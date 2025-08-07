Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EOG Resources Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results And Updates 2025 Guidance


2025-08-07 04:19:53
HOUSTON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported second quarter 2025 results and updated its 2025 guidance. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions and discussion, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at

Key Financial Results




In millions of USD, except per-share, per-Boe and ratio data


GAAP

2Q 2025


1Q 2025


4Q 2024


3Q 2024


2Q 2024


Total Revenue

5,478

5,669

5,585

5,965

6,025

Net Income

1,345

1,463

1,251

1,673

1,690

Net Income Per Share

2.46

2.65

2.23

2.95

2.95

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

2,032

2,289

2,763

3,588

2,889

Total Expenditures

1,883

1,546

1,446

1,573

1,682

Current and Long-Term Debt

4,236

4,744

4,752

3,776

3,784

Cash and Cash Equivalents

5,216

6,599

7,092

6,122

5,431

Debt-to-Total Capitalization

12.7 %

13.8 %

13.9 %

11.3 %

11.5 %

Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)

10.05

10.31

10.15

10.15

10.11





Non-GAAP





Adjusted Net Income

1,268

1,586

1,535

1,644

1,807

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

2.32

2.87

2.74

2.89

3.16

Adjusted CFO1

2,496

2,813

2,635

2,988

3,042

Capital Expenditures

1,523

1,484

1,358

1,497

1,668

Free Cash Flow

973

1,329

1,277

1,491

1,374

Net Debt

(980)

(1,855)

(2,340)

(2,346)

(1,647)

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization

(3.5 %)

(6.7 %)

(8.7 %)

(8.6 %)

(6.0 %)

Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)2,3

9.94

10.31

10.15

10.05

10.11

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Earned adjusted net income of $1.3 billion, or $2.32 per share
  • Generated $1.0 billion of free cash flow
  • Paid $528 million in regular dividends and repurchased $600 million of shares
  • Oil, NGLs and natural gas production above guidance midpoints
  • Capital expenditures and per-unit operating costs better than guidance midpoints
  • Completed $3.5 billion debt offering to fund the acquisition of Encino Acquisition Partners (Encino)

2025 Guidance Update

  • Updated 2025 guidance after close of Encino acquisition

Volumes and Capital Expenditures




2Q 2025










Volumes

2Q 2025


Guidance
Midpoint


1Q 2025


4Q 2024


3Q 2024


2Q 2024


Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod)

504.2

502.1

502.1

494.6

493.0

490.7

Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld)

258.4

251.0

241.7

252.5

254.3

244.8

Natural Gas (MMcfd)

2,229

2,170

2,080

2,092

1,970

1,872

Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed)

1,134.1


1,114.8


1,090.4


1,095.7


1,075.7


1,047.5







Capital Expenditures ($MM)

1,523


1,550


1,484


1,358


1,497


1,668


From Ezra Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
 "EOG delivered excellent second quarter results, with oil, gas, and NGL volumes exceeding the midpoints of our guidance. At the same time, we maintained our focus on cost discipline, with capital expenditures, cash operating costs, and DD&A all coming in below guidance. Strong operational execution across our multi-basin portfolio continues to be the foundation of our success.

"Our operational excellence translated into strong financial performance. EOG generated $973 million in free cash flow during the quarter. We continued to deliver on our cash return commitment by returning $1.1 billion to shareholders, including $600 million of share repurchases. The regular dividend remains our top cash return priority. The 5% increase in our regular quarterly dividend, announced in tandem with the Encino acquisition, reflects both our continued confidence in our business and the positive impact we expect from the transaction.

"With the close of the Encino acquisition, the Utica is now positioned as a foundational asset for EOG. We have updated our full year 2025 guidance, which reflects both capital discipline and our high conviction in the quality and potential of this asset. Our focus is on optimizing the development of the play as we integrate Encino with our operations.

"EOG has never been better positioned to create long-term value for shareholders. The expansion of our portfolio through the Encino acquisition, our entry into Bahrain and the UAE, as well as strong exploration progress across our domestic portfolio and in Trinidad, has significantly enhanced our industry-leading asset base. We continue to improve our resource base while also maintaining one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry. Our multi- basin portfolio, operational excellence, and financial strength provide us unmatched flexibility to deliver high returns and significant cash return to shareholders through commodity price cycles."

Previously Announced Regular Dividend and Second Quarter Share Repurchases
 On May 30, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $1.02 per share on EOG's common stock. The dividend will be payable on October 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of October 17, 2025. The indicated annual rate is $4.08 per share.

During the second quarter, the company repurchased 5.4 million shares for $600 million under its share repurchase authorization. EOG has $4.5 billion remaining on its current share buyback authorization.

2025 Guidance

2025 Guidance Update

Full year guidance has been updated after the close of the Encino acquisition. The revised outlook also incorporates strong year-to-date operational performance and the impact of recently enacted U.S. tax legislation.

Total capital expenditures for 2025 are now expected to range from $6.2 to $6.4 billion delivering full year average oil production of 521 MBod and average total production of 1,224 MBoed.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Performance

Prices

  • Crude oil, NGL and natural gas prices decreased in 2Q compared with 1Q

Volumes

  • Oil production of 504,200 Bopd was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up from 1Q
  • NGL production was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up 7% from 1Q
  • Natural gas production was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up 7% from 1Q
  • Total company equivalent production was above the midpoint of the guidance range and increased 4% from 1Q

Per-Unit Costs

  • LOE, GP&T, DD&A and non-GAAP G&A costs decreased in 2Q compared to 1Q. Encino acquisition-related costs increased GAAP G&A costs in 2Q compared to 1Q

Hedges

  • Mark-to-market hedge gains increased GAAP earnings per share in 2Q compared with 1Q
  • Decreased cash paid to settle hedges increased adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share in 2Q compared with 1Q

Free Cash Flow

  • Adjusted cash flow from operations was $2.5 billion
  • Incurred $1.5 billion of capital expenditures
  • This resulted in $1.0 billion of free cash flow

Cash Return and Working Capital

  • Paid $528 million in regular dividends
  • Repurchased $600 million of stock
  • Repaid $500 million of Senior Notes upon maturity
  • Acquired Eagle Ford bolt-on acreage for approximately $270 million

Second Quarter 2025 Operating Performance

Lease and Well

  • QoQ: Decreased primarily due to lower maintenance costs and water handling expenses
  • Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to lower maintenance costs, water handling expenses and workover expenses

General and Administrative

  • QoQ: Decreased primarily due to lower professional fees
  • Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to lower professional fees

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs

  • QoQ: Decreased primarily due to lower natural gas gathering and processing fees and operating expenses
  • Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to lower natural gas gathering and processing fees and compression fuel-related costs

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

  • QoQ: Decreased primarily due to well mix
  • Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to well mix

Second Quarter 2025 Results vs Guidance


(Unaudited)

See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.

2Q 2025














2Q 2025


Guidance

Midpoint 7

Variance


1Q 2025


4Q 2024


3Q 2024


2Q 2024



Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)






United States

503.1

501.3

1.8

500.9

493.5

491.8

490.1

Trinidad

1.1

0.8

0.3

1.2

1.1

1.2

0.6

Total

504.2

502.1

2.1

502.1

494.6

493.0

490.7

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)






Total

258.4

251.0

7.4

241.7

252.5

254.3

244.8

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)






United States

1,977

1,930

47

1,834

1,840

1,745

1,668

Trinidad

252

240

12

246

252

225

204

Total

2,229

2,170

59

2,080

2,092

1,970

1,872







Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)

1,134.1

1,114.8

19.3

1,090.4

1,095.7

1,075.7

1,047.5

Total MMBoe

103.2

101.4

1.8

98.1

100.8

99.0

95.3







Benchmark Price






Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)

63.71




71.42

70.28

75.16

80.55

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)

3.44




3.66

2.79

2.16

1.89







Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI 8 ($/Bbl)






United States

1.13

1.30

(0.17)

1.48

1.40

1.79

2.16

Trinidad

(9.21)

(9.50)

0.29

(10.30)

(9.81)

(12.01)

(9.80)

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI






Total

35.6 %

34.0 %

1.6 %

36.8 %

33.9 %

29.8 %

28.7 %

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub 9 ($/Mcf)






United States

(0.57)

(0.45)

(0.12)

(0.30)

(0.40)

(0.32)

(0.32)

Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)






Trinidad

3.65

3.60

0.05

3.78

3.86

3.68

3.48







Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)

1,883




1,546

1,446

1,573

1,682

Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) ($MM)

1,523

1,550

(27)

1,484

1,358

1,497

1,668







Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)






Lease and Well

3.84

4.15

(0.31)

4.09

3.91

3.96

4.09

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs6

4.41

4.55

(0.14)

4.48

4.37

4.50

4.44

General and Administrative (GAAP)

1.80

1.75

0.05

1.74

1.87

1.69

1.58

General and Administrative (non-GAAP)2,3

1.69

1.75

(0.06)

1.74

1.87

1.59

1.58

Cash Operating Costs (GAAP)

10.05

10.45

(0.40)

10.31

10.15

10.15

10.11

Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP)2,3

9.94

10.45

(0.51)

10.31

10.15

10.05

10.11

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

10.20

10.30

(0.10)

10.32

10.11

10.42

10.32







Expenses ($MM)






Exploration and Dry Hole

85

70

15

75

60

43

39

Impairment (GAAP)

39




44

276

15

81

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP)10

28

70

(42)

44

23

15

46

Capitalized Interest

11

12

(1)

12

13

12

10

Net Interest (GAAP)

51

43

8

47

38

31

36

Net Interest (non-GAAP)5

45

43

2

47

38

31

36






TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and
condensate, NGLs and natural gas)






(GAAP)

7.3 %

8.0 %

(0.7 %)

7.6 %

6.8 %

6.5 %

7.5 %

(non-GAAP)3

7.3 %

8.0 %

(0.7 %)

7.6 %

6.8 %

7.2 %

7.5 %

Income Taxes






Effective Rate

23.2 %

22.5 %

0.7 %

22.1 %

23.0 %

21.6 %

21.7 %

Current Tax Expense ($MM)

301

260

41

370

454

240

341

Third Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Guidance 11

(Unaudited)

See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.

3Q 2025


3Q 2025


FY 2025


FY 2025



Guidance Range


Midpoint


Guidance Range


Midpoint


Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)













United States

528.7

-

533.3

531.0

517.6

-

521.4

519.5

Trinidad

1.2

-

1.6

1.4

1.1

-

1.5

1.3

Total

529.9

-

534.9

532.4

518.7

-

522.9

520.8

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)













Total

297.5

-

312.5

305.0

279.0

-

289.0

284.0

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)













United States

2,475

-

2,575

2,525

2,240

-

2,340

2,290

Trinidad

200

-

220

210

215

-

235

225

Total

2,675

-

2,795

2,735

2,455

-

2,575

2,515

Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)













United States

1,238.7

-

1,275.0

1,256.9

1,169.9

-

1,200.4

1,185.2

Trinidad

34.5

-

38.3

36.4

36.9

-

40.7

38.8

Total

1,273.2

-

1,313.3

1,293.3

1,206.8

-

1,241.1

1,224.0

Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI 8 ($/Bbl)


United States

0.05

-

1.55

0.80

(0.15)

-

1.85

0.85

Trinidad

(5.75)

-

(4.25)

(5.00)

(8.00)

-

(6.00)

(7.00)

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI


Total

29.0 %

-

39.0 %

34.0 %

30.0 %

-

40.0 %

35.0 %

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub 9 ($/Mcf)


United States

(0.75)

-

(0.05)

(0.40)

(1.40)

-

0.60

(0.40)

Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)













Trinidad

3.25

-

3.95

3.60

3.10

-

4.10

3.60













Capital Expenditures 12 ($MM)

1,600

-

1,700

1,650

6,200

-

6,400

6,300













Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)













Lease and Well

3.45

-

3.95

3.70

3.55

-

4.05

3.80

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs6

4.85

-

5.35

5.10

4.65

-

5.15

4.90

General and Administrative

1.35

-

1.65

1.50

1.50

-

1.80

1.65

Cash Operating Costs

9.65

-

10.95

10.30

9.70

-

11.00

10.35

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

9.35

-

10.35

9.85

9.55

-

10.55

10.05

Expenses ($MM)













Exploration and Dry Hole

55

-

95

75

270

-

310

290

Impairment (excluding certain impairments)10

30

-

110

70

180

-

260

220

Capitalized Interest

19

-

23

21

68

-

72

70

Net Interest

81

-

85

83

248

-

252

250



TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and



condensate, NGLs and natural gas)

6.5 %

-

8.5 %

7.5 %

6.5 %

-

8.5 %

7.5 %

Income Taxes













Effective Rate

18.0 %

-

23.0 %

20.5 %

20.0 %

-

25.0 %

22.5 %

Current Tax Expense ($MM)

130

-

230

180

1,040

-

1,240

1,140

Second Quarter 2025 Results Webcast
 Friday, August 8, 2025, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time)
Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year.

About EOG
 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG ) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit .

Investor Contacts
 Pearce Hammond 713-571-4684
Neel Panchal 713-571-4884
Shelby O'Connor 713-571-4560

Media Contact
 Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676

Endnotes

1)

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital and certain acquisition-related costs.

2)

Cash Operating Costs consist of LOE, GP&T and G&A. Excludes Encino acquisition-related G&A costs of $12 million for 2Q 2025, as reflected in the accompanying reconciliation schedules (see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"). The per-Boe impact of such Encino acquisition–related costs on G&A and total Cash Operating Costs for 2Q 2025 was ($0.11) as set forth in "Second Quarter 2025 Results vs Guidance" above. G&A per Boe (GAAP) for 2Q 2025 was $1.80.

3)

Cash Operating Costs consist of LOE, GP&T and G&A. TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas) (non-GAAP) and G&A (non-GAAP) for 3Q 2024 exclude a state severance tax refund and related consulting fees, as reflected in the accompanying reconciliation schedules (see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"). The per-Boe impact of such consulting fees on G&A and total Cash Operating Costs for 3Q 2024 was $(0.10) as set forth in "Second Quarter 2025 Results vs Guidance" above.

4)

Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions (for GAAP earnings per share only), other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares.

5)

Net interest expense (non-GAAP) excludes Encino acquisition-related financing commitment costs of $6 million for 2Q 2025.

6)

Effective January 1, 2024, EOG combined Transportation Costs and Gathering and Processing Costs into one line item titled Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Net Income.

7)

GAAP and non-GAAP distinctions apply solely to actual results and do not pertain to EOG's second quarter 2025 guidance midpoint disclosure.

8)

EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.

9)

EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the NYMEX Last Day Settle price for each of the applicable months.

10)

In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total impairment costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).

11)

The forecast items for the third quarter and full year 2025 set forth above for EOG are based on currently available information and expectations as of the date of this press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.

12)

The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs, Non-Cash Exchanges and Transactions and exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.

Income Statements

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)


2024


2025


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year

Operating Revenues and Other












Crude Oil and Condensate

3,480

3,692

3,488

3,261

13,921

3,293

2,974

6,267

Natural Gas Liquids

513

515

524

554

2,106

572

534

1,106

Natural Gas

382

303

372

494

1,551

637

600

1,237

Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market
Financial Commodity and Other
Derivative Contracts, Net

237

(47)

79

(65)

204

(191)

107

(84)

Gathering, Processing and Marketing

1,459

1,519

1,481

1,341

5,800

1,340

1,247

2,587

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions,
Net

26

20

(7)

(23)

16

(1)

-

(1)

Other, Net

26

23

28

23

100

19

16

35

Total

6,123

6,025

5,965

5,585

23,698


5,669

5,478



11,147













Operating Expenses












Lease and Well

396

390

392

394

1,572

401

396

797

Gathering, Processing and
Transportation Costs

413

423

445

441

1,722

440

455

895

Exploration Costs

45

34

43

52

174

41

74

115

Dry Hole Costs

1

5

-

8

14

34

11

45

Impairments

19

81

15

276

391

44

39

83

Marketing Costs

1,404

1,490

1,500

1,323

5,717

1,325

1,216

2,541

Depreciation, Depletion and
Amortization

1,074

984

1,031

1,019

4,108

1,013

1,053

2,066

General and Administrative

162

151

167

189

669

171

186

357

Taxes Other Than Income

338

337

283

291

1,249

341

301

642

Total

3,852

3,895

3,876

3,993

15,616


3,810

3,731



7,541













Operating Income

2,271

2,130

2,089

1,592

8,082


1,859

1,747



3,606

Other Income, Net

62

66

76

70

274

65

55

120

Income Before Interest Expense and
Income Taxes

2,333

2,196

2,165

1,662

8,356

1,924

1,802

3,726

Interest Expense, Net

33

36

31

38

138

47

51

98

Income Before Income Taxes

2,300

2,160

2,134

1,624

8,218

1,877

1,751

3,628

Income Tax Provision

511

470

461

373

1,815

414

406

820

Net Income

1,789

1,690

1,673

1,251

6,403


1,463

1,345



2,808













Dividends Declared per Common Share

0.9100

0.9100

0.9100

0.9750

3.7050

0.9750

1.9950

2.9700

Net Income Per Share










Basic

3.11

2.97

2.97

2.25

11.31

2.66

2.48

5.13

Diluted

3.10

2.95

2.95

2.23

11.25

2.65

2.46

5.11

Average Number of Common Shares










Basic

575

569

564

557

566

550

543

547

Diluted

577

572

568

561

569

553

546

549

Volumes and Prices

(Unaudited)


2024


2025


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)










United States

486.8

490.1

491.8

493.5

490.6

500.9

503.1

502.0

Trinidad

0.6

0.6

1.2

1.1

0.8

1.2

1.1

1.1

Total

487.4

490.7

493.0

494.6

491.4


502.1

504.2



503.1













Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices

($/Bbl) (B)










United States

$ 78.46

$ 82.71

$ 76.95

$ 71.68

$ 77.42

$ 72.90

$ 64.84

$ 68.84

Trinidad

67.50

70.75

63.15

60.47

64.43

61.12

54.50

57.84

Composite

78.45

82.69

76.92

71.66

77.40

72.87

64.82

68.81












Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)










United States

231.7

244.8

254.3

252.5

245.9

241.7

258.4

250.1

Total

231.7

244.8

254.3

252.5

245.9


241.7

258.4



250.1













Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (B)










United States

$ 24.32

$ 23.11

$ 22.42

$ 23.85

$ 23.40

$ 26.29

$ 22.70

$ 24.42

Composite

24.32

23.11

22.42

23.85

23.40

26.29

22.70

24.42












Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)










United States

1,658

1,668

1,745

1,840

1,728

1,834

1,977

1,906

Trinidad

200

204

225

252

220

246

252

249

Total

1,858

1,872

1,970

2,092

1,948


2,080

2,229



2,155













Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (B)










United States

$ 2.10

$ 1.57

$ 1.84

$ 2.39

$ 1.99

$ 3.36

$ 2.87

$ 3.10

Trinidad

3.54

3.48

3.68

3.86

3.65

3.78

3.65

3.71

Composite

2.26

1.78

2.05

2.57

2.17

3.41

2.96

3.17












Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (C)










United States

994.7

1,013.0

1,037.1

1,052.7

1,024.5

1,048.3

1,090.9

1,069.7

Trinidad

34.1

34.5

38.6

43.0

37.6

42.1

43.2

42.7

Total

1,028.8

1,047.5

1,075.7

1,095.7

1,062.1


1,090.4

1,134.1



1,112.4













Total MMBoe (C)

93.6

95.3

99.0

100.8

388.7


98.1

103.2



201.3















(A)

Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.

(B)

Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity and other derivative instruments (see Note 10 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2025).

(C)

Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

Balance Sheets

In millions of USD (Unaudited)

2024


2025


MAR

JUN

SEP

DEC


MAR

JUN

SEP

DEC

Current Assets










Cash and Cash Equivalents

5,292

5,431

6,122

7,092

6,599

5,216

Accounts Receivable, Net

2,688

2,657

2,545

2,650

2,621

2,504

Inventories

1,154

1,069

1,038

985

897

934

Assets from Price Risk Management Activities

110

4

-

-

-

-

Other (A)

684

642

460

503

563

591

Total

9,928

9,803

10,165

11,230


10,680

9,245













Property, Plant and Equipment










Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)

73,356

74,615

75,887

77,091

78,432

80,139

Other Property, Plant and Equipment

5,768

6,078

6,314

6,418

6,510

6,616

Total Property, Plant and Equipment

79,124

80,693

82,201

83,509

84,942

86,755

Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and
Amortization

(46,047)

(47,049)

(48,075)

(49,297)

(50,310)

(51,394)

Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

33,077

33,644

34,126

34,212


34,632

35,361



Deferred Income Taxes

38

44

42

39


44

39



Other Assets

1,753

1,733

1,818

1,705


1,626

1,639



Total Assets

44,796

45,224

46,151

47,186


46,982

46,284













Current Liabilities










Accounts Payable

2,389

2,436

2,290

2,464

2,353

2,266

Accrued Taxes Payable

786

600

855

1,007

668

348

Dividends Payable

523

516

513

539

534

1,081

Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities

-

8

32

116

276

85

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

34

534

34

532

1,280

778

Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities

318

303

338

315

318

360

Other

223

231

344

381

290

257

Total

4,273

4,628

4,406

5,354


5,719

5,175













Long-Term Debt

3,757

3,250

3,742

4,220


3,464

3,458



Other Liabilities

2,533

2,456

2,480

2,395


2,368

2,398



Deferred Income Taxes

5,597

5,731

5,949

5,866


5,915

6,015



Commitments and Contingencies




















Stockholders' Equity










Common Stock, $0.01 Par

206

206

206

206

206

206

Additional Paid in Capital

6,188

6,219

6,058

6,090

6,095

6,153

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(8)

(8)

(9)

(4)

(4)

(7)

Retained Earnings

23,897

25,071

26,231

26,941

27,869

28,131

Common Stock Held in Treasury

(1,647)

(2,329)

(2,912)

(3,882)

(4,650)

(5,245)

Total Stockholders' Equity

28,636

29,159

29,574

29,351


29,516

29,238



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

44,796

45,224

46,151

47,186


46,982

46,284





(A)

Effective October 1, 2024, EOG combined Income Taxes Receivable into the Other line item. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Total Assets.

Cash Flow Statements

In millions of USD (Unaudited)











2024


2025


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year

Cash Flows from Operating Activities












Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash
Provided by Operating Activities:










Net Income

1,789

1,690

1,673

1,251

6,403

1,463

1,345

2,808

Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash










Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

1,074

984

1,031

1,019

4,108

1,013

1,053

2,066

Impairments

19

81

15

276

391

44

39

83

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

45

45

58

51

199

50

53

103

Deferred Income Taxes

199

128

220

(80)

467

44

105

149

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

(26)

(20)

7

23

(16)

1

-

1

Other, Net

9

3

2

3

17

11

11

22

Dry Hole Costs

1

5

-

8

14

34

11

45

Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other
Derivative Contracts (Gains) Losses, Net

(237)

47

(79)

65

(204)

191

(107)

84

Net Cash Received from (Payments for)
Settlements of Financial Commodity
Derivative Contracts

55

79

61

19

214

(38)

(24)

(62)

Changes in Components of Working Capital and
Other Assets and Liabilities










Accounts Receivable

58

33

109

(99)

101

48

122

170

Inventories

117

75

30

37

259

76

(45)

31

Accounts Payable

(58)

29

(159)

152

(36)

(129)

(107)

(236)

Accrued Taxes Payable

319

(185)

256

151

541

(339)

(321)

(660)

Other Assets

(161)

42

197

(34)

44

(43)

(43)

(86)

Other Liabilities

(71)

(20)

108

6

23

(96)

(52)

(148)

Changes in Components of Working Capital
Associated with Investing Activities

(229)

(127)

59

(85)

(382)

(41)

(8)

(49)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

2,903

2,889

3,588

2,763

12,143


2,289

2,032



4,321

Investing Cash Flows












Additions to Oil and Gas Properties

(1,485)

(1,357)

(1,263)

(1,248)

(5,353)

(1,381)

(1,699)

(3,080)

Additions to Other Property, Plant and
Equipment

(350)

(313)

(239)

(117)

(1,019)

(102)

(94)

(196)

Proceeds from Sales of Assets

9

10

-

4

23

12

4

16

Changes in Components of Working Capital
Associated with Investing Activities

229

127

(59)

85

382

41

8

49

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(1,597)

(1,533)

(1,561)

(1,276)

(5,967)


(1,430)

(1,781)



(3,211)

Financing Cash Flows












Long-Term Debt Borrowings

-

-

-

985

985

-

-

-

Long-Term Debt Repayments

-

-

-

-

-

-

(500)

(500)

Dividends Paid

(525)

(520)

(533)

(509)

(2,087)

(538)

(528)

(1,066)

Treasury Stock Purchased

(759)

(699)

(795)

(993)

(3,246)

(806)

(602)

(1,408)

Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and
Employee Stock Purchase Plan

-

11

-

11

22

-

11

11

Debt Issuance and Other Financing Costs

-

-

-

(2)

(2)

-

(7)

(7)

Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities

(8)

(9)

(8)

(8)

(33)

(8)

(9)

(17)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(1,292)

(1,217)

(1,336)

(516)

(4,361)


(1,352)

(1,635)



(2,987)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

-

(1)

(1)


-

1



1

Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

14

139

691

970

1,814


(493)

(1,383)



(1,876)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

5,278

5,292

5,431

6,122

5,278


7,092

6,599



7,092

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

5,292

5,431

6,122

7,092

7,092


6,599

5,216



5,216

Non-GAAP Financial Measures


To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and related statistics.

A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at .

As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.

EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial performance across periods.

The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time – for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.

Direct ATROR

The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) is based on EOG's net estimated recoverable reserves for a particular well(s) or play, the estimated net present value of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which EOG utilizes certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring such well(s). As such, EOG's direct ATROR for a particular well(s) or play cannot be calculated from EOG's consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Net Income

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)














The following tables adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the net unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these and other derivative transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets)), and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.









2Q 2025


Before
Tax


Income Tax
Impact


After
Tax


Diluted
Earnings per
Share









Reported Net Income (GAAP)

1,751


(406)


1,345


2.46

Adjustments:






Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
Contracts, Net

(107)

23

(84)

(0.16)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
Contracts (1)

(24)

5

(19)

(0.03)

Add: Certain Impairments

11

-

11

0.02

Add: Acquisition-related costs (2)

18

(3)

15

0.03

Adjustments to Net Income

(102)

25

(77)

(0.14)








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,649


(381)


1,268


2.32









Average Number of Common Shares






Basic





543

Diluted





546


(1)

Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, such amount was $24 million.

(2)

Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs ($12 million) and financing commitment costs ($6 million).

Adjusted Net Income

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)















1Q 2025


Before
Tax


Income Tax
Impact


After
Tax


Diluted
Earnings
per Share









Reported Net Income (GAAP)

1,877


(414)


1,463


2.65

Adjustments:






Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
Contracts, Net

191

(41)

150

0.26

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
Contracts (1)

(38)

8

(30)

(0.05)

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

1

2

3

0.01

Adjustments to Net Income

154

(31)

123

0.22








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

2,031


(445)


1,586


2.87









Average Number of Common Shares






Basic





550

Diluted





553


(1)

Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, such amount was $38 million.

Adjusted Net Income

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)















4Q 2024


Before
Tax


Income Tax
Impact


After
Tax


Diluted
Earnings
per Share









Reported Net Income (GAAP)

1,624


(373)


1,251


2.23

Adjustments:






Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
Contracts, Net

65

(14)

51

0.10

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
Contracts (1)

19

(4)

15

0.03

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

23

(4)

19

0.03

Add: Certain Impairments

254

(55)

199

0.35

Adjustments to Net Income

361

(77)

284

0.51








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,985


(450)


1,535


2.74









Average Number of Common Shares






Basic





557

Diluted





561


(1)

Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, such amount was $19 million.

Adjusted Net Income

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)















3Q 2024


Before
Tax


Income Tax
Impact


After
Tax


Diluted
Earnings
per Share









Reported Net Income (GAAP)

2,134


(461)


1,673


2.95

Adjustments:






Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
Contracts, Net

(79)

17

(62)

(0.11)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
Contracts (1)

61

(13)

48

0.08

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

7

(2)

5

0.01

Less: Severance Tax Refund

(31)

7

(24)

(0.04)

Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees

10

(2)

8

0.01

Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund

(5)

1

(4)

(0.01)

Adjustments to Net Income

(37)

8

(29)

(0.06)








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

2,097


(453)


1,644


2.89









Average Number of Common Shares






Basic





564

Diluted





568


(1)

Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, such amount was $61 million.

Adjusted Net Income

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)















2Q 2024


Before
Tax


Income Tax
Impact


After
Tax


Diluted
Earnings per
Share









Reported Net Income (GAAP)

2,160


(470)


1,690


2.95

Adjustments:






Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
Contracts, Net

47

(10)

37

0.07

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity
Derivative Contracts (1)

79

(17)

62

0.11

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(20)

5

(15)

(0.03)

Add: Certain Impairments

35

(2)

33

0.06

Adjustments to Net Income

141

(24)

117

0.21








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

2,301


(494)


1,807


3.16









Average Number of Common Shares






Basic





569

Diluted





572


(1)

Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, such amount was $79 million.

Adjusted Net Income

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)







FY 2024


Before
Tax


Income Tax
Impact


After
Tax


Diluted
Earnings per
Share









Reported Net Income (GAAP)

8,218


(1,815)


6,403


11.25

Adjustments:






Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
Contracts, Net

(204)

44

(160)

(0.28)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
Contracts (1)

214

(46)

168

0.30

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(16)

3

(13)

(0.02)

Add: Certain Impairments

291

(57)

234

0.41

Less: Severance Tax Refund

(31)

7

(24)

(0.04)

Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees

10

(2)

8

0.01

Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund

(5)

1

(4)

(0.01)

Adjustments to Net Income

259

(50)

209

0.37








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

8,477


(1,865)


6,612


11.62









Average Number of Common Shares








Basic





566

Diluted





569










(1)

Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, such amount was $214 million.

Adjusted Net Income

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)







FY 2023


Before
Tax


Income Tax
Impact


After
Tax


Diluted
Earnings per
Share









Reported Net Income (GAAP)

9,689


(2,095)


7,594


13.00

Adjustments:






Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative
Contracts, Net

(818)

176

(642)

(1.09)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
Contracts (1)

(112)

24

(88)

(0.15)

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(95)

20

(75)

(0.13)

Add: Certain Impairments

42

(6)

36

0.06

Adjustments to Net Income

(983)

214

(769)

(1.31)








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

8,706


(1,881)


6,825


11.69









Average Number of Common Shares








Basic





581

Diluted





584










(1)

Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, such amount was $112 million.

Net Income per Share

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)




1Q 2025 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted



2.65





Realized Prices




2Q 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and
Natural Gas per Boe

39.80

Less: 1Q 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and
Natural Gas per Boe

(45.88)

Subtotal

(6.08)

Multiplied by: 2Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

103.2

Total Change in Revenue

(627)

Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)

138

Change in Net Income

(489)

Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

(0.90)




Volumes




2Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

103.2

Less: 1Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

(98.1)

Subtotal

5.1

Multiplied by: 2Q 2025 Composite Average Margin per Boe (GAAP) (Including Total
Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"
schedule below)

14.94

Change in Margin

76

Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)

(17)

Change in Net Income

59

Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

0.11




Certain Operating Costs per Boe




1Q 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe

20.63

Less: 2Q 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe

(20.25)

Subtotal

0.38

Multiplied by: 2Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

103.2

Change in Before-Tax Net Income

39

Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)

(9)

Change in Net Income

30

Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

0.05

Net Income Per Share

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)




Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net



2Q 2025 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
Contracts

107

Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)

(23)

After Tax - (a)

84

Less: 1Q 2025 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
Contracts

(191)

Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)

41

After Tax - (b)

(150)

Change in Net Income - (a) - (b)

234

Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

0.43




Other (1)



0.12




2Q 2025 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted



2.46





2Q 2025 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted

546







(1)

Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions (for GAAP earnings per share only), other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares.

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)




1Q 2025 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP) - Diluted



2.87





Realized Prices




2Q 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and
Natural Gas per Boe

39.80

Less: 1Q 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and
Natural Gas per Boe

(45.88)

Subtotal

(6.08)

Multiplied by: 2Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

103.2

Total Change in Revenue

(627)

Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)

138

Change in Net Income

(489)

Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

(0.90)




Volumes




2Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

103.2

Less: 1Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

(98.1)

Subtotal

5.1

Multiplied by: 2Q 2025 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including Total
Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"
schedule below)

15.21

Change in Margin

78

Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)

(17)

Change in Net Income

61

Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

0.11




Certain Operating Costs per Boe




1Q 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe

20.63

Less: 2Q 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe

(20.14)

Subtotal

0.49

Multiplied by: 2Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

103.2

Change in Before-Tax Net Income

51

Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)

(11)

Change in Net Income

40

Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

0.07

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)




Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts



2Q 2025 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
Contracts

(24)

Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)

5

After Tax - (a)

(19)

1Q 2025 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
Contracts

(38)

Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)

8

After Tax - (b)

(30)

Change in Net Income - (a) - (b)

11

Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

0.02




Other (1)



0.15




2Q 2025 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



2.32





2Q 2025 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted

546







(1)

Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares.

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow

In millions of USD (Unaudited)



















The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities (or Investing and Financing Activities, as applicable) and certain other adjustments to exclude certain non-recurring items and other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry. As indicated in the tables below, EOG is (1) in addition to its customary working capital-related adjustments, adjusting Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to add back certain non-recurring acquisition-related costs incurred during the second quarter 2025 and (2) now presenting such adjusted measure as "Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP)" (instead of "Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP)" as reported in prior periods); the presentation below with respect to the second quarter 2025 and the prior periods shown has been conformed.

2024


2025


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year













Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

2,903

2,889

3,588

2,763

12,143

2,289

2,032

4,321












Adjustments:










Changes in Components of Working Capital
and Other Assets and Liabilities










Accounts Receivable

(58)

(33)

(109)

99

(101)

(48)

(122)

(170)

Inventories

(117)

(75)

(30)

(37)

(259)

(76)

45

(31)

Accounts Payable

58

(29)

159

(152)

36

129

107

236

Accrued Taxes Payable

(319)

185

(256)

(151)

(541)

339

321

660

Other Assets

161

(42)

(197)

34

(44)

43

43

86

Other Liabilities

71

20

(108)

(6)

(23)

96

52

148

Changes in Components of Working Capital
Associated with Investing Activities

229

127

(59)

85

382

41

8

49

Add:










Acquisition-Related Costs (1), Net of Tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

10

10

Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-
GAAP)

2,928

3,042

2,988

2,635

11,593


2,813

2,496



5,309

Less:










Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (2)

(1,703)

(1,668)

(1,497)

(1,358)

(6,226)

(1,484)

(1,523)

(3,007)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

1,225

1,374

1,491

1,277

5,367


1,329

973



2,302













(1) Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs of $12 million (before tax) for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

(2) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):













2024


2025


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year













Total Expenditures (GAAP)

1,952

1,682

1,573

1,446

6,653

1,546

1,883

3,429

Less:










Asset Retirement Costs

(21)

60

(11)

(26)

2

(13)

(14)

(27)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of
Unproved Properties

(31)

(34)

(17)

(3)

(85)

(9)

(2)

(11)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(21)

(5)

-

(7)

(33)

1

(270)

(269)

Acquisition Costs of Other Property,
Plant and Equipment

(131)

(1)

(5)

-

(137)

-

-

-

Exploration Costs

(45)

(34)

(43)

(52)

(174)

(41)

(74)

(115)

Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP)

1,703

1,668

1,497

1,358

6,226


1,484

1,523



3,007

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow

In millions of USD (Unaudited)



















FY 2023


FY 2022









Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)



11,340

11,093








Adjustments:






Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities





Accounts Receivable



38

347

Inventories



231

534

Accounts Payable



119

(90)

Accrued Taxes Payable



(61)

113

Other Assets



(39)

364

Other Liabilities



(184)

266

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities


(295)

(375)

Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP)




11,149


12,252

Less:






Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a)



(6,041)

(4,607)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)





5,108


7,645









(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):








Total Expenditures (GAAP)



6,818

5,610

Less:






Asset Retirement Costs



(257)

(298)

Non-Cash Development Drilling



(90)

-

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties



(99)

(127)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties



(16)

(419)

Acquisition Costs of Other Property, Plant and Equipment



(134)

-

Exploration Costs



(181)

(159)

Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP)





6,041


4,607









Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)


















The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.











June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024


June 30,
2024











Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

29,238

29,516

29,351

29,574

29,159










Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

4,236

4,744

4,752

3,776

3,784

Less: Cash

(5,216)

(6,599)

(7,092)

(6,122)

(5,431)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

(980)

(1,855)

(2,340)

(2,346)

(1,647)










Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

33,474

34,260

34,103

33,350

32,943










Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

28,258


27,661


27,011


27,228


27,512











Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

12.7 %

13.8 %

13.9 %

11.3 %

11.5 %










Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c)
/ [(a) + (c)]

-3.5 %


-6.7 %


-8.7 %


-8.6 %


-6.0 %

Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)










EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who review certain components and/or groups of components of revenues, costs and/or margins per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe). Certain of these components are adjusted for non-recurring and certain other items, as further discussed below. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.











2Q 2025


1Q 2025


4Q 2024


3Q 2024


2Q 2024











Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)

103.2


98.1


100.8


99.0


95.3











Total Operating Revenues and Other - (b)

5,478


5,669


5,585


5,965


6,025

Total Operating Expenses - (c)

3,731

3,810

3,993

3,876

3,895

Operating Income - (d)

1,747


1,859


1,592


2,089


2,130











Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas










Crude Oil and Condensate

2,974

3,293

3,261

3,488

3,692

Natural Gas Liquids

534

572

554

524

515

Natural Gas

600

637

494

372

303

Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural
Gas - (e)

4,108


4,502


4,309


4,384


4,510











Operating Costs










Lease and Well

396

401

394

392

390

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs (1)

455

440

441

445

423

General and Administrative (GAAP)

186

171

189

167

151

Less: Certain Items (see Endnotes 2 & 3 to 2Q 2025 earnings release)

(12)

-

-

(10)

-

General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) (3)

174

171

189

157

151

Taxes Other Than Income (GAAP)

301

341

291

283

337

Add: Severance Tax Refund

-

-

-

31

-

Taxes Other Than Income (Non-GAAP) (4)

301

341

291

314

337

Interest Expense, Net

51

47

38

31

36

Less: Acquisition-Related Financing Commitment Costs

(6)

-

-

-

-

Interest Expense, Net (Non-GAAP) (5)

45

47

38

31

36

Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs)
- (f)

1,389


1,400


1,353


1,318


1,337

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
Costs) - (g)

1,371


1,400


1,353


1,339


1,337











Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

1,053

1,013

1,019

1,031

984










Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h)

2,442


2,413


2,372


2,349


2,321

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i)

2,424


2,413


2,372


2,370


2,321











Exploration Costs

74

41

52

43

34

Dry Hole Costs

11

34

8

-

5

Impairments

39

44

276

15

81

Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)

124

119

336

58

120

Less: Certain Impairments (2)

(11)

-

(254)

-

(35)

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)

113

119

82

58

85










Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) - (j)

2,566


2,532


2,708


2,407


2,441

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-
GAAP)) - (k)

2,537


2,532


2,454


2,428


2,406











Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural
Gas less Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs
(GAAP))

1,542


1,970


1,601


1,977


2,069

Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural
Gas less Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration
Costs (Non-GAAP))

1,571


1,970


1,855


1,956


2,104

Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)



















2Q 2025


1Q 2025


4Q 2024


3Q 2024


2Q 2024

Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)




















Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a)

53.08


57.79


55.41


60.25


63.22

Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a)

36.15

38.84

39.62

39.15

40.87

Composite Average Operating Income per Boe - (d) / (a)

16.93


18.95


15.79


21.10


22.35











Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate,
NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe - (e) / (a)

39.80


45.88


42.74


44.31


47.31











Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -
(f) / (a)

13.46

14.26

13.42

13.32

14.03










Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)]

26.34


31.62


29.32


30.99


33.28











Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a)

23.66

24.58

23.53

23.74

24.35










Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -
[(e) / (a) - (h) / (a)]

16.14


21.30


19.21


20.57


22.96











Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (j) / (a)

24.86

25.79

26.86

24.33

25.61










Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) -
[(e) / (a) - (j) / (a)]

14.94


20.09


15.88


19.98


21.70











Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)




















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -
(g) / (a)

13.30

14.26

13.42

13.53

14.03










Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (g) / (a)]

26.50


31.62


29.32


30.78


33.28











Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a)

23.50

24.58

23.53

23.95

24.35










Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -
[(e) / (a) - (i) / (a)]

16.30


21.30


19.21


20.36


22.96











Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (k) / (a)

24.59

25.79

24.34

24.54

25.24










Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) -
[(e) / (a) - (k) / (a)]

15.21


20.09


18.40


19.77


22.07











Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)















2024


2023


2022











Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)





388.7


359.4


331.5











Total Operating Revenues and Other - (b)





23,698


24,186


25,702

Total Operating Expenses - (c)





15,616

14,583

15,736

Operating Income (Loss) - (d)





8,082


9,603


9,966











Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas










Crude Oil and Condensate



13,921

13,748

16,367

Natural Gas Liquids



2,106

1,884

2,648

Natural Gas



1,551

1,744

3,781

Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural
Gas - (e)





17,578


17,376


22,796











Operating Costs










Lease and Well



1,572

1,454

1,331

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs (1)



1,722

1,620

1,587

General and Administrative (GAAP)



669

640

570

Less: Severance Tax Consulting Fees



(10)

-

(16)

General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) (3)



659

640

554

Taxes Other Than Income (GAAP)



1,249

1,284

1,585

Add: Severance Tax Refund



31

-

115

Taxes Other Than Income (Non-GAAP) (4)



1,280

1,284

1,700

Interest Expense, Net



138

148

179

Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -
(f)





5,350


5,146


5,252

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
Costs) - (g)





5,371


5,146


5,351











Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)



4,108

3,492

3,542










Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h)





9,458


8,638


8,794

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i)





9,479


8,638


8,893











Exploration Costs



174

181

159

Dry Hole Costs



14

1

45

Impairments



391

202

382

Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)



579

384

586

Less: Certain Impairments (2)



(291)

(42)

(113)

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)



288

342

473










Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) - (j)





10,037


9,022


9,380

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-
GAAP)) - (k)





9,767


8,980


9,366











Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural
Gas less Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs
(GAAP))





7,541


8,354


13,416

Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural
Gas less Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration
Costs (Non-GAAP))





7,811


8,396


13,430











Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)













2024


2023


2022











Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)




















Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a)





60.97


67.30


77.53

Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a)



40.18

40.58

47.47

Composite Average Operating Income (Loss) per Boe - (d) / (a)





20.79


26.72


30.06











Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate,
NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe - (e) / (a)





45.22


48.34


68.77











Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -
(f) / (a)



13.76

14.31

15.84










Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)]





31.46


34.03


52.93











Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a)



24.33

24.03

26.53










Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -
[(e) / (a) - (h) / (a)]





20.89


24.31


42.24











Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (j) / (a)



25.82

25.10

28.30










Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) /
(a) - (j) / (a)]





19.40


23.24


40.47











Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)




















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -
(g) / (a)



13.82

14.31

16.14










Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (g) / (a)]





31.40


34.03


52.63











Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a)



24.39

24.03

26.83










Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -
[(e) / (a) - (i) / (a)]





20.83


24.31


41.94











Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (k) / (a)



25.13

24.98

28.26










Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) /
(a) - (k) / (a)]





20.09


23.36


40.51













(1)

Effective January 1, 2024, EOG combined Transportation Costs and Gathering and Processing Costs into one line item titled Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Net Income.

(2)

In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).

(3)

EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from General and Administrative Costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring.

(4)

EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from Taxes Other Than Income is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring.

(5)

EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from Interest Expense, Net is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring.

Additional Key Financial Information

(Unaudited)














See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.

2024 Actual


2023 Actual


2022 Actual









Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)








United States

490.6

475.2

460.7

Trinidad

0.8

0.6

0.6

Total

491.4

475.8

461.3

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)








Total

245.9

223.8

197.7

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)








United States

1,728

1,551

1,315

Trinidad

220

160

180

Total

1,948

1,711

1,495

Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)








United States

1,024.5

957.5

877.5

Trinidad

37.6

27.3

30.7

Total

1,062.1

984.8

908.2








Benchmark Price








Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)

75.72

77.61

94.23

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)

2.27

2.74

6.64








Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI1 ($/Bbl)








United States

1.70

1.57

2.99

Trinidad

(11.29)

(9.03)

(8.07)

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI








Total

30.9 %

29.7 %

39.0 %








Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub2 ($/Mcf)








United States

(0.28)

(0.04)

0.63

Natural Gas Realizations3 ($/Mcf)








Trinidad

3.65

3.65

4.43








Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)



6,653

6,818

5,610

Capital Expenditures4 (non-GAAP) ($MM)



6,226

6,041

4,607








Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)








Lease and Well

4.04

4.05

4.02

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs5

4.43

4.50

4.78

General and Administrative (GAAP)

1.72

1.78

1.72

General and Administrative (non-GAAP)6

1.70

1.78

1.67

Cash Operating Costs (GAAP)

10.19

10.33

10.52

Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP)6

10.17

10.33

10.47

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

10.57

9.72

10.69








Expenses ($MM)








Exploration and Dry Hole

188

182

204

Impairment (GAAP)

391

202

382

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))7

100

160

269

Capitalized Interest

45

33

36

Net Interest

138

148

179








TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas)








(GAAP)

7.1 %

7.4 %

7.0 %

(non-GAAP)6

7.3 %

7.4 %

7.5 %

Income Taxes








Effective Rate

22.1 %

21.6 %

21.7 %

Current Tax Expense ($MM)

1,348

1,415

2,208

Additional Key Information
(Continued)


Endnotes



1)

EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.


2)

EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the NYMEX Last Day Settle price for each of the applicable months.


3)

The full-year 2022 realized natural gas price for Trinidad includes a one-time pricing adjustment of $0.76/Mcf for prior-period production following a contract amendment with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited.


4)

Capital Expenditures includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. Capital Expenditures excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs, Non-Cash Exchanges and Transactions and exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.


5)

Effective January 1, 2024, EOG combined Transportation Costs and Gathering and Processing Costs into one line item titled Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Net Income.



6)

Cash Operating Costs consist of LOE, GP&T and G&A. TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas) (non-GAAP) and G&A (non-GAAP) for fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2022 exclude a state severance tax refund and related consulting fees, respectively, as reflected in the accompanying reconciliation schedules (see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"). The per-Boe impact of such consulting fees on G&A and total Cash Operating Costs for fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2022 was $(0.02) and $(0.05), respectively.


7)

In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total impairment costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.

