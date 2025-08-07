Karat Packaging Reports 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

CHINO, Calif., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karat Packaging Inc. (Nasdaq: KRT) (“Karat” or the“Company”), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced financial results for its 2025 second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights



Record quarterly net sales of $124.0 million, up 10.1 percent, from $112.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

Gross profit of $49.1 million, up 13.1 percent, from $43.4 million in prior-year quarter.

Gross margin increased to 39.6 percent, from 38.5 percent in prior-year quarter.

Record quarterly net income of $11.1 million, up 19.8 percent, from $9.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Net income margin of 8.9 percent versus 8.2 percent in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $17.7 million, up 12.8 percent, from $15.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.3 percent versus 13.9 percent in the prior-year quarter.



Guidance



Net sales for the 2025 third quarter expected to increase by high single-digit to low double-digits from the prior-year quarter.

Gross margin for the 2025 third quarter expected to be in the low to mid 30s.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the 2025 third quarter expected to be within 10 to 12 percent. Full year guidance: Maintaining the 2025 full year guidance on net sales, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin, pending potential impact related to additional tariff changes.

“Our record quarterly performance is a testimony to our nimble business model and resilient global supply chain, which allowed us to achieve early success in navigating the supply chain disruptions and trade uncertainty. We are swiftly diversifying our sourcing footprint, reducing sourcing from China to just 10 percent in the second quarter, while implementing plans to further expand across other Asian countries and Latin America to enhance supply chain resilience and flexibility,” said Alan Yu, Chief Executive Officer.“In addition, our ability to quickly ramp up existing domestic manufacturing operations enabled us to respond rapidly to customer needs and win new business. These actions have enhanced our agility and competitiveness in a challenging environment and position us well for the future.”

“Despite a significant foreign currency headwind due to a sudden substantial weakening in the United States Dollar against the New Taiwan Dollar, we delivered record quarterly net sales and net income. With the currency pressure beginning to ease at the start of the third quarter, we believe Karat has a strong foundation for continued profitable growth.”

“Business trends remain strong heading into the third quarter and the remainder of 2025, supported by sustained double-digit sales growth across all major markets, including California. Recent new business wins from large national chains are scheduled to begin shipping in the third and fourth quarter.”

“Additionally, our new Chino warehouse is now fully operational, further enhancing our logistics capabilities and enabling faster delivery times. It also allowed us to build inventory during the quarter in preparation for planned expansion in the second half of the year,” Yu added.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net sales for the 2025 second quarter increased 10.1 percent to $124.0 million, from $112.6 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $14.2 million in volume and change in product mix, partially offset by a $3.3 million unfavorable year-over-year pricing comparison.

Cost of goods sold for the 2025 second quarter increased 8.2 percent to $74.9 million, from $69.2 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase was the result of product costs increasing $4.0 million due to sales growth partially offset by more favorable vendor pricing and product mix. Import costs, including ocean freight and duty, also increased $2.1 million as a result of higher import duty and tariff, coupled with a 37.0 percent increase in import volume, as we increased inventory purchases ahead of expected business expansion during the second half of 2025. This was partially offset by a 4.0 percent decrease in average freight container rates during the 2025 second quarter.

Gross profit for the 2025 second quarter increased 13.1 percent to $49.1 million, from $43.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin for the 2025 second quarter was 39.6 percent, compared with 38.5 percent in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin benefited from lower product costs as a percentage of net sales due to more favorable vendor pricing and product mix as well as a reduction in depreciation expense as a percentage of net sales. These improvements in margin were partially offset by an increase in ocean freight and duty costs as a percentage of net sales from higher import duty and tariff, coupled with increase in import volume, as we increased inventory purchases ahead of expected business expansion during the second half of 2025.

Operating expenses in the 2025 second quarter were $32.6 million, compared with $32.3 million in the prior-year quarter, an increase of 0.8 percent. The increase was mainly driven by $1.7 million of higher shipping costs related to offline orders due to higher sales volume, $1.2 million of higher rent expense due to a higher rate on our Chino, California facility lease extension plus the opening of a new Chino distribution center, and $0.4 million of higher salaries and benefits expenses. These increases were partially offset by a $0.3 million reduction in shipping costs related to online orders despite an increase in the number of packages shipped as we realized a shipping rate reduction, $0.8 million of lower online platform fees, $0.7 million reduction in marketing expense, and a $0.5 million decrease in stock-based compensation. Additionally, the 2025 second quarter included a $0.3 million gain on disposal of machinery in the normal course of business, compared with a $0.5 million loss on disposal of machinery in the normal course of business during the prior-year quarter.

Other expenses, net, was $2.0 million for the 2025 second quarter, compared with other income, net, of $1.0 million in the prior-year quarter. This unfavorable variance was primarily due to a loss on foreign currency transactions of $2.9 million during the 2025 second quarter driven by the weakening of United States Dollar against New Taiwan Dollar, compared with a gain of $0.3 million during the prior-year quarter.

Net income for the 2025 second quarter increased 19.8 percent to $11.1 million, from $9.2 million for the prior-year quarter. Net income margin was 8.9 percent in the 2025 second quarter, compared with 8.2 percent in the prior-year quarter.

Net income attributable to Karat for the 2025 second quarter was $10.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, compared with $9.1 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure defined below, totaled $17.7 million for the 2025 second quarter, compared with $15.7 million for the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP measure defined below, was 14.3 percent, compared with 13.9 percent for the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, a non-GAAP measure defined below, was $0.57 per share for the 2025 second quarter, compared with $0.49 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Six-Month 2025 Financial Results

Net sales for the first half of 2025 increased 9.3 percent to $227.6 million, from $208.2 million in the same period last year. Net sales for the first half of 2024 were understated by $0.7 million, which represented products shipped and recognized as revenue in 2023, but not delivered until 2024. The increase in net sales was primarily driven by an increase of $26.1 million in volume and change in product mix, partially offset by a $7.4 million unfavorable year-over-year pricing comparison.

Cost of goods sold for the first half of 2025 increased 8.3 percent to $137.7 million, from $127.2 million in the same period last year. Cost of goods sold for the first half of 2024 were understated by $0.4 million, which represented products shipped and recognized as cost of goods sold in 2023, but not delivered until 2024, as discussed above. The increase in cost of goods sold was the result of product costs increasing $7.0 million due to sales growth partially offset by more favorable vendor pricing and product mix. Import costs, including ocean freight and duty, also increased $4.1 million as a result of higher import duty and tariff, coupled with a 25.9 percent increase in import volume, as we increased inventory purchases ahead of expected business expansion during the second half of 2025, and a 0.1 percent increase in average freight container rates during the first half of 2025.

Gross profit for the first half of 2025 increased 10.9 percent to $89.9 million, from $81.0 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 39.5 percent for the first half of 2025, compared with 38.9 percent in the same period last year. Gross margin benefited from lower product costs as a percentage of net sales due to more favorable vendor pricing and product mix as well as a reduction in depreciation expense as a percentage of net sales. These improvements in margin were offset by an increase in ocean freight and duty costs as a percentage of net sales from higher import duty and tariff, coupled with an increase in import volume, as we increased inventory purchases ahead of expected business expansion during the second half of 2025.

Operating expenses for the first half of 2025 were $65.5 million, compared with $61.8 million in the same period last year, an increase of 6.0 percent. The increase was mainly driven by $3.3 million of higher shipping costs related to offline orders due to higher sales volume, $1.3 million of higher shipping costs related to online orders due to an increase in the number of packages shipped partially offset by a shipping rate reduction, $2.1 million of higher rent expense due to a higher rate on our Chino, California facility lease extension plus the opening of a new Chino distribution center, $0.6 million of higher salaries and benefit expenses, and $0.5 million of higher professional expenses primarily due to transaction costs in connection with the secondary offering by certain executive officers and stockholders of the Company. These increases were partially offset by $0.8 million of lower online platform fees, $0.5 million decrease in stock-based compensation, and $0.3 million reduction in marketing expense. Additionally, the first half of 2025 included a $0.3 million gain on disposal of machinery in the normal course of business, compared with a $2.5 million loss during the same period last year, which included a $2.0 million non-cash impairment charge of an operating right-of-use asset resulting from the sublease of the City of Industry warehouse in California and a $0.5 million loss on disposal of machinery in the normal course of business.

Other expenses, net, was $0.9 million in the first half of 2025, compared with other income, net, of $1.3 million in the same period last year. This unfavorable variance was primarily due to a loss on foreign currency transactions of $2.6 million during the first half of 2025 driven by the weakening of United States Dollar against New Taiwan Dollar, compared with a gain of $0.4 million during the same period last year.

Net income increased 13.8 percent to $17.9 million for the first half of 2025, from $15.7 million in the same period last year. Net income margin was 7.8 percent in the first half of 2025, compared with 7.5 percent in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Karat was $17.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the first half of 2025, compared with $15.3 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure defined below, increased to $29.6 million in the first half of 2025, from $29.2 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP measure defined below, was 13.0 percent in the first half of 2025, compared with 14.0 percent in the same period last year.

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, a non-GAAP measure defined below, was $0.90 per share in the first half of 2025, compared with $0.88 per share in the same period last year.

Dividend

On August 5, 2025, Karat's board of directors approved another regular quarterly dividend of 0.45 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on or about August 27, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 20, 2025.

Investor Conference Call

The Company will host an investor conference call today, August 7, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its 2025 second quarter results.