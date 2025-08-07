This Women's Day, We Rise Without Limits

This Women's Day, WomenIN calls on every woman, ally, and leader to take up space, raise their voice, and own their power - unapologetically.

To mark Women's Month, WomenIN proudly launches #LimitlessVoices , a bold, raw, and empowering campaign that honours the stories of African women who are redefining what's possible - across industries, communities, and generations.

“We created #LimitlessVoices to amplify the power of real stories - the truth behind what it takes to be a woman today,” says Naz Fredericks-Maharaj , Founding Director of the WomenIN Portfolio.“It's about the courage to speak without apology, the strength to rise despite resistance, and the authenticity to lead from exactly where you are. WomenIN isn't just a movement - it's a mirror, a microphone, and a megaphone for every woman who is ready to be her most limitless self.”

Throughout August, the campaign shines a spotlight on powerful voices from across sectors - gaming to energy, retail to finance, mobility to sustainability - unfiltered and uncensored.

Here's what some of the women featured in this year's campaign had to say:

“We have to get out of our comfort zones sometimes - and WomenIN really inspires that, because you're learning from so many people and always realizing that radical collaboration is so important. ”

- Tracey Gilmore , COO and Co-Founder of Taking Care of Business

“I'm a firm believer that there's beauty in diversity. Being able to realise where we complement one another is critical if we're going to build a future that works for everyone.”

- Gamuchirai Mutizo , Founder of Madam Waste

“Being limitless embodies a world where women are not defined by stereotypes or glass ceilings , but are empowered to lead transformative change.”

- Winnie Mamatsaraga , Department of Gender Mainstreaming&Transformation, Department of Electricity&Energy

Audiences are encouraged to watch, reflect, and share these powerful stories across social media and at . Whether you're in the boardroom, the classroom, or the community - your voice matters . And now is the time to use it.

The Countdown is On: WomenIN Festival Returns 13–14 November 2025 | Cape Town

The #LimitlessVoices campaign leads into Africa's most inclusive and cross-sector women's empowerment experience - the WomenIN Festival , taking place 13–14 November 2025 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town .

Festival Theme:

LIMITLESS: No Labels. No Limits. No Apologies.

This unforgettable 2-day experience will bring together thousands of women, male allies, creatives, policy shapers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders for collaboration, connection, and cultural celebration.

Festival Highlights Include:



Inspirational main stage sessions with trailblazing speakers

Practical masterclasses , honest fireside chats , and immersive wellness zones

Vibrant cross-sector networking and corporate + NPO industry activations

A thriving marketplace of women-led brands and innovations Live entertainment , performance art, and moments of cultural magic

TICKETS NOW OPEN



General Pass : R1,499 (excl. VAT)

Premium Pass : R2,999 (excl. VAT) Group Package (10 seats) : R29,999 (excl. VAT)

Book now at:

Beyond the Campaign: A Daily Movement for Women, by Women

WomenIN doesn't end in August - it's an everyday revolution. Through programs that keep girls in school , elevate women in tech , and support female-led African businesses , WiN is building a lasting legacy of empowerment, capacity-building, and collaborative leadership.

Join us. Use your voice. Take your place.

Because we rise higher when we rise together .

Additional Information:

About WomenIN (WiN): Empowering Women, Breaking Barriers, Creating Impact:

WomenIN is a dynamic, cross-sector movement that connects, uplifts, and inspires women across Africa through collaboration, leadership, and sustainable development. From energy and mobility to gaming, retail, and the green economy, WomenIN is building inclusive ecosystems where women don't just survive - they thrive .

Through curated events, digital storytelling, capacity-building workshops, and sector-specific initiatives, WomenIN offers a trusted space for women professionals, entrepreneurs, changemakers, and allies to grow together , break silos , and co-create Africa's future .

Whether you're a corporate, NPO, SMME, or an individual changemaker - there's a seat at the table for you.

Because we win when we WiN together.

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group brings people and organisations together to connect through platforms that drive growth and transformation across Africa's industries. With over 20 years of experience on the continent, VUKA delivers sector-leading platforms across Energy, Mining, Mobility, Retail, and Women Empowerment.

The WomenIN (WiN) portfolio is a flagship VUKA initiative, dedicated to championing gender inclusivity and creating space for women to lead, influence, and innovate across sectors. With a proudly African team and a focus on sustainability and transformation, VUKA is building a continent where everyone has the opportunity to rise.

