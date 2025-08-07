Health Catalyst Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. (“Health Catalyst,” Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. “For the second quarter of 2025, I am pleased by our strong financial results, including total revenue of $80.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $9.3 million, with these results beating our quarterly guidance on each metric.” said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst.“I also want to share my plan to retire from the CEO role at Health Catalyst effective June 30, 2026. By then, I will have been leading Health Catalyst full-time for 15 years. It has been the highlight of my career to serve in this role, in a company filled with teammates I love, in service of a mission that I believe in, in support of clients who are so deeply committed to that same mission, and with the backing of our shareholders, past and present, who have enabled us to pursue this mission to make healthcare measurably better. For many years, my wife, Sarah, and I have planned to pursue mission-oriented service opportunities associated with our faith, and we look forward to having more time to devote to this service after I complete my tenure as CEO. I will support the Board in its CEO search process and will continue to serve on the Board. Likewise, during this transitionary period, I remain deeply committed to strong execution, every day, in support of accomplishing our company's goals and objectives, including driving client and shareholder value.” Jack Kane, Chairman of the Health Catalyst Board of Directors, added“We as a Board would like to thank Dan for his many years of outstanding service to the company in the role of CEO. We fully support Dan in pursuing these opportunities and we appreciate the time he is giving us as a Board to manage an effective and orderly transition. We are grateful Dan will continue to serve on the Board. Our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee will conduct a CEO search to identify an effective, world-class CEO to lead Health Catalyst in its next chapter.” Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Key Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended June 30, Year over Year 2025 2024 Change GAAP Financial Measures: (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

Total revenue $ 80,721 $ 75,902 6 % Gross profit $ 30,333 $ 28,806 5 % Gross margin 38 % 38 % Net loss $ (40,978 ) $ (13,516 ) (203 )% Non-GAAP Financial Measures: (1) Adjusted Gross Profit $ 39,964 $ 37,803 6 % Adjusted Gross Margin 50 % 50 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,344 $ 7,522 24 %

(1) These measures are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for more information about these financial measures, including the limitations of such measures, and for a reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Financial Outlook

Health Catalyst provides forward-looking guidance on total revenue, a GAAP measure, and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

For the third quarter of 2025, we expect:



Total revenue of approximately $75 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $10.5 million

For the full year of 2025, we expect:



Total revenue of approximately $310 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $41 million

We have not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA, and therefore have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, because there are items that may impact net loss, including stock-based compensation, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably forecasted.

Quarterly Conference Call Details

We will host a conference call to review the results today, Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. E.T. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 343-5172 for U.S. participants, or (203) 518-9856 for international participants, and referencing conference ID“HCATQ225.” A live audio webcast will be available online at . A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst (Nasdaq: HCAT) is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services that ignite smarter healthcare, lighting the path to measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvement. More than 1,000 organizations worldwide rely on Health Catalyst's offerings, including our cloud-based technology ecosystem Health Catalyst IgniteTM, AI-enabled data and analytics solutions, and expert services to drive meaningful outcomes across hundreds of millions of patient records. Powered by high-value data, standardized measures and registries, and deep healthcare domain expertise, Ignite helps organizations transform complex information into actionable insights. Backed by a multi-decade mission and a proven track record of delivering billions of dollars in measurable results, Health Catalyst continues to serve as the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement and innovation.

Available Information

Our investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other matters related to our company through a variety of means, including our website (, our investor relations website ( ), press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and social media, including our and our CEO's social media accounts such as LinkedIn ( and ), in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for the third quarter and full year 2025 and our CEO retirement and transition. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment, and receptivity to our technology and services; (iii) results of litigation or a security incident; (iv) the loss of one or more key clients or partners; (v) macroeconomic challenges (including high inflationary and/or high interest rate environments, tariffs, or market volatility and measures taken in response thereto) and natural disasters or new public health crises; and (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified team members.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

As of

June 30, As of

December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,712 $ 249,645 Short-term investments 46,626 142,355 Accounts receivable, net 68,378 57,182 Prepaid expenses and other assets 14,860 16,468 Total current assets 180,576 465,650 Property and equipment, net 33,399 29,394 Intangible assets, net 98,346 86,052 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,345 12,058 Goodwill 286,095 259,759 Other assets 5,419 6,016 Total assets $ 616,180 $ 858,929 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,940 $ 11,433 Accrued liabilities 17,367 26,340 Deferred revenue 67,011 53,281 Operating lease liabilities 3,878 3,614 Current portion of long-term debt 1,627 231,182 Total current liabilities 98,823 325,850 Long-term debt, net of current portion 151,401 151,178 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 329 249 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 15,883 16,291 Contingent consideration liabilities, net of current portion 2,145 - Other liabilities 52 154 Total liabilities 268,633 493,722 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 25,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value per share, and additional paid-in capital; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 70,267,429 and 64,043,799 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,596,707 1,552,714 Accumulated deficit (1,251,392 ) (1,186,672 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,232 (835 ) Total stockholders' equity 347,547 365,207 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 616,180 $ 858,929





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Technology $ 52,876 $ 47,635 $ 104,358 $ 94,601 Professional services 27,845 28,267 55,776 56,024 Total revenue 80,721 75,902 160,134 150,625 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology(1)(2)(3) 18,352 16,067 35,917 31,382 Professional services(1)(2)(3) 24,128 23,993 49,741 47,195 Total cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 42,480 40,060 85,658 78,577 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3) 13,206 12,745 27,944 31,803 Research and development(1)(2)(3) 12,392 13,884 27,578 28,755 General and administrative(1)(2)(3)(4) 8,284 14,363 22,446 28,927 Depreciation and amortization 12,684 10,657 25,004 21,182 Goodwill impairment 28,769 - 28,769 - Total operating expenses 75,335 51,649 131,741 110,667 Loss from operations (37,094 ) (15,807 ) (57,265 ) (38,619 ) Interest and other (expense) income, net (3,803 ) 2,361 (7,159 ) 4,699 Loss before income taxes (40,897 ) (13,446 ) (64,424 ) (33,920 ) Income tax provision 81 70 296 183 Net loss $ (40,978 ) $ (13,516 ) $ (64,720 ) $ (34,103 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.59 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (0.58 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted 69,626 59,304 69,092 58,948

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Stock-Based Compensation Expense: (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ 295 $ 391 $ 514 $ 756 Professional services 1,194 1,349 2,196 2,681 Sales and marketing 2,542 2,452 4,704 6,442 Research and development 1,316 1,676 2,449 3,520 General and administrative 2,976 3,098 6,003 6,405 Total $ 8,323 $ 8,966 $ 15,866 $ 19,804



(2) Includes acquisition-related costs, net, as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Acquisition-related costs, net: (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ 33 $ 104 $ 107 $ 169 Professional services 56 117 176 208 Sales and marketing (57 ) 523 441 587 Research and development 190 228 357 430 General and administrative (3,942 ) 2,459 (1,772 ) 2,850 Total $ (3,720 ) $ 3,431 $ (691 ) $ 4,244



(3) Includes restructuring costs as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Restructuring costs: (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ - $ - $ 401 $ 79 Professional services 145 - 1,142 181 Sales and marketing - - 352 449 Research and development 237 - 1,909 443 General and administrative - 275 136 936 Total $ 382 $ 275 $ 3,940 $ 2,088



(4) Includes non-recurring lease-related charges as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Non-recurring lease-related charges: (in thousands) (in thousands) General and administrative $ - $ - $ - $ 2,200 Total $ - $ - $ - $ 2,200

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (64,720 ) $ (34,103 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 15,866 19,804 Depreciation and amortization 25,004 21,182 Impairment of long-lived assets - 2,200 Non-cash operating lease expense 1,484 1,434 Amortization of debt discount, issuance costs, and deferred financing costs 2,089 759 Investment discount and premium accretion (933 ) (3,148 ) Provision for expected credit losses 1,110 3,438 Deferred tax provision (157 ) 16 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities (5,168 ) - Goodwill impairment 28,769 - Other (784 ) 12 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (10,633 ) 2,047 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,468 1,922 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities (12,638 ) (2,380 ) Deferred revenue 11,423 501 Operating lease liabilities (1,897 ) (1,806 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (8,717 ) 11,878 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from the sale and maturity of short-term investments 143,208 158,200 Purchase of short-term investments (46,760 ) (50,197 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (41,114 ) (18,659 ) Capitalization of internal-use software (10,086 ) (6,287 ) Purchase of intangible assets (296 ) (365 ) Purchases of property and equipment (440 ) (498 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 25 7 Net cash provided by investing activities 44,537 82,201 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,003 1,431 Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 130 Repurchase of common stock (5,000 ) - Repayment of debt (230,814 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (234,811 ) 1,561 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 58 (21 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (198,933 ) 95,619 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 249,645 106,276 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 50,712 $ 201,895

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we believe certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share, basic and diluted, are useful in evaluating our operating performance. For example, we exclude stock-based compensation expense because it is non-cash in nature and excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between our operating results and those of other companies. We use this non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations, as a component in determining employee bonus compensation, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Gross profit is a GAAP financial measure that is calculated as revenue less cost of revenue, including depreciation and amortization of capitalized software development costs and acquired technology. We calculate gross margin as gross profit divided by our revenue. Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as gross profit, adjusted for (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) acquisition-related costs, net, and (iv) restructuring costs, as applicable. We define Adjusted Gross Margin as our Adjusted Gross Profit divided by our revenue. We believe Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are useful to investors as they eliminate the impact of certain non-cash expenses and allow a direct comparison of these measures between periods without the impact of non-cash expenses and certain other non-recurring operating expenses.

We present both of these measures for our technology and professional services business. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall profitability.

The following is a calculation of our gross profit and gross margin and a reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin, the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, to our Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin in total and for technology and professional services for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 (in thousands, except percentages) Technology Professional Services Total Revenue $ 52,876 $ 27,845 $ 80,721 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (18,352 ) (24,128 ) (42,480 ) Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue (4,857 ) - (4,857 ) Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue (3,051 ) - (3,051 ) Gross profit 26,616 3,717 30,333 Gross margin 50 % 13 % 38 % Add: Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue 4,857 - 4,857 Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue 3,051 - 3,051 Stock-based compensation 295 1,194 1,489 Acquisition-related costs, net(1) 33 56 89 Restructuring costs(2) - 145 145 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 34,852 $ 5,112 $ 39,964 Adjusted Gross Margin 66 % 18 % 50 %

(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include deferred retention expenses attributable to the Upfront, Intraprise, ARMUS, and KPI Ninja acquisitions.

(2) Restructuring costs include severance and other team member costs from workforce reductions. For additional details, refer to Note 19 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.





Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (in thousands, except percentages) Technology Professional Services Total Revenue $ 47,635 $ 28,267 $ 75,902 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (16,067 ) (23,993 ) (40,060 ) Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue (4,583 ) - (4,583 ) Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue (2,453 ) - (2,453 ) Gross profit 24,532 4,274 28,806 Gross margin 51 % 15 % 38 % Add: Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue 4,583 - 4,583 Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue 2,453 - 2,453 Stock-based compensation 391 1,349 1,740 Acquisition-related costs, net(1) 104 117 221 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 32,063 $ 5,740 $ 37,803 Adjusted Gross Margin 67 % 20 % 50 %

(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include deferred retention expenses attributable to the Carevive, ARMUS, and KPI Ninja acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for (i) interest and other (income) expense, net, (ii) income tax provision, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation, (v) acquisition-related costs, net, (vi) restructuring costs, (vii) goodwill impairment, and (viii) non-recurring lease-related charges. We view acquisition-related expenses when applicable, such as transaction costs and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities that are directly related to business combinations, as costs that are unpredictable, dependent upon factors outside of our control, and are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. We believe that excluding restructuring costs, goodwill impairment, and non-recurring lease-related charges, as applicable, allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period as these are separate from the core activities that arise in the ordinary course of our business and are not part of our ongoing operations. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and a comparison with our past financial performance, and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. The following is a reconciliation of our net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 (in thousands) Net loss $ (40,978 ) $ (13,516 ) Add: Interest and other (income) expense, net 3,803 (2,361 ) Income tax provision 81 70 Depreciation and amortization 12,684 10,657 Stock-based compensation 8,323 8,966 Acquisition-related costs, net(1) (3,720 ) 3,431 Restructuring costs(2) 382 275 Goodwill impairment(3) 28,769 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,344 $ 7,522

(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include third-party fees associated with due diligence, deferred retention expenses, post-acquisition restructuring costs incurred as part of business combinations, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities for potential earn-out payments.

(2) Restructuring costs include severance and other team member costs from workforce reductions. For additional details, refer to Note 19 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

(3) Goodwill impairment was recognized as a result of impairment indicators and a quantitative test indicating the fair values of the Technology and the Professional Services reporting units were below their respective carrying values as of June 30, 2025. For additional details, refer to Note 4 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.



Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for (i) stock-based compensation, (ii) amortization of acquired intangibles, (iii) restructuring costs, (iv) acquisition-related costs, net, including the change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, (v) goodwill impairment, and (vi) non-cash interest expense related to debt facilities. We believe Adjusted Net Income provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. The following is a reconciliation of our net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 Numerator: (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net loss $ (40,978 ) $ (13,516 ) Add: Stock-based compensation 8,323 8,966 Amortization of acquired intangibles 9,047 7,535 Restructuring costs(1) 382 275 Acquisition-related costs, net(2) (3,720 ) 3,431 Goodwill impairment(3) 28,769 - Non-cash interest expense related to debt facilities 881 380 Adjusted Net Income $ 2,704 $ 7,071 Denominator: Weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted, and Adjusted Net Income per share, basic 69,625,540 59,303,791 Non-GAAP dilutive effect of stock-based awards 164,532 165,226 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating Adjusted Net Income per share, diluted 69,790,072 59,469,017 Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.59 ) $ (0.23 ) Adjusted Net Income per share, basic and diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.12

(1) Restructuring costs include severance and other team member costs from workforce reductions. For additional details, refer to Note 19 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

(2) Acquisition-related costs, net includes third-party fees associated with due diligence, deferred retention expenses, post-acquisition restructuring costs incurred as part of business combinations, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities for potential earn-out payments.

(3) Goodwill impairment was recognized as a result of impairment indicators and a quantitative test indicating the fair values of the Technology and the Professional Services reporting units were below their respective carrying values as of June 30, 2025. For additional details, refer to Note 4 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

