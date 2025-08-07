Fox Factory Holding Corp. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results
| FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|As of
|As of
|July 4, 2025
|January 3, 2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|81,451
|$
|71,674
|Accounts receivable (net of allowances of $1,033 and $1,848, respectively)
|185,359
|165,827
|Inventory
|412,762
|404,736
|Prepaids and other current assets
|66,983
|85,443
|Total current assets
|746,555
|727,680
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|247,471
|246,393
|Lease right-of-use assets
|98,721
|104,019
|Deferred tax assets, net
|48,649
|44,364
|Goodwill
|377,366
|639,505
|Trademarks and brands, net
|256,041
|264,126
|Customer and distributor relationships, net
|150,540
|161,585
|Core technologies, net
|21,655
|23,154
|Other assets
|18,004
|21,484
|Total assets
|$
|1,965,002
|$
|2,232,310
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|131,129
|$
|144,067
|Accrued expenses
|90,596
|91,427
|Current portion of long-term debt
|24,286
|24,286
|Total current liabilities
|246,011
|259,780
|Revolver
|157,000
|153,000
|Term Loans, less current portion
|517,494
|527,775
|Other liabilities
|85,895
|90,611
|Total liabilities
|1,006,400
|1,031,166
|Non-controlling interest
|(117
|)
|(38
|)
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value - 10,000 authorized and no shares issued or outstanding as of July 4, 2025 and January 3, 2025
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value - 90,000 authorized; 42,690 shares issued and 41,801 outstanding as of July 4, 2025; 42,574 shares issued and 41,684 outstanding as of January 3, 2025
|42
|42
|Additional paid-in capital
|345,932
|339,266
|Treasury stock, at cost; 890 common shares as of July 4, 2025 and January 3, 2025
|(13,754
|)
|(13,754
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|8,045
|224
|Retained earnings
|618,454
|875,404
|Total stockholders' equity
|958,719
|1,201,182
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,965,002
|$
|2,232,310
| FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|Net sales
|$
|374,864
|$
|348,491
|$
|729,894
|$
|681,963
|Cost of sales
|257,873
|237,528
|503,224
|467,842
|Gross profit
|116,991
|110,963
|226,670
|214,121
|Operating expenses:
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|-
|262,129
|-
|General and administrative
|39,044
|36,962
|76,375
|74,383
|Sales and marketing
|31,216
|29,539
|64,063
|60,725
|Research and development
|17,847
|14,789
|34,886
|29,228
|Amortization of purchased intangibles
|10,356
|11,083
|21,276
|22,320
|Total operating expenses
|98,463
|92,373
|458,729
|186,656
|Income (loss) from operations
|18,528
|18,590
|(232,059
|)
|27,465
|Interest expense
|14,388
|13,865
|27,322
|27,194
|Other income, net
|(1,365
|)
|(311
|)
|(1,515
|)
|(2
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|5,505
|5,036
|(257,866
|)
|273
|Provision (benefit) from income taxes
|2,800
|(371
|)
|(837
|)
|(1,638
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,705
|$
|5,407
|$
|(257,029
|)
|$
|1,911
|Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|(39
|)
|-
|(79
|)
|-
|Net income (loss) attributable to FOX stockholders
|$
|2,744
|$
|5,407
|$
|(256,950
|)
|$
|1,911
|Earnings (net loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.13
|$
|(6.15
|)
|$
|0.05
|Diluted
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.13
|$
|(6.15
|)
|$
|0.05
|Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per share:
|Basic
|41,788
|41,673
|41,749
|41,662
|Diluted
|41,866
|41,705
|41,749
|41,717
| FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|For the six months ended
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(257,029
|)
|$
|1,911
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Goodwill impairment
|262,129
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|43,707
|40,854
|Provision for inventory reserve
|(592
|)
|572
|Stock-based compensation
|7,917
|6,109
|Amortization of acquired inventory step-up
|342
|4,485
|Amortization of loan fees
|2,704
|1,540
|Amortization of deferred gains on prior swap settlements
|(783
|)
|(2,126
|)
| Proceeds from interest rate swap settlements
|2,224
|1,434
|Asset impairment
|789
|-
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|965
|(27
|)
|Deferred taxes
|(5,082
|)
|(184
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable
|(15,396
|)
|12,003
|Inventory
|1,775
|(7,809
|)
|Income taxes
|(3,996
|)
|(23,172
|)
|Prepaids and other assets
|17,572
|(37,107
|)
|Accounts payable
|(19,412
|)
|34,633
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|(366
|)
|2,921
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|37,468
|36,037
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(19,412
|)
|(21,188
|)
|Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
|-
|(5,041
|)
|Acquisition of other assets, net of cash acquired
|-
|(350
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(19,412
|)
|(26,579
|)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from revolver
|57,000
|119,000
|Payments on revolver
|(53,000
|)
|(295,000
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of debt
|-
|200,000
|Repayment of term debt
|(12,142
|)
|(7,143
|)
|Purchase and retirement of common stock
|-
|(25,000
|)
|Repurchases from stock compensation program, net
|(1,251
|)
|(2,545
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(9,393
|)
|(10,688
|)
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|1,114
|(166
|)
|CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|9,777
|(1,396
|)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS-Beginning of period
|71,674
|83,642
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS-End of period
|$
|81,451
|$
|82,246
FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.
NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION
AND CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
The following tables provide a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to FOX stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure), and the calculation of adjusted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) for the three and six months ended July 4, 2025 and June 28, 2024. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company's reported GAAP results.
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|Net income (loss) attributable to FOX stockholders
|$
|2,744
|$
|5,407
|$
|(256,950
|)
|$
|1,911
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|-
|262,129
|-
|Amortization of purchased intangibles
|10,356
|11,083
|21,276
|22,320
|Litigation and settlement-related expenses
|474
|1,231
|1,191
|2,760
|Other acquisition and integration-related expenses(1)
|723
|470
|1,340
|5,633
|Organizational restructuring expenses(2)
|3,557
|413
|5,180
|520
|Organizational restructuring related losses
|392
|-
|1,091
|-
|Strategic transformation costs(3)
|-
|822
|20
|1,254
|Tax impacts of reconciling items above(4)
|(1,634
|)
|(3,531
|)
|(8,876
|)
|(6,578
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|16,612
|$
|15,895
|$
|26,401
|$
|27,820
|Adjusted EPS
|Basic
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.67
|Diluted
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.67
|Weighted average shares used to compute adjusted EPS
|Basic
|41,788
|41,673
|41,749
|41,662
|Diluted
|41,866
|41,705
|41,819
|41,717
(1) Represents various acquisition-related costs and expenses incurred to acquire and integrate acquired entities into the Company's operations and the impact of the finished goods inventory and property, plant and equipment valuation adjustments recorded in connection with the purchase of acquired assets, per period as follows:
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|Acquisition related costs and expenses
|$
|276
|$
|470
|$
|479
|$
|1,148
|Purchase accounting property, plant and equipment fair value adjustment amortization
|269
|-
|519
|-
|Purchase accounting inventory fair value adjustment amortization
|178
|-
|342
|4,485
|Other acquisition and integration-related expenses
|$
|723
|$
|470
|$
|1,340
|$
|5,633
(2) Represents expenses associated with various restructuring initiatives.
(3) Represents costs associated with various strategic initiatives.
(4) All tax impacts are calculated using the annual effective tax rate, except for tax impact of goodwill impairment. The effective rate of the goodwill impairment was 1.61% because of non-deductible tax goodwill.
FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.
NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION AND
CALCULATION OF NET INCOME MARGIN AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
(in thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)
The following tables provide a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure), and a reconciliation of net income margin to adjusted EBITDA margin (a non-GAAP measure) for the three and six months ended July 4, 2025 and June 28, 2024. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company's reported GAAP results.
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|Net sales
|Powered Vehicles Group
|$
|123,514
|$
|117,795
|$
|245,612
|$
|235,908
|Aftermarket Applications Group
|114,144
|107,129
|226,058
|208,981
|Specialty Sports Group
|137,206
|123,567
|258,224
|237,074
|Net sales
|$
|374,864
|$
|348,491
|$
|729,894
|$
|681,963
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,705
|$
|5,407
|$
|(257,029
|)
|$
|1,911
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|-
|262,129
|-
|Provision (benefit) from income taxes
|2,800
|(371
|)
|(837
|)
|(1,638
|)
|Depreciation and amortization(1)
|21,449
|20,403
|43,188
|40,854
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|4,562
|2,203
|7,917
|6,109
|Litigation and settlement-related expenses
|474
|1,231
|1,191
|2,760
|Other acquisition and integration-related expenses(2)
|723
|470
|1,340
|5,633
|Organizational restructuring expenses(3)
|3,557
|413
|5,170
|476
|Organizational restructuring related losses
|392
|-
|1,090
|-
|Strategic transformation costs(4)
|-
|822
|20
|1,254
|Interest and other expense, net
|12,631
|13,554
|24,716
|27,192
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|49,293
|$
|44,132
|$
|88,895
|$
|84,551
|Net income (loss) margin
|0.7
|%
|1.6
|%
|(35.2) %
|0.3
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|13.1
|%
|12.7
|%
|12.2
|%
|12.4
|%
|Powered Vehicles Group
|$
|16,387
|$
|15,889
|$
|30,769
|$
|31,770
|Aftermarket Applications Group
|16,016
|14,156
|33,010
|29,026
|Specialty Sports Group
|30,385
|29,214
|53,779
|53,271
|Unallocated corporate expenses
|(13,495
|)
|(15,127
|)
|(28,663
|)
|(29,516
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|49,293
|$
|44,132
|$
|88,895
|$
|84,551
(1) Depreciation excludes amortization for purchase accounting property, plant and equipment fair value adjustment.
(2) Represents various acquisition-related costs and expenses incurred to integrate acquired entities into the Company's operations and the impact of the finished goods inventory and property, plant and equipment valuation adjustments recorded in connection with the purchase of acquired assets, per period as follows:
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|Acquisition related costs and expenses
|$
|276
|$
|470
|$
|479
|$
|1,148
|Purchase accounting property, plant and equipment fair value adjustment amortization
|269
|-
|519
|-
|Purchase accounting inventory fair value adjustment amortization
|178
|-
|342
|4,485
|Other acquisition and integration-related expenses
|$
|723
|$
|470
|$
|1,340
|$
|5,633
(3) Represents expenses associated with various restructuring initiatives, excluding $11 in stock-based compensation for the six-month period ended July 4, 2025 and $44 for the six-month period ended June 28, 2024.
(4) Represents costs associated with various strategic initiatives.
FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.
GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT RECONCILIATION AND
CALCULATION OF GROSS MARGIN AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN
(in thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)
The following table provides a reconciliation of gross profit to adjusted gross profit (a non-GAAP measure) for the three and six months ended July 4, 2025 and June 28, 2024, and the calculation of gross margin and adjusted gross margin (a non-GAAP measure). These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company's reported GAAP results.
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|Net sales
|$
|374,864
|$
|348,491
|$
|729,894
|$
|681,963
|Gross profit
|$
|116,991
|$
|110,963
|$
|226,670
|$
|214,121
|Amortization of acquired inventory valuation markup
|178
|-
|342
|4,485
|Organizational restructuring expenses
|-
|86
|-
|86
|Adjusted Gross Profit
|$
|117,169
|$
|111,049
|$
|227,012
|$
|218,692
|Gross Margin
|31.2
|%
|31.8
|%
|31.1
|%
|31.4
|%
|Adjusted Gross Margin
|31.3
|%
|31.9
|%
|31.1
|%
|32.1
|%
FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.
OPERATING EXPENSE TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSE RECONCILIATION AND
CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSE MARGIN
(in thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)
The following tables provide a reconciliation of operating expense to adjusted operating expense (a non-GAAP measure) and the calculations of operating expense margin and adjusted operating expense margin (a non-GAAP measure), for the three and six months ended July 4, 2025 and June 28, 2024. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported GAAP results.
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|Net sales
|$
|374,864
|$
|348,491
|$
|729,894
|$
|681,963
|Operating expense
|$
|98,463
|$
|92,373
|$
|458,729
|$
|186,656
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|-
|(262,129
|)
|-
|Amortization of purchased intangibles
|(10,356
|)
|(11,083
|)
|(21,276
|)
|(22,320
|)
|Litigation and settlement-related expenses
|(474
|)
|(1,231
|)
|(1,191
|)
|(2,760
|)
|Other acquisition and integration-related expenses(1)
|(545
|)
|(470
|)
|(998
|)
|(1,148
|)
|Organizational restructuring expenses(2)
|(3,557
|)
|(327
|)
|(5,170
|)
|(435
|)
|Strategic transformation costs(3)
|-
|(822
|)
|(20
|)
|(1,254
|)
|Adjusted operating expense
|$
|83,531
|$
|78,440
|$
|167,945
|$
|158,739
|Operating expense margin
|26.3
|%
|26.5
|%
|62.8
|%
|27.4
|%
|Adjusted operating expense margin
|22.3
|%
|22.5
|%
|23.0
|%
|23.3
|%
(1) Represents various acquisition-related costs and expenses incurred to integrate acquired entities into the Company's operations, excluding amortization for purchase accounting inventory fair value adjustment that was classified as cost of sales.
(2) Represents expenses associated with various restructuring initiatives.
(3) Represents costs associated with various strategic initiatives.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release including earnings guidance may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends that all such statements be subject to the“safe-harbor” provisions contained in those sections. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“could,”“intend,”“target,”“project,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“likely,”“potential”,“remain” or“continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern the Company's expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with regard to expectations related to the future performance of FOX; the Company's expected demand for its products; the Company's execution on its strategy to improve operating efficiencies; the Company's expectation regarding its operating results and future growth prospects; the Company's expected future sales and future adjusted earnings per diluted share; and any other statements in this press release that are not of a historical nature. Many important factors may cause the Company's actual results, events or circumstances to differ materially from those discussed in any such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain its suppliers for materials, product parts and vehicle chassis without significant supply chain disruptions; the Company's ability to improve operating and supply chain efficiencies; the Company's ability to enforce its intellectual property rights; the Company's future financial performance, including its sales, cost of sales, gross profit or gross margin, operating expenses, ability to generate positive cash flow and ability to maintain profitability; the Company's ability to adapt its business model to mitigate the impact of certain changes in tax laws, tariffs, and international trade policies; changes in the relative proportion of profit earned in the numerous jurisdictions in which the Company does business and in tax legislation, case law and other authoritative guidance in those jurisdictions; factors which impact the calculation of the weighted average number of diluted shares of common stock outstanding, including the market price of the Company's common stock, grants of equity-based awards and the vesting schedules of equity-based awards; the Company's ability to develop new and innovative products in its current end-markets and to leverage its technologies and brand to expand into new categories and end-markets; the spread of highly infectious or contagious diseases, such as COVID-19, causing disruptions in the U.S. and global economy and disrupting the business activities and operations of the Company's customers, business and operations; the Company's ability to increase its aftermarket penetration; the Company's exposure to exchange rate fluctuations; the loss of key customers; our ability to accurately forecast demand for our products; strategic transformation costs; legal and regulatory developments, including the outcome of pending litigation or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the impact of changing emissions and other regulations in the various jurisdictions in which our products are produced, used, and/or sold; the cost of compliance with, or liabilities related to, environmental or other governmental regulations or changes in governmental or industry regulatory standards; the possibility that the Company may not be able to accelerate its international growth; the Company's ability to maintain its premium brand image and high-performance products; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with the professional athletes and race teams that it sponsors; the possibility that the Company may not be able to selectively add additional dealers and distributors in certain geographic markets; the overall growth of the markets in which the Company competes; the Company's expectations regarding consumer preferences and its ability to respond to changes in consumer preferences and effectively compete against competitors; changes in demand for performance-defining products as well as the Company's other products; the Company's loss of key personnel, management and skilled engineers; the Company's ability to successfully identify, evaluate and manage potential acquisitions and to benefit from such acquisitions; the Company's ability to complete any acquisition and/or incorporate any acquired assets into its business; product recalls and product liability claims; the impact of change in China-Taiwan relations on the Company's business, operations or supply chain, the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine or the Israel-Palestine conflict or rising tension in the Middle East on the global economy, energy supplies and raw materials; future economic or market conditions, including the impact of inflation or the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate changes in response thereto; changes in commodity, freight, and tariff costs (including tariff relief or our ability to mitigate tariffs, particularly in light of the policies of the current presidential administration and retaliatory actions in response thereto); our ability to mitigate increasing input costs through pricing or other measures; and the other risks and uncertainties described in“Risk Factors” contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025 and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2025, or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or otherwise described in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the Company's expectations, objectives or plans will be achieved in the timeframe anticipated or at all. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
