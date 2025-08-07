Prelude Growth Partners Invests $20M In Oneskin To Accelerate The Future Of Skin Longevity

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Unlike traditional funding rounds, OneSkin was not actively seeking new capital at the time. Prelude Growth Partners proactively approached the brand with a desire to invest, and OneSkin leveraged the opportunity to replace an early seed stage investor with a partner who could best support them in this next stage of growth. This strategic investment underscores Prelude Growth's belief in the long-term potential of skin longevity as a category and in OneSkin's leadership at the forefront of this movement.

Founded by a team of female PhD scientists, OneSkin is the first brand to focus exclusively on extending skinspan - the period during which skin remains healthy and functional, by using rigorous scientific research to target the underlying mechanisms of aging, not just surface appearance. Their approach centers around longevity science, particularly targeting senescent cells-the aging cells that accumulate in skin over time and contribute to inflammation, collagen breakdown, and visible signs of aging. OneSkin's proprietary peptide, OS-01, is designed to reduce the burden of these senescent cells, aiming to make the skin that looks and behaves like younger skin.

"We're incredibly proud to welcome Prelude Growth Partners to the OneSkin family," said Carolina Reis Oliveira, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of OneSkin. "Their team's expertise in building modern consumer brands and their enthusiasm for our science-driven approach made this a natural fit. We weren't looking for new capital - but their passion and belief in our vision made this an opportunity to expand our resources and work alongside people we deeply admire. We got ourselves a dream team!"

Prelude Growth Partners, a New York-based growth equity firm, is known for backing high-growth, founder-led consumer brands. Their portfolio includes several female-founded companies that have successfully scaled across health & wellness, beauty & personal care, food & beverage, and consumer service categories.

"OneSkin's cutting edge science, novel proprietary technology, leadership in skin longevity, and compelling brand are truly unique in the category," said Alicia Sontag, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Prelude Growth. "We are extremely proud to have the opportunity to partner with Carolina, Alessandra and the team at OneSkin to support them in creating an iconic, powerhouse brand of the future."

OneSkin's best-selling topical and supplement offerings - including OS-01 FACE, BODY and EYE, and the recently launched OS-01 LIP and HAIR - have garnered a passionate community of consumers and fans, including Jennifer Aniston, Camila Alves McConaughey and Katy Perry. Previous investors include Selva Ventures, Unilever Ventures, Plus Capital, 2Future, SOSV, Meta Planet and Able Partners. Products are available at .

Founded by four female PhD scientists with deep expertise in stem cell biology, bioinformatics, and tissue engineering, OneSkin is a skin longevity company committed to transform skincare into skin longevity-developing scientifically proven products that optimize skin's biology at the cellular level, reversing signs of aging while supporting overall healthspan. For additional information on OneSkin, please visit .

Prelude Growth Partners is a leading consumer-focused growth equity firm that supports brands made for the new modern consumer. By partnering with founders and CEOs, Prelude Growth Partners provides deep category experience, value-added operational support, and a broad network to power the high potential, fast-growing consumer brands of tomorrow. Prelude Growth Partners seeks to make investments of $15 million to $75 million in each company, across branded consumer categories including beauty & personal care, food & beverage, health & wellness, pet and other consumer product and service companies. Representative past and current partner investments include: Bachan's, Banza, Blueland, Fly By Jing, MadeGood, So Good So You, Skin Pharm, Sol de Janeiro, Summer Fridays, The Center Brands (including Naturium and PHLUR), Tower 28, and Westman Atelier. For additional information on Prelude Growth Partners, please visit or follow the firm on LinkedIn .

