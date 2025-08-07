Sharplink To Host Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call And Webcast On August 15, 2025 At 8:30 AM ET

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) (“SharpLink” or the“Company”), one of the world's largest corporate holders of Ether (“ETH”) and prominent industry advocate of Ethereum adoption, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, August 15, 2025 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss SharpLink's financial and operating results for the three- and six-month reporting periods ended June 30, 2025. The Company will announce its financial results in a press release prior to the call.

SharpLink's executive team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call details are as follows:



Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 407-2988

International dial-in number: (201) 389-0923 Webcast: SharpLink's Q2 2025 Earnings Call

Participants can also access the Company's earnings call using the call me option here for instant telephone access to the event, which will be active 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the conference call concludes through Friday, August 29, 2025.



Toll-free replay number: (877) 660-6853

International replay number: (201) 612-7415 Replay ID: 13754968

A link to the live webcast and replay will also be available at . The Company encourages all participants to register at least 15 minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. ET start time. If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

About SharpLink Gaming, Inc.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) is one of the world's largest publicly traded companies to adopt Ether (“ETH”) as its primary treasury reserve asset – a move that aligns the Company with the future of digital capital and gives investors direct exposure to Ethereum, the world's leading smart-contract platform and second largest digital asset.

SharpLink is also reimagining the future of online gaming. Backed by a veteran team with deep roots in sports media, gaming and technology, SharpLink is charting a new course – building scalable, secure and transparent solutions that challenge outdated models and bring real innovation to the user experience. Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the execution of the Company's treasury strategy and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“predicts,”“estimates,”“aims,”“believes,”“hopes,”“potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, fluctuations in the market price of ETH that will impact the Company's accounting and financial reporting (see accounting rules discussed below), government regulation of cryptocurrencies and online betting, changes in securities laws or regulations, customer acceptance of new products and services, the demand for its products and its customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company, changes in applicable laws or regulations, and its competitors, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the SEC. Under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, entities are generally required to measure certain crypto assets at fair value, with changes reflected in net income each reporting period. Changes in the fair value of crypto assets could result in significant fluctuations to the balance sheet and income statement results. Additionally, for certain types of crypto assets, the Company may be required to record associated impairment charges reflected in net income as a result of a decrease in the market price of ETH below the cost value at which the Company's ETH are carried on its balance sheet. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D'Souza

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

...

Media Contact:

...