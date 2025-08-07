NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (“NCS” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:NCSM) announced today that Ryan Hummer, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present in the following upcoming investor conferences:

EnerCom Denver Conference

In-person presentation in Denver on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Mountain Time.

Sidoti Investor Conference

Virtual presentation on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). NCS will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on that date. To attend the presentation and schedule a one-on-one meeting, please register at this link .

Emerging Growth Conference

Virtual presentation on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 3:40 p.m. Central Time (4:40 p.m. Eastern Time). To attend the presentation, interested parties should register at this link .

When available, a webcast of the presentations can be accessed on the Company's website at under the Investors section and it will also be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well construction, well completions and field development strategies. NCS provides products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore and offshore wells, predominantly wells that have been drilled with horizontal laterals in both unconventional and conventional oil and natural gas formations. NCS's products and services are utilized in oil and natural gas basins throughout North America and in selected international markets, including the North Sea, the Middle East, Argentina and China. NCS's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“NCSM.” Additional information is available on the website, .

Contact:

Mike Morrison

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

+1 281-453-2222

...