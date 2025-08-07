The Islamic Corporation For The Development Of The Private Sector (ICD) Leads Successful Closure Of USD 145 Million Shariah-Compliant Syndicated Facility For Turk Eximbank

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (“ICD”) ( ), a multilateral development financial institution and the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, is pleased to announce the successful closure of USD 145 million Shariah compliant syndicated financing facility for Türkiye İhracat Kredi Bankası A.Ş. or Export Credit Bank of Türkiye A.S. (“Turk Eximbank”). The facility has been structured as a Commodity Murabaha with a tenor of 3 years. This partnership between the two institutions aims to boost export-oriented businesses and export of private sector businesses in Türkiye and provide Shariah-compliant financing solutions to support exporters.

The syndicated financing facility was led by ICD as Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner. ICD is also the Investment Agent of the facility. Three leading GCC-based Islamic banks participated in the facility. Warba Bank K.P.S.C. and Kuwait International Bank K.P.S.C. joined as Joint Lead Arrangers, whereas AlRayan Bank Q.P.S.C joined as Co-Lead Arranger.

The ICD remains committed to develop Shariah compliant financial channels in member countries to promote Islamic finance. This syndicated financing facility demonstrates the strong relationship of ICD, a multilateral development financial institution, with other leading Islamic Financial Institutions, to mobilize resources toward the sustainable development of the private sector across its member countries.

Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Acting CEO of ICD, stated“I am glad to announce this medium-term financing facility, which is designed to promote economic development and support Shariah-compliant export-oriented businesses in Türkiye. Through this initiative, we aim to empower private sector projects, particularly corporates and SMEs, those have meaningful developmental impact on the Turkish economy”

Mr. Ali Güney, General Manager of Turk Eximbank also stated“Turk Eximbank is one of the main enablers of government's export-led growth strategy and the largest development bank in Türkiye. We remain committed to support Turkish exporters and strengthening their global competitiveness. We consider ICD a strategic partner in this endeavor and look forward to continuing our cooperation in the future”

About Turk Eximbank:

Turk Eximbank is the official export credit agency of the Republic of Türkiye and the leading provider of export finance in the country. Turk Eximbank is fully owned by the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Treasury and Finance acting as the Turkish government's major export incentive instrument in Türkiye's sustainable export strategy. As Türkiye's official export credit agency, Turk Eximbank has been mandated to support foreign trade and Turkish contractors/investors operating overseas.

About the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD):

ICD is a multilateral organization and a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. ICD's mandate is to support economic development and promote the growth of the private sector in its member countries through providing financing facilities and/or investments in accordance with Shariah principles. Additionally, ICD offers advisory services to governments and private organizations to encourage the establishment, expansion, and modernization of private enterprises. ICD is rated 'A2' by Moody's, 'A+' by Fitch, and 'A-' by S&P.