Monster Beverage Reports 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results
| MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND OTHER INFORMATION
FOR THE THREE- AND SIX-MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)
|Three-Months Ended
|Six-Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales1
|$
|2,111,593
|$
|1,900,597
|$
|3,966,150
|$
|3,799,695
|Cost of sales
|935,180
|881,091
|1,741,775
|1,753,061
|Gross profit1
|1,176,413
|1,019,506
|2,224,375
|2,046,634
|Gross profit as a percentage of net sales
|55.7%
|53.6%
|56.1%
|53.9%
|Operating expenses
|544,791
|492,343
|1,023,008
|977,480
| Operating expenses as a percentage
of net sales
|25.8%
|25.9%
|25.8%
|25.7%
|Operating income1
|631,622
|527,163
|1,201,367
|1,069,154
| Operating income as a percentage
of net sales
|29.9%
|27.7%
|30.3%
|28.1%
|Interest and other income, net
|15,065
|24,376
|23,337
|60,131
| Income before provision for income
taxes1
|646,687
|551,539
|1,224,704
|1,129,285
|Provision for income taxes
|157,893
|126,170
|292,917
|261,867
| Income taxes as a percentage of income
before taxes
|24.4%
|22.9%
|23.9%
|23.2%
|Net income
|$
|488,794
|$
|425,369
|$
|931,787
|$
|867,418
|Net income as a percentage of net sales
|23.1%
|22.4%
|23.5%
|22.8%
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.96
|$
|0.84
|Diluted
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.83
|Weighted average number of shares of common stock and common stock equivalents:
|Basic
|975,749
|1,029,268
|974,691
|1,035,175
|Diluted
|983,997
|1,037,378
|982,748
|1,044,363
|Energy drink case sales (in thousands) (in 192-ounce case equivalents)
|249,336
|212,194
|462,436
|423,624
|Average net sales per case2
|$
|8.29
|$
|8.73
|$
|8.39
|$
|8.71
1Includes $10.0 million for both the three-months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, related to the recognition of deferred revenue. Includes $19.9 million for both the six-months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, related to the recognition of deferred revenue.
2Excludes Alcohol Brands segment and Other segment net sales.
| MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF JUNE 30, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024
(In Thousands, Except Par Value) (Unaudited)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,926,927
|$
|1,533,287
|Short-term investments
|145,253
|-
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,522,702
|1,221,646
|Inventories
|658,167
|737,107
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|137,257
|107,262
|Prepaid income taxes
|39,034
|42,202
|Total current assets
|4,429,340
|3,641,504
|INVESTMENTS
|138,058
|-
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net
|1,090,898
|1,047,024
|DEFERRED INCOME TAXES, net
|184,791
|184,260
|GOODWILL
|1,331,643
|1,331,643
|OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net
|1,418,827
|1,414,252
|OTHER ASSETS
|136,331
|100,406
|Total Assets
|$
|8,729,888
|$
|7,719,089
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|$
|489,037
|$
|466,775
|Accrued liabilities
|258,937
|220,764
|Accrued promotional allowances
|360,406
|267,711
|Deferred revenue
|49,279
|45,809
|Accrued compensation
|72,838
|92,454
|Income taxes payable
|28,121
|4,006
|Total current liabilities
|1,258,618
|1,097,519
|DEFERRED REVENUE
|169,763
|179,008
|OTHER LIABILITIES
|110,203
|110,893
|LONG-TERM DEBT
|-
|373,951
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Common stock - $0.005 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 1,129,950 shares issued and 976,398 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025; 1,126,329 shares issued and 973,079 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024
|5,650
|5,632
|Additional paid-in capital
|5,285,157
|5,144,922
|Retained earnings
|8,380,571
|7,448,784
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(91,308
|)
|(269,487
|)
|Common stock in treasury, at cost; 153,552 shares and 153,250 shares as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|(6,388,766
|)
|(6,372,133
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|7,191,304
|5,957,718
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|8,729,888
|$
|7,719,089
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information
($ in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts, unaudited)
The Company believes the following non-GAAP items are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating and financial results. The non-GAAP items should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, U.S. GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures do not represent a comprehensive basis of accounting. Therefore, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
|Three-Months Ended
|Percentage
|Six-Months Ended
|Percentage
|June 30,
|Change
|June 30,
|Change
|2025
|2024
|25 vs. 24
|2025
|2024
|25 vs. 24
|Net Sales
|$
|2,111,593
|$
|1,900,597
|11.1
|%
|$
|3,966,150
|$
|3,799,695
|4.4
|%
|Currency Impact
|5,027
|N/A
|62,374
|N/A
|Adjusted Net Sales – FX Neutral
|$
|2,116,620
|$
|1,900,597
|11.4
|%
|$
|4,028,524
|$
|3,799,695
|6.0
|%
|Three-Months Ended
|Percentage
|Six-Months Ended
|Percentage
|June 30,
|Change
|June 30,
|Change
|2025
|2024
|25 vs. 24
|2025
|2024
|25 vs. 24
|Net Sales
|$
|2,111,593
|$
|1,900,597
|11.1
|%
|$
|3,966,150
|$
|3,799,695
|4.4
|%
|Alcohol Brands Segment
|(37,971)
|(41,564)
|(72,674)
|(97,634)
|Adjusted Net Sales – Less Alcohol
|$
|2,073,622
|$
|1,859,033
|11.5
|%
|$
|3,893,476
|$
|3,702,061
|5.2
|%
|Three-Months Ended
|Percentage
|Six-Months Ended
|Percentage
|June 30,
|Change
|June 30,
|Change
|2025
|2024
|25 vs. 24
|2025
|2024
|25 vs. 24
|Net Sales
|$
|2,111,593
|$
|1,900,597
|11.1
|%
|$
|3,966,150
|$
|3,799,695
|4.4
|%
|Alcohol Brands Segment
|(37,971)
|(41,564)
|(72,674)
|(97,634)
|Currency Impact
|5,027
|N/A
|62,374
|N/A
|Adjusted Net Sales – FX Neutral/Less Alcohol
|$
|2,078,649
|$
|1,859,033
|11.8
|%
|$
|3,955,850
|$
|3,702,061
|6.9
|%
| Monster Energy® Drinks Segment
|Three-Months Ended
|Percentage
|Six-Months Ended
|Percentage
|June 30,
|Change
|June 30,
|Change
|2025
|2024
|25 vs. 24
|2025
|2024
|25 vs. 24
|Net Sales
|$
|1,937,321
|$
|1,742,808
|11.2
|%
|$
|3,652,869
|$
|3,471,859
|5.2
|%
|Currency Impact
|4,855
|N/A
|55,643
|N/A
|Adjusted Net Sales
|$
|1,942,176
|$
|1,742,808
|11.4
|%
|$
|3,708,512
|$
|3,471,859
|6.8
|%
|Strategic Brands Segment
|Three-Months Ended
|Percentage
|Six-Months Ended
|Percentage
|June 30,
|Change
|June 30,
|Change
|2025
|2024
|25 vs. 24
|2025
|2024
|25 vs. 24
|Net Sales
|$
|129,893
|$
|109,222
|18.9
|%
|$
|228,225
|$
|217,666
|4.9
|%
|Currency Impact
|172
|N/A
|6,731
|N/A
|Adjusted Net Sales
|$
|130,065
|$
|109,222
|19.1
|%
|$
|234,956
|$
|217,666
|7.9
|%
|Foreign
|Three-Months Ended
|Percentage
|Six-Months Ended
|Percentage
|June 30,
|Change
|June 30,
|Change
|2025
|2024
|25 vs. 24
|2025
|2024
|25 vs. 24
|Net Sales
|$
|864,224
|$
|746,019
|15.8
|%
|$
|1,597,426
|$
|1,490,108
|7.2
|%
|Currency Impact
|5,027
|N/A
|62,374
|N/A
|Adjusted Net Sales
|$
|869,251
|$
|746,019
|16.5
|%
|$
|1,659,800
|$
|1,490,108
|11.4
|%
| Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information
($ in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts, unaudited) - continued
|Three-Months Ended
|Percentage
|Six-Months Ended
|Percentage
|June 30,
|Change
|June 30,
|Change
|2025
|2024
|25 vs. 24
|2025
|2024
|25 vs. 24
|Operating Expenses
|$
|544,791
|$
|492,343
|10.7
|%
|$
|1,023,008
|$
|977,480
|4.7
|%
|Alcohol Brands Segment
|(25,368)
|(33,080)
|(56,126)
|(56,870)
|Litigation Provisions
|(13,818)
|(13,818)
|Stock-Based Compensation1
|(7,869)
|(7,869)
|Adjusted Operating Expenses
|$
|497,736
|$
|459,263
|8.4
|%
|$
|945,195
|$
|920,610
|2.7
|%
|Adjusted Operating Expenses as a percentage of Adjusted Net Sales – Less Alcohol
|24.0%
|24.7%
|24.3%
|24.9%
|Three-Months Ended
|Percentage
|Six-Months Ended
|Percentage
|June 30,
|Change
|June 30,
|Change
|2025
|2024
|25 vs. 24
|2025
|2024
|25 vs. 24
|Operating Income
|$
|631,622
|$
|527,163
|19.8
|%
|$
|1,201,367
|$
|1,069,154
|12.4
|%
|Alcohol Brands Segment
|14,632
|22,561
|36,122
|28,577
|Litigation Provisions
|13,818
|13,818
|Stock-Based Compensation1
|7,869
|7,869
|Adjusted Operating Income
|$
|667,941
|$
|549,724
|21.5
|%
|$
|1,259,176
|$
|1,097,731
|14.7
|%
|Three-Months Ended
|Percentage
|Six-Months Ended
|Percentage
|June 30,
|Change
|June 30,
|Change
|2025
|2024
|25 vs. 24
|2025
|2024
|25 vs. 24
|Net Income
|$
|488,794
|$
|425,369
|14.9
|%
|$
|931,787
|$
|867,418
|7.4
|%
|Alcohol Brands Segment
|11,245
|17,327
|27,760
|21,948
|Litigation Provisions
|10,389
|10,389
|Stock-Based Compensation1
|6,048
|6,048
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|516,476
|$
|442,696
|16.7
|%
|$
|975,984
|$
|889,366
|9.7
|%
Adjustments in this table are net of tax.
|Three-Months Ended
|Percentage
|Six-Months Ended
|Percentage
|June 30,
|Change
|June 30,
|Change
|2025
|2024
|25 vs. 24
|2025
|2024
|25 vs. 24
|Net Income per common share - Diluted
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.41
|21.1
|%
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.83
|14.2
|%
|Litigation Provisions
|0.01
|0.01
|Stock-Based Compensation1
|Adjusted Net Income per common share - Diluted
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.41
|25.2
|%
|$
|0.96
|$
|0.83
|16.2
|%
Adjustments in this table are net of tax.
|Three-Months Ended
|Percentage
|Six-Months Ended
|Percentage
|June 30,
|Change
|June 30,
|Change
|2025
|2024
|25 vs. 24
|2025
|2024
|25 vs. 24
|Net Income per common share - Diluted
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.41
|21.1
|%
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.83
|14.2
|%
|Alcohol Brands Segment
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|0.02
|Litigation Provisions
|0.01
|0.01
|Stock-Based Compensation1
|Adjusted Net Income per common share - Diluted
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.43
|23.0
|%
|$
|0.99
|$
|0.85
|16.6
|%
Adjustments in this table are net of tax.
1In March 2025, the Company began issuing equity awards containing language that permits certain awards to continue vesting following a recipient's retirement (the“Retirement Clause”). The Retirement Clause is applicable for award recipients that have (i) attained the age of sixty-five, (ii) completed ten or more years of continuous service, and (iii) provided at least six months' written notice prior to the last day of service. Since recipients who meet the eligibility conditions of the Retirement Clause are not required to continue providing service following their retirement in order for certain of their awards subject to the Retirement Clause to continue vesting, the service period for such recipients is six months rather than the stated vesting period per the award.
CONTACTS:
Mark Astrachan
SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
(951) 739-6200
Roger S. Pondel / Judy Lin
PondelWilkinson Inc.
(310) 279-5980
