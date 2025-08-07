Concentrix To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference – Tuesday August 12, 2025, at the InterContinental Boston Hotel in Boston, MA. Concentrix will present at 1:00pm ET and host investor meetings. 7th Annual Needham Virtual FinTech & Digital Transformation Conference – Thursday, August 14, 2025. Concentrix will host investor meetings.
Any related webcasts will be accessible on the investor relations page of the Concentrix website under“Events and Presentations” at .
