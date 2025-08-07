Concentrix To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, today announced that members of its senior executive team will be participating in the following upcoming conferences:



Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference – Tuesday August 12, 2025, at the InterContinental Boston Hotel in Boston, MA. Concentrix will present at 1:00pm ET and host investor meetings. 7th Annual Needham Virtual FinTech & Digital Transformation Conference – Thursday, August 14, 2025. Concentrix will host investor meetings.

Any related webcasts will be accessible on the investor relations page of the Concentrix website under“Events and Presentations” at .

About us: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a Fortune 500® company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world's best brands, today and into the future. We're solution-focused, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. With unique data and insights, deep industry expertise, and advanced technology solutions, we're the intelligent transformation partner that powers a world that works, helping companies become refreshingly simple to work, interact, and transact with. Delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

Investor Contact:

Sara Buda

Investor Relations

Concentrix Corporation

(617) 331-0955

From Fortune ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 500 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of Concentrix.