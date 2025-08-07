CCIAP Unveils 2026 Trade Show Portfolio: A Strategic Platform For Regional Growth And Investment
Juan Arias, President of CCIAP, emphasized Panama's growing role as a hub for the MICE industry (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions). "Panama has it all: strategic location, air connectivity, modern infrastructure, legal security, and skilled human capital. Most importantly, we have a private sector fully committed to turning vision into action," he stated.
Aurelio Barría Pino, President of the 2026 Exhibitions and Events Organizing Committee, highlighted the economic impact of the 2025 editions. "Last year, we welcomed over 31,000 visitors, generated 20,000 business appointments, and facilitated more than US$156 million in commercial transactions. This resulted in an economic impact of US$45 million for the country. These figures clearly show how our expos are not only business catalysts but also strengthen Panama's position as a strategic regional platform," Barría Pino noted.
In addition, CCIAP confirmed that Panama will host the prestigious World of Coffee event from October 23–25, 2026 - marking the first time it will be held in a coffee-producing country in Latin America. This milestone reinforces the country's growing reputation as an ideal destination for high-impact global events.
