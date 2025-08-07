New Richmond American Community Debuting In Herriman

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Great Basin at Olympia on Saturday, August 23, between 12 and 4 p.m. for community and model home tours. Complimentary ice cream will be provided, and attendees will have the opportunity to enter a prize drawing.

More about Great Basin at Olympia:



Exceptional new two-story homes from the $500s

Nine thoughtfully designed single-family and paired floor plans

2 to 4 bedrooms & approx. 1,260 to 2,610 sq. ft.

Professionally curated fixtures & finishes

Gourmet kitchens, finished basements, deluxe primary bathrooms & 3-car garages available Community trails, sports courts, parks & playgrounds

Great Basin at Olympia is located at 12642 S. Alpine Lake Lane in Herriman. For more information, call 801.590.6938 or visit RichmondAmerican .

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.

