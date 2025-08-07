Nektar Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
_________________________
|
1 The per share amounts have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect a one-for-fifteen reverse stock split completed on June 8, 2025.
Recent Business Highlights
-
In July of 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for rezpegaldesleukin for the treatment of severe-to-very severe alopecia areata (AA) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older who weigh at least 40 kilograms.
In July of 2025, Nektar announced the successful closing of a public offering of its common stock including the full exercise of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, raising $115 million in gross proceeds.
In June of 2025, Nektar announced that the REZOLVE-AD study achieved statistical significance on the primary endpoint at week 16 for mean percent change in EASI score from baseline for all rezpegaldesleukin arms versus placebo and achieved statistical significance for key secondary endpoints at week 16, including EASI-75, EASI-90, Itch NRS, vIGA-AD and BSA. The rapid onset of EASI reduction and magnitude of itch improvement show potential differentiation of this novel regulatory T-cell mechanism as a first and best-in-class immune-modulator.
In June of 2025, Nektar collaborators at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center presented oral data for NKTR-255 as adjunctive treatment to cell therapy at the 30th Annual European Hematological Association (EHA) Congress entitled, "Enhanced CAR T-cell Expansion and Durable Complete Responses with NKTR-255 Plus Lisocabtagene Maraleucel in Relapsed/Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma."
Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Nektar management will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on August 7, 2025.
This press release and live audio-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the Home Page and Investors section of the Nektar website: . The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through September 8, 2025.
To access the conference call by phone, please pre-register at Nektar Earnings Call Registration . All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in two Phase 2b clinical trials, one in atopic dermatitis and one in alopecia areata. Nektar's pipeline also includes a preclinical bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II (TNFR2) antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, and a modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein, NKTR-422. Nektar, together with various partners, is also evaluating NKTR-255, an investigational IL-15 receptor agonist designed to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer, in several ongoing clinical trials. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit and follow Nektar on LinkedIn.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by words such as: "will," "expect," "develop," "potential," "advance," "plan," "target," "believe," and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the therapeutic potential of, and future development plans for, rezpegaldesleukin, NKTR-0165, NKTR-0166, NKTR-422, and NKTR-255. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) our statements regarding the therapeutic potential of rezpegaldesleukin, NKTR-0165, NKTR-0166, NKTR-422 and NKTR-255 are based on preclinical and clinical findings and observations and are subject to change as research and development continue; (ii) rezpegaldesleukin, NKTR-0165, NKTR-0166, NKTR-422 and NKTR-255 are investigational agents and continued research and development for these drug candidates is subject to substantial risks, including negative safety and efficacy findings in future clinical studies (notwithstanding positive findings in earlier preclinical and clinical studies); (iii) rezpegaldesleukin, NKTR-0165, NKTR-0166, NKTR-422 and NKTR-255 are in clinical development and the risk of failure is high and can unexpectedly occur at any stage prior to regulatory approval; (iv) the timing of the commencement or end of clinical trials and the availability of clinical data may be delayed or unsuccessful due to regulatory delays, slower than anticipated patient enrollment, manufacturing challenges, changing standards of care, evolving regulatory requirements, clinical trial design, clinical outcomes, competitive factors, or delay or failure in ultimately obtaining regulatory approval in one or more important markets; (v) a Fast Track designation does not increase the likelihood that rezpegaldesleukin will receive marketing approval in the United States; (vi) patents may not issue from our patent applications for our drug candidates, patents that have issued may not be enforceable, or additional intellectual property licenses from third parties may be required; and (vii) certain other important risks and uncertainties set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 9, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Contacts:
For Investors:
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
212-915-2577
Ahu Demir, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
212-915-3820
For Media:
Madelin Hawtin
LifeSci Communications
603-714-2638
|
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024(1)(2)
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 42,988
|
|
$ 44,252
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
132,915
|
|
210,974
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,663
|
|
6,066
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
186,566
|
|
261,292
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
13,869
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,988
|
|
3,411
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
|
|
7,585
|
|
8,413
|
Equity method investment in Gannet BioChem
|
|
|
|
5,371
|
|
12,218
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,024
|
|
4,647
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 207,534
|
|
$ 303,850
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,281
|
|
11,560
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
35,099
|
|
29,972
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|
|
|
|
|
22,011
|
|
19,868
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
71,391
|
|
61,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
|
|
|
|
74,145
|
|
82,696
|
Liabilities related to the sales of future royalties, net
|
|
|
|
80,573
|
|
91,776
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,636
|
|
7,241
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
231,745
|
|
243,113
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
Capital in excess of par value
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,667,487
|
|
3,659,885
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3,000)
|
|
(3,000)
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
|
(14)
|
|
61
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3,688,685)
|
|
(3,596,210)
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(24,211)
|
|
60,737
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
$ 207,534
|
|
$ 303,850
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2024 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all
|
of the information and notes required by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States for complete financial statements.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) All share and per share amounts have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect a one-for-fifteen reverse stock split
|
|
|
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
(In thousands, except share and per share information)
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024(2)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 6,640
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 12,674
|
|
Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sales of future royalties
|
|
|
11,175
|
|
16,790
|
|
21,635
|
|
32,298
|
|
License, collaboration and other revenue
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
59
|
|
-
|
|
156
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,175
|
|
23,489
|
|
21,635
|
|
45,128
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
9,740
|
|
-
|
|
18,274
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
|
|
29,886
|
|
29,724
|
|
60,366
|
|
57,132
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,072
|
|
20,510
|
|
41,418
|
|
40,659
|
|
Restructuring and impairment
|
|
|
|
|
|
447
|
|
13,289
|
|
616
|
|
14,264
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
47,405
|
|
73,263
|
|
102,400
|
|
130,329
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
(36,230)
|
|
(49,774)
|
|
(80,765)
|
|
(85,201)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash interest expense on liabilities related to the sales of future royalties
|
|
(5,394)
|
|
(6,408)
|
|
(10,368)
|
|
(11,939)
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,969
|
|
3,901
|
|
4,843
|
|
8,121
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
|
|
|
260
|
|
(36)
|
|
526
|
|
(135)
|
Total non-operating income (expense), net
|
|
|
|
|
(3,165)
|
|
(2,543)
|
|
(4,999)
|
|
(3,953)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before provision (benefit) for income taxes and equity method investment
|
|
(39,395)
|
|
(52,317)
|
|
(85,764)
|
|
(89,154)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
(188)
|
|
46
|
|
(136)
|
|
11
|
Loss before equity method investment
|
|
|
|
|
(39,207)
|
|
(52,363)
|
|
(85,628)
|
|
(89,165)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from equity method investment
|
|
|
|
|
(2,386)
|
|
-
|
|
(6,847)
|
|
-
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ (41,593)
|
|
$ (52,363)
|
|
$ (92,475)
|
|
$ (89,165)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted net loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
$ (2.95)
|
|
$ (3.76)
|
|
$ (6.57)
|
|
$ (6.63)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted
|
|
14,087,307
|
|
13,921,378
|
|
14,074,545
|
|
13,452,164
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) All share and per share amounts have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect a one-for-fifteen reverse stock split
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOURCE Nektar TherapeuticsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment