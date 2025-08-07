Apyx Medical Expands Global Sales Leadership With Strategic Hires To Support AYON Launch And Accelerated Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apyx Medical Corporation, an advanced energy technology company and manufacturer of Renuvion® and the newly launched AYON Body Contouring SystemTM, today announced the strategic appointments of two accomplished sales executives to its leadership team. These additions support the Company's continued global expansion and the commercial launch of AYON, the industry's first all-in-one surgical body contouring system.

John Featherstone has been named Vice President of North American Sales, bringing more than 20 years of experience in commercial leadership roles within the aesthetics and medical device industry. Most recently serving as Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Cytrellis Biosystems, Mr. Featherstone led high-growth initiatives and successful product launches at leading companies, including Cutera, Inc. and Cynosure. His proven ability to scale commercial operations and build high-performance teams will be instrumental as Apyx looks to accelerate adoption of both Renuvion and AYON across North America.

Simon Davies has been named Director of Internation Sales, Europe and Asia-Pacific, bringing three decades of global sales leadership and distribution development experience across Europe and Asia-Pacific. Having previously held executive roles at Hewlett-Packard, Spacelabs Healthcare, and most recently as Director of Solta Medica in EMEA, Simon is a well-respected leader known for building international sales infrastructures and driving market penetration for advanced technologies. Based in Spain, Simon will lead growth efforts across Europe and Asia for the AYON system and broader Apyx portfolio.

“The addition of John and Simon represents a significant milestone for Apyx as we continue to scale globally and bring groundbreaking solutions to market,” said Charlie Goodwin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Apyx Medical.“Both leaders bring deep industry expertise, commercial acumen, and a shared commitment to elevating patient outcomes through surgical innovation. Their leadership will be pivotal as we launch AYON and shape the future of body contouring.”

“The appointments of John and Simon reflect our ongoing investment in commercial excellence and global expansion. As we enter a new phase of growth with the introduction of AYON, these strategic new hires further position Apyx as a leader in the rapidly evolving aesthetic surgery landscape,” continued Mr. Goodwin.

About Apyx Medical Corporation

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people's lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Platform Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion and now the AYON Body Contouring SystemTM in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion and J-Plasma offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The effectiveness of Renuvion and J-Plasma are supported by more than 90 clinical documents. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at . To learn more about how Renuvion or AYON can address loose skin concerns, and find a provider near you, visit or .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements :

Certain matters discussed in this release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.

All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, projections of net revenue, margins, expenses, net earnings, net earnings per share, or other financial items; projections or assumptions concerning the possible receipt by the Company of any regulatory approvals from any government agency or instrumentality including but not limited to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the“FDA”), supply chain disruptions, component shortages, manufacturing disruptions or logistics challenges; or macroeconomic or geopolitical matters and the impact of those matters on the Company's financial performance.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this release include but are not limited to risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the regulatory environment in which the Company is subject to, including the Company's ability to gain requisite approvals for its products from the FDA and other governmental and regulatory bodies, both domestically and internationally; sudden or extreme volatility in commodity prices and availability, including supply chain disruptions; changes in general economic, business or demographic conditions or trends; changes in and effects of the geopolitical environment; liabilities and costs which the Company may incur from pending or threatened litigations, claims, disputes or investigations; and other risks that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For forward-looking statements in this release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact :

Jeremy Feffer, Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors

OP: 212-915-2568

...