4)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
46
|
Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales
|
(701)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
701
|
|
-
|
Pre-tax Income (Loss)
|
436
|
|
227
|
|
11
|
|
4
|
|
-
|
|
(701)
|
|
(23)
|
Taxes
|
37
|
|
30
|
|
3
|
|
1
|
|
5
|
|
(46)
|
|
30
|
Minority Interest
|
30
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(25)
|
|
6
|
Goodyear Net Income (Loss)
|
$ 369
|
|
$ 196
|
|
$ 8
|
|
$ 3
|
|
$ (5)
|
|
$ (630)
|
|
$ (59)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS
|
$ 1.27
|
|
$ 0.69
|
|
$ 0.03
|
|
$ 0.01
|
|
$ (0.02)
|
|
$ (2.19)
|
|
$ (0.21)
|
Six Months 2024
|
|
(In millions, except
|
As
|
|
Rationalizations,
|
|
Goodyear
|
|
South Africa
|
|
Pension
|
|
Indirect Tax
|
|
Americas
|
|
Debica Fire
|
|
Asset and
|
|
As
|
Net Sales
|
$ 9,107
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 9,107
|
Cost of Goods Sold
|
7,349
|
|
(76)
|
|
-
|
|
(3)
|
|
-
|
|
8
|
|
20
|
|
29
|
|
-
|
|
7,327
|
Gross Margin
|
1,758
|
|
76
|
|
-
|
|
3
|
|
-
|
|
(8)
|
|
(20)
|
|
(29)
|
|
-
|
|
1,780
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SAG
|
1,427
|
|
(18)
|
|
(67)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,342
|
Rationalizations
|
41
|
|
(41)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Interest Expense
|
256
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
256
|
Other (Income) Expense
|
59
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5
|
|
2
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(8)
|
|
58
|
Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales
|
(94)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
94
|
|
-
|
Pre-tax Income (Loss)
|
69
|
|
135
|
|
67
|
|
3
|
|
(5)
|
|
(10)
|
|
(20)
|
|
(29)
|
|
(86)
|
|
124
|
Taxes
|
66
|
|
14
|
|
16
|
|
-
|
|
(1)
|
|
(2)
|
|
(5)
|
|
(7)
|
|
(26)
|
|
55
|
Minority Interest
|
(7)
|
|
14
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(3)
|
|
-
|
|
4
|
Goodyear Net Income (Loss)
|
$ 10
|
|
$ 107
|
|
$ 51
|
|
$ 3
|
|
$ (4)
|
|
$ (8)
|
|
$ (15)
|
|
$ (19)
|
|
$ (60)
|
|
$ 65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS
|
$ 0.04
|
|
$ 0.37
|
|
$ 0.18
|
|
$ 0.01
|
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
$ (0.03)
|
|
$ (0.06)
|
|
$ (0.06)
|
|
$ (0.21)
|
|
$ 0.23
MEDIA CONTACT:
DOUG GRASSIAN
330.796.3855
[email protected]
ANALYST CONTACT:
RYAN REED
330.796.0368
[email protected]
SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber CompanyWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment