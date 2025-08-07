Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ONEOK Releases Annual Corporate Sustainability Report


2025-08-07 04:19:53
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE ) today announced the release of its 17th annual Corporate Sustainability Report.

The report is available on ONEOK's website, .

At ONEOK (NYSE: OKE ), we deliver energy products and services vital to an advancing world. We are a leading midstream operator that provides gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation, storage and marine export services. Through our approximately 60,000-mile pipeline network, we transport the natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), refined products and crude oil that help meet domestic and international energy demand, contribute to energy security and provide safe, reliable and responsible energy solutions needed today and into the future. As one of the largest integrated energy infrastructure companies in North America, ONEOK is delivering energy that makes a difference in the lives of people in the U.S. and around the world.

ONEOK is an S&P 500 company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: . For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X and Instagram .

