Gary Steininger Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Flip The Script” Book Co-Authored With Chris Voss

RENO , NV, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Flip the Script” co-authored by Gary Steininger, alongside Chris Voss and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 17th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Flip the Script” has made a remarkable impact, earning a coveted spot on Amazon's Direct Marketing Best Sellers List. and ranking on seven Amazon Top New Release lists across a range of influential business categories. With strong placements in areas such as Direct Marketing, Communication Skills, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and Business Development, the book is resonating powerfully with readers looking to elevate their business mindset and leadership strategies.

Central to the success of "Flip the Script" is Gary's chapter, "Food (and Beverage) for Thought." Gary shares Through powerful stories of diffusing conflict, rebuilding trust, and transforming outdated leadership models, Gary shows that tactical empathy isn't weakness-it's the most effective tool for creating lasting loyalty, connection, and impact. His message is clear: true leadership is about presence, patience, and playing the long game.

Gary Steininger has built a career turning struggling food and beverage operations into thriving, modern experiences-earning him the industry nickname“The Fixer.” With over 30 years of hands-on leadership across restaurants, country clubs, and casinos, Gary specializes in revitalizing hospitality businesses by blending operational expertise with purpose-driven mentorship.



His journey began with a foundation in accounting from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he gained valuable insight into the financial engine behind hospitality success. But Gary's real education came from hands on operations-learning from chefs, servers, entrepreneurs, and dishwashers alike. This people-first philosophy continues to guide his work today.



Gary's approach centers on a few core principles: train with intention, lead with empathy, and always prioritize long-term sustainability. Whether guiding staff to exceed market expectations or helping teams rediscover purpose in their roles, he's committed to building cultures that grow people, profits, and possibilities.



Today, Gary shares what he's learned through speaking, consulting, and training. He's committed to helping others grow because great hospitality leaves a lasting legacy.

Based in Reno, Nevada, Gary balances his consulting work with life as a high school golf coach, Tai Chi instructor, Certified Sommelier, and devoted family man. He enjoys life with his wife, Christina, their son, Aiden, and their Labra-Dane, Magnolia Lane.

Connect on X (formerly Twitter): @fullglassedge or at Fullglassedge

To order your copy of“Flip the Script” please visit HERE .



