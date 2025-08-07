Pattern Computer Granted Indian Patent For Novel Cancer Therapy Candidate PCI020302

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strengthens IP portfolio and supports development of triple-negative breast cancer treatment through 2040

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or“the Company”), the global leader in pattern discovery, today announced that the Indian Patent Office has granted a new patent titled "Therapeutic Compositions and Methods for Treating Cancers." The patent covers the composition and method of use for Pattern's investigational combination candidate, PCI020302, currently in development for Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). This newly issued patent provides market exclusivity in India through 2040, significantly expanding Pattern's global intellectual property (IP) portfolio and reinforcing the Company's strategic pathway for the clinical development and commercialization of PCI020302.

TNBC is an aggressive and difficult-to-treat form of breast cancer that lacks targeted treatment options and disproportionately affects younger and underserved populations. The discovery of synergistic drug combinations, such as PCI020302, represents a meaningful advancement in the field-offering the potential for more effective, targeted interventions where few currently exist.

Pattern is a machine learning company pioneering drug discovery through its proprietary PatternDETM artificial intelligence (AI) platform. While Pattern is advancing novel cancer therapies, the Company is fundamentally a deep technology company-not a traditional pharma or biotech firm. Pattern's strength lies in its PatternDE platform, which leverages breakthrough proprietary pattern discovery algorithms that go beyond the limitations of conventional machine learning and neural networks. The platform is domain-agnostic, explainable, and built to analyze high-dimensional data, enabling unprecedented insight across a wide range of applications, from clinical diagnostics and biotech R&D to custom machine learning solutions for enterprise customers.

This foundational technology uniquely positions Pattern to deliver transparent, rapid, and biologically validated models-not only generating hypotheses in silico but also translating them into experimentally confirmed discoveries. In contrast to typical AI-based drug discovery approaches, Pattern's platform is designed for broader impact, capable of solving some of the most complex data challenges across industries.

“We are pleased to receive this important patent from the Indian Patent Office,” said Mark Anderson, Pattern Chair and CEO.“This grant underscores the innovation behind PCI020302 and supports our mission to bring novel, effective cancer therapies to patients worldwide-especially those affected by aggressive and underserved cancers like TNBC. PCI020302 is part of a broader oncology pipeline identified using the PatternDE platform, reflecting the Company's unique approach to precision medicine and its broader commitment to solving high-impact problems in biomedicine and beyond.” Anderson added,“Pattern seeks to advance the scope of human knowledge as it uncovers solutions to some of the greatest problems facing society today. By discovering previously unavailable patterns in data, the Company is setting a new benchmark for transparency and trust in both ML and explainable AI.”

About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc. uses its Pattern Discovery EngineTM to solve the most important and intractable problems in business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very high-dimensional data that have eluded detection by much larger systems. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, energy services, finance, market trading and more. See .

