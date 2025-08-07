Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Key Tronic Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Reporting And Annual Meeting Date


2025-08-07 04:17:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), announced today that it plans to report its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended of fiscal 2025 after market close on August 27, 2025.

Key Tronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) on August 27, 2025. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at under“Investor Relations” or by calling 888-394-8218 or +1-313-209-4906 (Access Code: 9022820). A replay will be available at under“Investor Relations”.

The Board of Directors of the Company has also set the date of the Company's 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for October 23, 2025. The exact time and place of the 2025 Annual Meeting will be specified in our Notice of Annual Meeting and related proxy statement.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Key Tronic visit: .

CONTACTS: Anthony G. Voorhees Michael Newman
Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations
Key Tronic Corporation StreetConnect
(509) 927-5345 (206) 729-3625

MENAFN07082025004107003653ID1109900821

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search