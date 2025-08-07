Terrascend Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Net Revenue totaled $65 million and Gross Profit Margin was 51.1% from continuing operations, excluding Michigan 12th consecutive quarter of positive Cash Flow from continuing operations and 8th consecutive quarter of positive Free Cash Flow1 Announced exit from Michigan market to reduce existing debt and enable concentrated growth and improved profitability in core markets Subsequent to quarter end, completed a $79 million non-dilutive refinancing of existing debt with an additional uncommitted term loan facility of up to $35 million for strategic M&A TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF) , a leading North American cannabis company, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars and are prepared under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), unless indicated otherwise. The following financial measures are reported as results from continuing operations unless otherwise noted, due to the Company's previously stated intention to sell all of its Michigan assets, which are reported as discontinued operations effective as of the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. All historical periods have been restated accordingly. Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Net Revenue was $65.0 million, compared to $67.2 million in Q2 2024.

Gross Profit Margin was 51.1%, compared to 49.6% in Q2 2024.

GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations was $6.4 million, compared to a net loss of $6.3 million in Q2 2024.

EBITDA from continuing operations1 was $15.9 million, compared to $15.4 million in Q2 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations1 was $16.0 million, compared to $17.3 million in Q2 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations1 was 24.6%, compared to 25.7% in Q2 2024.

Net Cash provided from continuing operations was $7.3 million, compared to $16.7 million in Q2 2024, which included an $8.4 million tax refund. Free Cash Flow1 was $5.0 million, compared to $14.8 million in Q2 2024, which included an $8.4 million tax refund. "In the second quarter of 2025, we made the decision to exit the Michigan market, to reduce existing debt and enable concentrated growth and improved profitability in core markets. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations totaled $16 million with Adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.6%. The second quarter marked our 12th consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from continuing operations and 8th consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow. Consistent performance in our three Northeast markets of New Jersey, Maryland, and Pennsylvania were the key drivers of these results. In New Jersey we maintained our market leadership position, in Maryland we are on a $75 million revenue run rate with gross margins in the high 50's, and in Pennsylvania our retail and wholesale revenue grew sequentially as we move towards potential adult-use in the state," stated Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. "On the M&A front, we announced a definitive agreement in early May to acquire Union Chill dispensary in New Jersey, a well-situated dispensary with limited competition within a 10-mile radius, which will bring our total dispensaries in the state to four upon regulatory approval. Shortly thereafter, we closed on the Ratio Cannabis acquisition, our first dispensary in Ohio, a recently converted, still nascent adult-use state. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we completed a $79 million non-dilutive senior secured syndicated term loan, which provides access to an additional uncommitted term loan facility of up to $35 million for strategic M&A and extends all senior secured debt maturities until late 2028. Our business is strong, and our confidence remains high as we continue to work towards further operational efficiencies, expanding our core business, and additional accretive acquisitions in key markets,” concluded Mr. Wild. Financial Summary Q2 2025 and Comparative Periods

(in millions of U.S. Dollars) Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Revenue, net 65.0 67.2 Year-over-Year decrease -3.3 % Gross profit 33.2 33.4 Gross profit margin 51.1 % 49.6 % General & Administrative expenses 21.0 22.6 Share-based compensation expense (included in G&A expenses above) 0.8 2.0 G&A as a % of revenue, net 32.3 % 33.7 % Net loss from continuing operations (6.4 ) (6.3 ) EBITDA from continuing operations1 15.9 15.4 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations1 16.0 17.3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations1 24.6 % 25.7 % Net cash provided by operations - continuing operations 7.3 16.7 Free Cash Flow1 5.0 14.8

Second Quarter 2025 Business and Operational Highlights



Announced decision to exit the Michigan market, with plans to sell substantially all Michigan assets in the second half of 2025 and use the net proceeds to pay down existing debt.

Achieved 12th consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from continuing operations and 8th consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow.

Maintained a leadership position in New Jersey with all three Apothecarium retail locations ranking in the top 15 out of over 220 dispensaries statewide in total units sold.2

Phillipsburg, New Jersey dispensary ranked #3 in the state in unit sales and #2 in revenue.2

Completed expansion of cultivation and manufacturing capabilities at New Jersey facility.

Expanded cultivation capacity by 50% at Maryland facility, with first harvest completed in June.

Retail revenue increased quarter-over-quarter across all markets.

Pennsylvania revenue grew 6.9% quarter-over-quarter.

Repurchased 535,000 shares at a weighted average price of USD$0.29 per share during the quarter as part of the $10 million share repurchase program initiated in August of 2024.

Closed on acquisition of Ratio Cannabis, a well-situated and profitable dispensary in Ohio. Signed definitive agreement to acquire Union Chill, an $11 million revenue run rate dispensary in New Jersey, which upon closing will bring TerrAscend's total number of dispensaries to four in the state.



Subsequent Events

Closed on $79 million non-dilutive refinancing extending all senior secured debt maturities until late 2028, with an additional uncommitted term loan facility providing up to $35 million for strategic M&A.



1. EBITDA from continuing operations, Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, Adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures defined in the section titled“Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” below and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, at the end of this release.

2. According to LIT Alerts.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net revenue from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2025 was $65.0 million, compared to $67.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, representing a slight decrease year-over-year and in line with the Company's expectations as communicated on last quarter's earnings conference call. Retail revenue increased 1.0% year-over-year. The increase in retail revenue was driven by a partial quarter of sales from the recent Ratio acquisition in Ohio, which was offset by price compression in the New Jersey market. Wholesale revenue declined 10.8% year-over-year. Wholesale growth in Maryland was offset by a decline in New Jersey while Pennsylvania remained steady.

Gross profit margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 51.1%, as compared to 49.6% for the second quarter of 2024, driven by continued strong performance in both New Jersey and Maryland.

General & Administrative (G&A) expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were $21.0 million, and 32.3% of revenue, compared to $22.6 million, and 33.7% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2024.

GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2025 was $6.4 million, compared to a net loss of $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2025 was $16.0 million, or 24.6% of revenue, compared to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $17.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, or 25.7% of revenue.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $26.7 million as of June 30, 2025. Net cash provided by continuing operations was $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $16.7 million in the second quarter of 2024, which included an $8.4 million tax refund. This represents the Company's twelfth consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from continuing operations. Capex spending was $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, mainly related to expansions at the Company's Maryland and New Jersey facilities. The 50% expansion of cultivation in Maryland was completed in April, with first harvest occurring in June. Also, the expanded edibles production and greenhouse expansion in New Jersey were both completed in the second quarter of 2025. Free cash flow was $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $14.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, which included an $8.4 million tax refund, representing the Company's eighth consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow.

During the quarter, the Company distributed $1.3 million to its New Jersey minority partners and paid down $0.5 million of debt.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company closed on an upsized senior secured syndicated term loan of $79 million, $68 million of which was used to retire existing indebtedness across other lenders, with the remainder designated for future growth initiatives. As part of this transaction, an additional uncommitted term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $35 million will be available for future M&A. This transaction extends all senior secured debt maturities until late 2028. It also provides further financial flexibility to execute on the Company's growth strategy, including organic growth initiatives and strategic M&A.

As of June 30, 2025, there were approximately 381 million basic shares of the Company issued and outstanding, including 306 million common shares, 11 million preferred shares as converted, and 63 million exchangeable shares. Additionally, there were 38 million warrants and options outstanding at a weighted average price of $3.77.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio, Michigan and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada, TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium, Gage and other dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Cookies, Lemonnade, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit .

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States



Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance.

Forward-Looking Information



This press release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as,“may”,“would”,“could”,“will”,“likely”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“believe,“intend”,“plan”,“forecast”,“project”,“estimate”,“outlook” and other similar expressions, and include, but not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's expectations with respect to its business outlook, financial profile, and operational efficiencies; its market opportunities, growth prospects in new and existing markets, and M&A strategy; the expected benefits of, and the Company's ability to execute on, its exit plans in Michigan; and the Company's expectation of future availability of funds under the uncommitted term loan of up to $35 million. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States; and the risk factors set out in the Company's most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and in the section titled“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 6, 2025.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether, as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to reporting the financial results in accordance with GAAP, the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP measures used by management do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that certain investors and analysts use these measures to measure a company's ability to meet other payment obligations or as a common measurement to value companies in the cannabis industry, and the Company calculates: (i) Free cash flow from net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less capital expenditures for property and equipment which management believes is an important measurement of the Company's ability to generate additional cash from its business operations, and (ii) EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations as net loss, adjusted to exclude provision for income taxes, finance expenses, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, (gain) loss from revaluation of contingent consideration, unrealized and realized (gain) loss on investments, unrealized and realized foreign exchange (gain) loss, gain on fair value of derivative liabilities, gain on lease termination, and certain other items, which management believes is not reflective of the ongoing operations and performance of the Company. Such information is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

TerrAscend Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for share and per share amounts) At At June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,672 $ 26,381 Restricted cash 110 606 Accounts receivable, net 19,989 20,224 Investments 992 1,727 Inventory 35,409 39,672 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,972 5,123 Assets from discontinued operations, current 44,939 83,155 Total current assets 133,083 176,888 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 126,298 124,165 Deposits 168 168 Operating lease right of use assets 28,890 28,755 Intangible assets, net 173,291 169,604 Goodwill 109,770 106,929 Other non-current assets 507 722 Total non-current assets 438,924 430,343 Total assets $ 572,007 $ 607,231 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 37,008 $ 40,349 Deferred revenue 4,080 3,575 Convertible debt 10,221 - Loans payable 554 6,761 Contingent consideration payable 1,672 3,121 Operating lease liability 1,265 1,322 Derivative liability 178 92 Corporate income tax payable 12,694 11,531 Liabilities from discontinued operations 23,991 24,298 Total current liabilities 91,663 91,049 Non-current liabilities Loans payable 199,119 183,461 Operating lease liability 31,036 30,664 Derivative liability - 451 Convertible debt - 9,114 Deferred income tax liability 9,025 8,428 Contingent consideration payable - 172 Liability on uncertain tax position 122,692 106,991 Other long term liabilities 85 85 Total non-current liabilities 361,957 339,366 Total liabilities 453,620 430,415 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Share capital Series A, convertible preferred stock, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 10,850 and 12,350 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively - - Series B, convertible preferred stock, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 600 and 600 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively - - Exchangeable shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 63,492,038 and 63,492,038 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively - - Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 306,117,417 and 293,232,131 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively - - Treasury stock, no par value; nil and 129,500 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively - - Additional paid in capital 957,238 952,463 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,171 3,011 Accumulated deficit (841,470 ) (778,514 ) Non-controlling interest 448 (144 ) Total shareholders' equity 118,387 176,816 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 572,007 $ 607,231





TerrAscend Corp. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Revenue, net $ 65,006 $ 67,196 $ 129,309 $ 136,471 Cost of sales 31,771 33,837 61,393 68,942 Gross profit 33,235 33,359 67,916 67,529 Operating expenses: General and administrative 20,980 22,632 42,129 43,709 Amortization and depreciation 1,284 1,258 2,573 2,553 Impairment of property and equipment and right of use assets - - - 2,438 Other operating income - (1,169 ) - (1,169 ) Total operating expenses 22,264 22,721 44,702 47,531 Income from operations 10,971 10,638 23,214 19,998 Other expense (income) Finance and other expenses 8,747 8,561 17,082 16,803 Unrealized and realized (gain) loss on investments (7 ) 227 735 227 (Gain) loss from revaluation of contingent consideration (34 ) 1,827 346 3,220 Gain on fair value of derivative liabilities (279 ) (2,922 ) (376 ) (1,939 ) Unrealized and realized foreign exchange (gain) loss (648 ) 104 (607 ) 389 Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 3,192 2,841 6,034 1,298 Provision for income taxes 9,598 9,126 20,105 16,779 Net loss from continuing operations $ (6,406 ) $ (6,285 ) $ (14,071 ) $ (15,481 ) Discontinued operations: (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ (41,701 ) $ 48 $ (46,305 ) $ (5,607 ) Net loss $ (48,107 ) $ (6,237 ) $ (60,376 ) $ (21,088 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 854 (260 ) 840 (658 ) Comprehensive loss $ (48,961 ) $ (5,977 ) $ (61,216 ) $ (20,430 ) Net loss from continuing operations attributable to: Common and proportionate Shareholders of the Company $ (7,684 ) $ (8,228 ) $ (16,651 ) $ (19,628 ) Non-controlling interests $ 1,278 $ 1,943 $ 2,580 $ 4,147 Comprehensive loss attributable to: Common and proportionate Shareholders of the Company $ (50,239 ) $ (7,920 ) $ (63,796 ) $ 24,577 Non-controlling interests $ 1,278 $ 1,943 $ 2,580 $ 4,147 Net loss per share - basic & diluted: Continuing operations $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.07 ) Discontinued operations (0.14 ) - (0.16 ) (0.02 ) Net loss per share - basic & diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average number of outstanding common shares - basic & diluted 299,087,022 291,488,661 296,137,440 291,053,614





TerrAscend Corp. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for share and per share amounts) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Operating activities Net loss from continuing operations $ (14,071 ) $ (15,481 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities Accretion expense 4,306 7,862 Depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of intangible assets 7,729 7,576 Amortization of operating right-of-use assets 805 777 Share-based compensation 2,293 3,445 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 597 (415 ) Gain on fair value of derivative liabilities (376 ) (1,939 ) Unrealized and realized loss on investments 735 227 Loss from revaluation of contingent consideration 346 3,220 Provision for expected credit loss 673 - Unrealized and realized foreign exchange (gain) loss (607 ) 389 Impairment and other (5 ) 1,269 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Receivables (511 ) 1,517 Inventory 4,580 1,400 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (5,046 ) (4,289 ) Income taxes paid and tax related liabilities 16,862 25,238 Prepaid expense and other current assets 79 (52 ) Other assets and liabilities 90 2,572 Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 18,479 33,316 Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations (7,658 ) (7,177 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 10,821 26,139 Investing activities Investment in property and equipment (4,650 ) (4,094 ) Interest received on investment in note receivable 123 - Investment in intangible assets (726 ) (699 ) Cash portion of consideration paid in acquisitions, net of cash acquired (5,128 ) (250 ) Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (10,381 ) (5,043 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities - discontinued operations (737 ) 200 Net cash used in investing activities (11,118 ) (4,843 ) Financing activities Proceeds from loan payable, net of transaction costs 5,000 3,137 Loan principal paid (1,966 ) (16,306 ) Capital distributions paid to non-controlling interests (1,988 ) (1,564 ) Payment for contingent consideration (386 ) - Payments made for financing obligations and finance lease - (271 ) Repurchases of common shares (377 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities- continuing operations 283 (15,004 ) Net cash used in financing activities- discontinued operations - (1,538 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 283 (16,542 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period (14 ) 4,754 Net effects of foreign exchange (191 ) 390 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period 26,987 25,347 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period $ 26,782 $ 30,491





TerrAscend Corp. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for share and per share amounts)

The table below reconciles net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net loss (48,107 ) (6,237 ) Loss from discontinued operations 41,701 (48 ) Loss from continued operations (6,406 ) (6,285 ) Add (deduct) the impact of: Provision for income taxes 9,598 9,126 Finance expenses 8,962 8,745 Amortization and depreciation 3,784 3,780 EBITDA 15,938 15,366 Add (deduct) the impact of: Share-based compensation 779 1,960 Unrealized and realized (gain) loss on investments (7 ) 227 (Gain) loss from revaluation of contingent consideration (34 ) 1,827 Gain on fair value of derivative liabilities (279 ) (2,922 ) Unrealized and realized foreign exchange (gain) loss (648 ) 104 Gain on lease termination - (1,169 ) Other one-time items 267 1,879 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,016 $ 17,272 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24.6 % 25.7 %

The table below reconciles Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow:

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations $ 7,300 $ 16,684 Capital expenditures for property and equipment (2,292 ) (1,914 ) Free Cash Flow $ 5,008 $ 14,770