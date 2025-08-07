Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Announces Opening Of Second Full-Service Office In The State Of Michigan

“We're excited to continue our growth in Michigan with the opening of our new full-service office in Troy. This expansion reflects our long-term commitment to serving the greater Detroit area and reinforces our relationship-based approach to banking,” said Lars Eller, President and CEO of F&M Bank.“Following the success of our Birmingham office, we believe Troy offers a dynamic opportunity to build strong connections with both individuals and businesses. We look forward to becoming a trusted partner in this thriving community.”

The Troy office features nearly 3,000 square feet, comprising several offices, a conference room, a customer lounge, a drive-up lane with an ATM, and bankers on-site. This facility accommodates F&M's ongoing growth and commitment to the area.

The new Troy office establishes F&M with 38 full-service offices across Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The grand opening celebration will take place on October 28, 2026.

About F&M Bank

F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices Muncie, Indiana, and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.

