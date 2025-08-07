Inseego Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| INSEEGO CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Mobile solutions
|$
|13,672
|$
|25,879
|$
|31,462
|$
|41,149
|Fixed wireless access solutions
|14,511
|13,317
|16,414
|27,499
|Product
|28,183
|39,196
|47,876
|68,648
|Services and other
|12,040
|12,424
|24,020
|20,477
|Total revenues
|40,223
|51,620
|71,896
|89,125
|Cost of revenues:
|Product
|22,365
|30,507
|37,761
|53,220
|Services and other
|1,343
|2,304
|2,637
|3,852
|Total cost of revenues
|23,708
|32,811
|40,398
|57,072
|Gross profit
|16,515
|18,809
|31,498
|32,053
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Research and development
|4,820
|5,173
|9,355
|9,856
|Sales and marketing
|3,951
|4,212
|7,885
|8,051
|General and administrative
|4,703
|3,918
|9,193
|7,873
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,761
|3,652
|3,825
|6,944
|Impairment of capitalized software
|-
|-
|384
|420
|Total operating costs and expenses
|15,235
|16,955
|30,642
|33,144
|Operating income (loss)
|1,280
|1,854
|856
|(1,091
|)
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest expense
|(933
|)
|(1,776
|)
|(1,959
|)
|(3,955
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility
|-
|(788
|)
|-
|(788
|)
|Gain on debt restructurings, net
|-
|1,324
|-
|1,324
|Other income (expense), net
|182
|(417
|)
|485
|(792
|)
|Income (Loss) before income taxes
|529
|197
|(618
|)
|(5,302
|)
|Income tax provision
|22
|118
|45
|135
|Income (Loss) from continuing operations
|507
|79
|(663
|)
|(5,437
|)
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision
|-
|545
|(400
|)
|1,606
|Net income (loss)
|507
|624
|(1,063
|)
|(3,831
|)
|Preferred stock dividends
|(883
|)
|(808
|)
|(1,747
|)
|(1,598
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(376
|)
|$
|(184
|)
|$
|(2,810
|)
|$
|(5,429
|)
|Per share data:
|Net earnings (loss) per share
|Basic and diluted
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.59
|)
|Discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.14
|Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share*
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.46
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computation of net earnings (loss) per share
|Basic and diluted
|15,023,832
|11,894,746
|15,012,918
|11,887,233
(*) Adjusted retroactively for reverse stock split that occurred on January 24, 2024
| INSEEGO CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|13,221
|$
|39,596
|Accounts receivable, net
|24,070
|13,803
|Inventories
|15,045
|13,575
|Prepaid expenses and other
|3,847
|5,926
|Total current assets
|56,183
|72,900
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|909
|1,102
|Intangible assets, net
|19,243
|18,747
|Goodwill
|3,949
|3,949
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,328
|2,855
|Other assets
|460
|446
|Total assets
|$
|83,072
|$
|99,999
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|22,404
|$
|18,433
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|23,838
|30,133
|2025 Convertible Notes, net
|-
|14,905
|Total current liabilities
|46,242
|63,471
|Long-term liabilities:
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,886
|2,627
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|180
|174
|2029 Senior Secured Notes, net
|41,721
|41,830
|Other long-term liabilities
|3,539
|4,755
|Total liabilities
|93,568
|112,857
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' deficit:
|Preferred stock (aggregate liquidation preference of $40.1 million as of June 30, 2025)
|-
|-
|Common stock
|15
|15
|Additional paid-in capital
|897,591
|892,534
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|333
|218
|Accumulated deficit
|(908,435
|)
|(905,625
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(10,496
|)
|(12,858
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|$
|83,072
|$
|99,999
| INSEEGO CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(1,063
|)
|$
|(3,831
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in (provided by) operating activities:
|(Income) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|400
|(1,606
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,890
|7,022
|Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility
|-
| 788
|Gain on debt restructurings, net
|-
|(1,324
|)
|Provision for expected credit losses
|103
|(371
|)
|Impairment of capitalized software
|384
|420
|Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
|1,194
|53
|Share-based compensation expense
|3,255
|1,521
|Amortization of debt discount (premium) and debt issuance costs, net
|(65
|)
|858
|Deferred income taxes
|6
|12
|Non-cash operating lease expense
|527
|629
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(10,370
|)
|3,155
|Inventories
|(2,664
|)
|4,486
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|1,355
|579
|Accounts payable
|4,051
|5,841
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|(7,404
|)
|14,524
|Operating lease liabilities
|(654
|)
|(734
|)
|Operating cash flows from continuing operations
|(7,055
|)
|32,022
|Operating cash flows from discontinued operations
|(881
|)
|867
|Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities
|(7,936
|)
|32,889
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(220
|)
|(25
|)
|Additions to capitalized software development costs and purchases of intangible assets
|(4,371
|)
|(2,348
|)
|Investing cash flows from continuing operations
|(4,591
|)
|(2,373
|)
|Investing cash flows from discontinued operations
|710
|(3
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(3,881
|)
|(2,376
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payments related to repayments of 2025 Convertible Notes
|(14,949
|)
|(1,650
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of short-term loan and warrants, net of issuance costs
|-
|16,500
|Net repayments on revolving credit facility
|-
|(4,882
|)
|Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchase plan, net of taxes
|272
|2
|Financing cash flows from continuing operations
|(14,677
|)
|9,970
|Financing cash flows from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|Net cash used in (provided by) financing activities
|(14,677
|)
|9,970
|Effect of exchange rates on cash
|119
|(209
|)
|Net decrease (increase) in cash and cash equivalents
|(26,375
|)
|40,274
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|39,596
|2,409
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|13,221
|$
|42,683
| INSEEGO CORP.
Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Income (Loss) from continuing operations
|$
|507
|$
|(1,170
|)
|$
|(16,475
|)
|$
|7,543
|$
|79
|$
|(5,516
|)
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|22
|23
|518
|36
|118
|17
|Interest expense, net
|933
|1,026
|1,220
|5,731
|1,776
|2,179
|Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility
|-
|-
|-
|-
|788
|-
|Gain/(loss) on debt restructurings, net
|-
|-
|16,541
|(12,366
|)
|(1,324
|)
|-
|Other (income) expense, net
|(182
|)
|(303
|)
|(14
|)
|72
|417
|375
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,792
|2,098
|2,308
|3,193
|3,691
|3,337
|Share-based compensation expense
|1,654
|1,601
|1,109
|1,193
|834
|687
|Debt restructuring costs
|-
|-
|201
|669
|452
|-
|Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets
|-
|-
|-
|139
|-
|-
|Impairment of capitalized software
|-
|384
|-
|507
|-
|420
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|$
|4,726
|$
|3,659
|$
|5,408
|$
|6,717
|$
|6,831
|$
|1,499
See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.
