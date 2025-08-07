Full House Resorts Announces Second Quarter Results

- Colorado Operations Reported a 7.8% Increase in Revenue Compared to the Prior-Year Period

- Revamped Marketing Efforts at Chamonix Began in the Third Quarter; Focused Cost Reductions at the Property in the Second Quarter are Expected to Produce $4 Million in Annualized Savings

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLL) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

On a consolidated basis, revenues in the second quarter of 2025 were $73.9 million, a 0.6% increase from $73.5 million in the prior-year period. These results reflect the continued ramp-up of operations at the Company's two newest properties, American Place Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel, partially offset by the sale of Stockman's Casino, modifications to our contracted sports agreements in mid-2024, and a decline in revenues at the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel. Net loss for the second quarter of 2025 was $10.4 million, or $(0.29) per diluted common share. In the prior-year period, net loss was $8.6 million, or $(0.25) per diluted common share. Adjusted EBITDA(a) was $11.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, versus $14.1 million in the 2024 period. These results reflect strong growth at American Place offset by elevated costs at Chamonix, as its operations were fully open in the recent quarter, but only partially open in the prior-year period. Under the leadership of its new general manager, Chamonix's management team continues to target areas for improved operating efficiency, while also emphasizing profitable long-term growth. Operating costs at Chamonix were $1.2 million lower in the second quarter versus the first quarter of 2025.

“American Place continued its strong ramp in operations, delivering record net revenue and operating profit in the second quarter,” said Daniel R. Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Full House Resorts.“This strong performance reflects the growing awareness and popularity of American Place throughout Chicago's populous northern suburbs. Over the coming quarters, we expect the financial results for our temporary American Place casino to continue to improve, as we add a poker room and continue to build awareness in the region.

“We also continue to make progress toward the start of construction of the permanent American Place facility. Our excitement for our permanent facility continues to be guided by four thoughts: the strength of our location in populous suburbs with easy access from several major traffic arteries; the continued growth from other casinos that recently transitioned from temporary to permanent facilities; the lack of a permanent, premium gaming and entertainment experience for residents of Lake County and other nearby communities; and our own experiences at our temporary casino, which continues to grow and flourish.”

Continued Mr. Lee,“As we noted last quarter, we recently introduced a new management team at Chamonix. During the second quarter, that team focused principally on inefficient operations, identifying more than $4 million of annual expenses that do not impact our high-end guest experience. Revamped marketing efforts – which should enable continued revenue growth at Chamonix, as well as improve overall profits – launched in the current third quarter. We believe these efforts will benefit Chamonix in the coming quarters and years, allowing it to reach levels of profitability that we have always expected it to achieve.”

Second Quarter Highlights and Subsequent Events



Midwest & South. This segment includes Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort, and American Place Casino. Revenues for the segment were $57.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, a 4.2% increase from $55.5 million in the prior-year period. Revenues at American Place rose 12.7% from the second quarter of 2024, reaching an all-time property revenue record of $30.7 million. Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $12.8 million, a 3.9% increase from $12.3 million in the prior-year period, similarly led by strong growth at American Place.

West. This segment includes Grand Lodge Casino (located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe resort in Incline Village), Stockman's Casino (until the completion of its sale in April 2025), Bronco Billy's Casino, and Chamonix Casino Hotel, which opened in phases between December 2023 and October 2024. Bronco Billy's and Chamonix are two integrated and adjoining casinos, operating as a single entity. Revenues for the segment decreased 4.4% to $14.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, versus $15.2 million in the prior-year period, with revenue growth at Grand Lodge and Chamonix/Bronco Billy's offset by the sale of Stockman's. Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $(1.1) million in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting initial inefficiencies from Chamonix's ramp-up phase, though meaningfully improved from the first quarter of 2025. Under Chamonix's new management team, the Company expects more than $4 million in annualized savings from recent cost-saving initiatives. Additionally, we revamped significant portions of Chamonix's marketing strategy in recent weeks and expect those revised programs to drive meaningful growth in revenues and profits as the property's operations continue to ramp. In the prior-year period, Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $0.9 million. Contracted Sports Wagering. This segment consists of our on-site and online sports wagering“skins” (akin to websites) in Colorado, Indiana, and Illinois. Revenues and Adjusted Segment EBITDA were $1.7 million and $1.6 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2025. In the prior-year period, revenues and Adjusted Segment EBITDA were $2.9 million and $2.6 million, respectively, reflecting $0.9 million of accelerated revenue from an online sports wagering“skin” that ceased operations.

In January 2025, we received notice that our remaining contracted sports betting operator in Colorado and Indiana was discontinuing its operations in those states, to be effective in June 2025 and December 2025, respectively. In July 2025, such operator reversed its decision related to our Indiana skin and fully prepaid its remaining term through December 2031 for a reduced fee totaling $1.5 million.



Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2025, we had $32.1 million in cash and cash equivalents. Our debt consisted primarily of $450.0 million in outstanding senior secured notes due 2028, which is currently callable. We also had $25.0 million outstanding under our revolving credit facility, a reduction from $30.0 million outstanding at March 31, 2025.

(a) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our presentation of non-GAAP Measures may be different from the presentation used by other companies, and therefore, comparability may be limited. While excluded from certain non-GAAP Measures, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes and other items have been and will be incurred. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, our non-GAAP Measures do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest and income taxes, and other items both in our reconciliations to the historical GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

Our non-GAAP Measures are to be used in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP Measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP, nor should these measures be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP Measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding historical GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We utilize Adjusted Segment EBITDA as the measure of segment profitability in assessing performance and allocating resources at the reportable segment level. Adjusted Segment EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening expenses, impairment charges, asset write-offs, recoveries, gain (loss) from asset sales and disposals, project development and acquisition costs, non-cash share-based compensation expense, and corporate-related costs and expenses that are not allocated to each segment.

Adjusted Property EBITDA. Adjusted Property EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening expenses, impairment charges, asset write-offs, recoveries, gain (loss) from asset sales and disposals, project development and acquisition costs, non-cash share-based compensation expense, and corporate-related costs and expenses that are not allocated to each property.

Adjusted EBITDA. We also utilize Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as Adjusted Segment EBITDA, net of corporate-related costs and expenses. Although Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity. We utilize this metric or measure internally to focus management on year-over-year changes in core operating performance, which we consider our ordinary, ongoing and customary operations, and which we believe is useful information to investors. Accordingly, management excludes certain items when analyzing core operating performance, such as the items mentioned above, that management believes are not reflective of ordinary, ongoing and customary operations.

Full House Resorts, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)